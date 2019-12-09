1 Sale And 2 Buys I Just Made In My Retirement Portfolio

My retirement portfolio is now paying me $21,010 per year, growing at 7% to 8% over time, has a weighted quality and dividend safety score of 9.1/11 and 4.2/5, and is 17% undervalued (23% undervalued for 2020).

I boosted my annual dividend income by $100, improved my valuation and total return profile, and my risk management framework remains unchanged.

I sold half my position and put that capital into Broadcom, at a 15% discount to 2020's fair value.

This year the only company I own that qualified was Apple, which is about 48% overvalued for 2020's expected results.

December is my annual retirement portfolio rebalancing. I have very strict rules for when to trim a stock.

Due to reader requests, I've decided to break up my weekly "Best Dividend Stocks To Buy This Week" series into two parts.

One will be the weekly watchlist article (with the best ideas for new money at any given time). The other will be a portfolio update.

To also make those more digestible, I'm breaking out the intro for the weekly series into a revised introduction and reference article on the 3 rules for using margin safely and profitably (which will no longer be included in those future articles).

To minimize reader confusion, I will be providing portfolio updates on a rotating tri-weekly schedule. This means an update every three weeks on:

My retirement portfolio (where I keep 100% of my life savings).

The Best Dividend Aristocrats And Kings To Buy In December

My new "What I'm Buying Next" series, which explains what companies are on my immediate buy watchlist from which I make all weekly retirement portfolio buys.

Annual Rebalancing Time

Overtrading is one of the major mistakes investors make.

It's the biggest reason the average investor has done so poorly over the last 20 years, losing to every asset class and even historically mild inflation.

Rebalancing one's portfolio should thus be a methodical and disciplined strategy not done too frequently, once or twice a year. It should also be done in a way that minimizes your regret, improves your portfolio's goals, and most importantly, preserves the overall risk management framework.

My annual rebalancing looked like this.

Sold 15 shares of Apple (AAPL) for $261 (I bought them on 11/23/18 for $172.9)

Bought 13 shares of Broadcom (AVGO) for $309.75

Bought six shares of Simon Property Group (SPG) for $148.62 (weekly buy)

As I explained in a detailed Dividend Kings article about rebalancing one's portfolio, you want to use very strict criteria for rebalancing.

For me, that entails only selling 50% of a stock:

If it's 33% or more overvalued for the next year's consensus results

AND if I have an alternative company of the same quality

AND that company is growing at a similar or faster rate

AND that company is trading at a reasonable to attractive valuation

AND I can immediately boost my portfolio's income

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Apple has been on a tear rallying over 65% this year. It's now gone from reasonably priced when I bought it in November 2018, to dangerously overvalued.

Apple is about 48% overvalued for 2020's expected results. What's more, it's basically pricing in all the growth expected through the end of 2022.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

So why am I just selling 50% and not all of it? That's where regret minimization comes in.

There are two essential facts about companies that Chuck Carnevale has taught me since we launched Dividend Kings.

Bubbles can last a long time If you buy a company at a reasonable price then you'll participate in its future growth

Apple Growth Profile

FactSet long-term consensus growth: 12.4% CAGR

Reuters' 5-Year growth consensus: 9.9% CAGR

YCharts long-term growth consensus: 11.7% CAGR

Historical growth rate: 12.1% CAGR over the last six years

Realistic growth range: 9% to 13% CAGR

Historical fair value (growing at about 12%): 15 to 17 PE

If Apple grows slightly slower than most analysts expect and reverts back to the low end of historical fair value, then it might indeed deliver very paltry returns.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

However, if it slightly exceeds expectations and grows at 13%, then it might return to the upper range of fair value, and still post solid returns that make it well worth holding onto half my position.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Apple's realistic total return potential from the current price is 2% to 9% CAGR, and that's assuming it returns to fair value within five years.

I've seen stocks stay in bubbles for up to seven years, and it's possible that Apple will continue to outgrow its earnings for several more years.

It's also important to remember that the broader market is likely to post much weaker returns in the future.

Apple's base case from the current very high valuation is still for about 8% CAGR total returns, which should allow it to be a market-beating stock.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

It's also important to remember that I bought Apple at just a 3% premium to 2019's fair value, a reasonable price. That means that my long-term returns on my shares would likely be about:

2% yield

9% to 13% growth

-1% CAGR valuation drag

10% to 14% CAGR total returns

But here's why I put half my Apple money into Broadcom.

Broadcom Growth Profile

FactSet long-term consensus growth: 13.9% CAGR

Reuters' 5-Year growth consensus: 17.0% CAGR

YCharts long-term growth consensus: 13.5% CAGR

Management guidance: 10+% CAGR

Historical growth rate: 42.1% CAGR over the last 10 years

Realistic growth range: 10% to 17% CAGR

Historical fair value (growing at about 12%): 13 to 15 PE

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Even if Broadcom grows at the lower end of management guidance, and slower than all analysts expect, it's likely to deliver low double-digit returns.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

If it grows as fast as Reuters expects, and trades at the upper end of fair value, then it could almost triple my investment over the next five years.

