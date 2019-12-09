The S&P 500 Continues Its Record-Setting Run
The S&P 500 ended the first week of December 2019 at a new all-time record closing value of 3,145.91.
Earnings aren't what drive stock prices, but expectations for future dividends do, and they've been rising throughout much of 2019-Q4, with stock prices coming along for the ride.
2019-Q3 has become a focal point for investors, because that's when investors are anticipating the Federal Reserve's next action on interest rates.
The S&P 500 (Index: SPX) continued its record-setting spree in the first week of December 2019, ending the week at a new all-time record closing value of 3,145.91.
Although some market observers are claiming the S&P 500's rising trend is attributable only to rising valuations, with the index's Price/Earnings (P/E) ratio reaching up to its highest levels since 2001 without a proportionate increase in earnings, that's missing the point that earnings aren't what drive stock prices. Expectations for future dividends are what do, and they've been rising throughout much of 2019-Q4, with stock prices coming along for the ride.
As of the close of trading on Friday, December 6, 2019, we find the level of the S&P 500 right in the middle of the range of the redzone forecast provided by our dividend futures-based model would set the index, assuming that investors are focusing on the distant future quarter of 2020-Q3 as they go about setting current-day stock prices.
2020-Q3 has become a focal point for investors, because that's when investors are anticipating the Federal Reserve's next action on interest rates, with the CME Group's FedWatch Tool currently projecting at least a quarter-point rate cut taking place in September 2020:
The FedWatch tool is also now projecting another quarter-point rate cut taking place before the end of 2020, but it wouldn't take much to move the probabilities enough to generate the anticipation of a half-point rate cut taking place during 2020-Q3.
That's not to say that investors will maintain their focus on that distant future quarter over all the time between now and its end. They could shift their attention toward another quarter in the future, such as 2020-Q2, which would address the market analysts' concerns about high P/E ratios for the S&P 500, since that change in how far into the future investors are looking would be accompanied by a fall in stock prices.
Such a change would be driven by the onset of new information. Speaking of which, here are the major headlines we noted for their market-moving potential during the week that was.
Monday, December 2, 2019
- Warning signs for U.S. economy:
- New tariffs, old tariffs:
- Bigger trouble developing in the eurozone:
- Bigger trouble developing in South America:
- Chinese stimulus gaining traction?:
- U.S. stocks retreat on economy and trade jitters
Tuesday, December 3, 2019
- Oil steadies after slide on Trump's U.S-China trade comments
- Multi-front tariff wars and trade negotiations:
- Bigger stimulus developing in Japan:
- Wall Street falls as trade hopes wane
Wednesday, December 4, 2019
- Oil jumps 4% on U.S. stockpiles drop; further OPEC output cuts seen
- U.S. service sector slows more than expected in November
- Trump to sign U.S.-Japan trade deal proclamation next week: trade representative
- Bigger trouble developing in Germany and China:
- Bigger stimulus developing in China:
- Wall Street bounces back on renewed trade optimism
Thursday, December 5, 2019
- Trade data and negotiations:
- Bigger trouble developing in the eurozone:
- Bigger stimulus developing in China:
- Wall St. barely gains as investors wait for trade progress
Friday, December 6, 2019
- Oil rises sharply this week as OPEC+ agrees on deeper output cuts
- Strong U.S. job growth showcases economy's resilience
- Don't touch that dial! Traders see Fed on hold until after 2020 election
- Reading the tea leaves in U.S.-China trade negotiations:
- Bigger trouble developing in the eurozone:
- Wall St ends higher after jobs report, trade optimism
Over at The Big Picture, Barry Ritholtz succinctly summarizes the positives and negatives he found in the week's economics and market-related news.