The base case is a 14 mid-range PE and FactSet's 13.9% CAGR consensus growth, delivering 18% CAGR total return potential.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Broadcom Valuation Matrix

Metric Historical Fair Value 2019 2020 2021 5-Year Average Yield 3.54% $299 $327 $412 Earnings 13.8 $294 $319 $354 Operating Cash Flow 15 $339 $390 $419 EBITDA 12.9 $372 $395 $443 EV/EBITDA 12.9 $372 $395 $443 Average $335 $365 $414

(Sources: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research, Reuters', Gurufocus, YieldChart)

Broadcom's fair value is about $365 in 2020, and the preliminary 2021 fair value looks like $414.

Swapping 50% of my Apple shares for 13 more Broadcom shares means I get an immediate $100 annual income boost, plus get to keep my risk profile intact, improve my valuation profile a smidge, and will likely see higher long-term returns.

Metric Apple Broadcom Discount To 2020 Fair Value -48% 15% Long-Term Growth Range 9% to 13% CAGR 10% to 17% CAGR Yield 1.2% 3.4% (3.7% with 2019 expected dividend hike) Quality Score 9 (blue chip) 9 (blue chip) Dividend Safety 5/5 4/5

(Sources: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research, Reuters', Gurufocus, YieldChart)

Did I make a perfect balanced trade with Apple and Broadcom? Only time will tell. But was it a reasonable and prudent trade based on my portfolio's long-term goals? Yes, it was.

If Apple becomes even more overvalued in 2020 (always possible) and Broadcom remains reasonably priced, then next December I'll make the same trade, selling half my shares (7 shares) and using those proceeds to buy more Broadcom, as long as its thesis remains intact.

Theoretically, Apple could enter a multi-year bubble in which its price outpaces earnings and cash flow growth and it becomes ever more overvalued. If that were to occur then:

December 2020 I'd sell 7 shares leaving me with 8

December 2021 I'd sell 4 shares leaving me with 4

December 2022 I'd sell 2 shares leaving me with 2

December 2023 I'd sell 1 share leaving me with 1

December 2024 I'd sell my final share

That's not likely to actually happen of course, but as Buffett said, the market will surprise you if you invest long enough.

My Retirement Portfolio Buys Since March

As Kevin O'Leary recently said on CNBC "if you want to get rich stop buying CRXP."

That's what I've been doing since I switched to a 100% dividend blue chip approach to my life savings back in March 2019.

(Source: Morningstar)

A blue chip dividend portfolio doesn't mean that I literally have to only buy 9+/11 quality dividend stocks. It just means I'm shooting for a portfolio with the following fundamentals goals:

9+/11 weighted quality score

4+/5 weighted dividend safety score

3% to 6% yield

5% to 10% long-term dividend growth

Weighted discount to fair value: 0+%

I've managed to achieve those goals, as you can see with my entire portfolio.

My Entire Retirement Portfolio

Company Ticker Yield Quality Score Dividend Safety Score Weighting Weighted Quality Score Weighted Dividend Safety Weighted Dividend Yield Weighted Margin Of Safety Discount To Fair Value AbbVie -dividend aristocrat ABBV 5.4% 9 4 10.8% 0.9707259778 0.4314337679 0.58% 3.01% 28% Altria - dividend king MO 6.7% 9 4 8.8% 0.7951573612 0.3534032717 0.59% 1.81% 20% Brookfield Property Partners (uses K-1 tax form) - BPR is non-K1 equivalent REIT BPY 7.0% 9 4 7.3% 0.6561528248 0.2916234777 0.51% 1.35% 19% MPLX (uses K-1 tax form) MPLX 11.5% 8 4 5.8% 0.4651636182 0.2325818091 0.67% 3.06% 53% Energy Transfer (uses K-1 tax form) ET 10.7% 8 4 5.0% 0.4006540535 0.2003270267 0.54% 3.11% 62% Walgreens -dividend aristocrat WBA 3.1% 8 4 4.8% 0.3876048833 0.1938024416 0.15% 1.60% 33% Texas Instruments TXN 3.0% 11 5 4.6% 0.5024431796 0.2283832634 0.14% -1.10% -24% Iron Mountain IRM 7.6% 8 4 4.5% 0.3588207149 0.1794103575 0.34% 0.31% 7% Enbridge -dividend champion ENB 5.8% 10 5 4.2% 0.4151239327 0.2075619663 0.24% 1.15% 28% British American Tobacco BTI 6.9% 8 4 4.1% 0.3247475682 0.1623737841 0.28% 0.97% 24% Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (uses K-1 tax form) BIP 3.8% 10 4 3.5% 0.3493629744 0.1397451897 0.13% -1.34% -38% NextEra Energy Partners NEP 3.9% 9 4 2.9% 0.2652436863 0.1178860828 0.12% -0.77% -26% Broadcom AVGO 3.4% 9 4 2.8% 0.2495160662 0.1108960294 0.09% 0.21% 8% 3M - dividend aristocrat & king MMM 3.4% 11 5 2.6% 0.2840761915 0.1291255416 0.09% 0.29% 11% UnitedHealth Group UNH 1.5% 11 5 2.6% 0.2830912487 0.1286778403 0.04% -0.78% -30% A.O Smith -dividend aristocrat AOS 2.1% 11 5 2.6% 0.2822492285 0.1282951039 0.05% 0.51% 20% CVS Health CVS 2.7% 8 4 2.3% 0.1871638222 0.09358191112 0.06% 0.70% 30% Illinois Tool Works - dividend aristocrat ITW 2.5% 11 5 1.9% 0.2099751319 0.09544324177 0.05% -0.19% -10% BlackRock BLK 2.7% 11 5 1.8% 0.2025980563 0.09209002558 0.05% 0.01% 1% Bristol-Myers Squibb BMY 2.8% 9 4 1.8% 0.1638935001 0.0728415556 0.05% 0.27% 15% Lazard LAZ 5.0% 8 4 1.8% 0.1415336079 0.07076680394 0.09% 0.82% 47% Simon Property Group SPG 5.6% 11 5 1.7% 0.1913498361 0.08697719821 0.10% 0.28% 16% Innovative Industrial Properties - speculative IIPR 4.1% 7 3 1.7% 0.122014537 0.05229194442 0.07% 0.47% 27% Imperial Brands - speculative OTCQX:IMBBY 11.0% 7 3 1.6% 0.1141194787 0.04890834802 0.18% 0.56% 35% Antero Midstream - speculative AM 26.8% 7 3 1.1% 0.08000667497 0.03428857499 0.31% 0.67% 58% Apple AAPL 1.2% 9 5 1.1% 0.09584659337 0.05324810743 0.01% -0.60% -57% Amazon AMZN NA 11 NA 1.0% 0.1048497157 NA NA 0.40% 42% Caterpillar - dividend aristocrat CAT 2.9% 11 5 1.0% 0.1045215009 0.04750977314 0.03% 0.18% 19% EPR Properties EPR 6.4% 7 4 0.9% 0.06042624689 0.03452928394 0.05% 0.02% 2% Albemarle - dividend champion ALB 2.3% 10 5 0.9% 0.08533585287 0.04266792643 0.02% 0.31% 36% Skyworks Solutions SWKS 1.8% 8 4 0.8% 0.06263467149 0.03131733575 0.01% 0.05% 6% Lowe's - dividend aristocrat & king LOW 1.9% 11 5 0.7% 0.07277865228 0.03308120558 0.01% -0.16% -24% Texas Roadhouse TXRH 2.1% 9 5 0.6% 0.05279435722 0.02933019846 0.01% 0.01% 2% Johnson & Johnson - dividend aristocrat & king, AAA rated credit rating JNJ 2.7% 11 5 0.3% 0.03327024104 0.01512283684 0.01% -0.03% -9% Philip Morris International PM 5.7% 10 4 0.3% 0.02672373879 0.01068949552 0.02% 0.02% 7% Average 5.2% 9.3 4.3 100.0% 9.1 4.2 5.7% 17% 12%

Weighted quality score: 9.1/11 (blue chip quality)

Weighted dividend safety: 4.2/5 (above-average)

Weighted yield: 5.7%

Average discount to fair value: 12%

Weighted discount to fair value: 17%

Weighted forward PE: 11.9 (vs 18.0 S&P 500)

Weighted price to cash flow: 9.6 (vs. 15 Carnevale/Graham rule of thumb)

Weighted long-term expected EPS/cash flow/dividend growth (Morningstar's estimate): 7% to 8% CAGR

Total return potential (ignoring valuation): 12.7% to 13.7% CAGR

Dividend Profile

Annual Income: $21,010

Average monthly dividend income: $1,751

Average daily dividend income: $57.56

Rate of dividend accrual: $1 every 25 minutes of the year

Organic dividend growth rate over the last 5 years: 13.1% CAGR

For context, the average Dividend Aristocrat & King has a quality score of 9.6/11 and dividend safety of 4.7/5.

My opportunistic and weekly buys have helped me to reach my portfolio goals, including a yield near the upper end of what's possible while still using prudent risk management rules.

These are the risk management rules I'm using not just for my retirement portfolio, but for the Dividend Kings model portfolios (High-Yield Blue Chip, Deep Value Blue Chip, Fortress and $1 Million Retirement).

Over the long term, I plan to diversify my strategy from a primarily deep value/high-yield focused approach to a more balanced one that includes top quality and faster-growing companies.

(Source: Morningstar)

My retirement portfolio is currently very similar to the Dividend Kings High-Yield Blue Chip portfolio in terms of geographic diversification, stock style, and sector diversification.

2020 will be an exciting time for me since faster-growing companies might come into "reasonable" price ranges, especially during the historically likely 2020 market pullback.

(Source: Guggenheim, Ned Davis Research)

Historically speaking

A 5% to 10% pullback happens once per year

10% to 20% correction occurs every 2.5 years

20% to 40% bear market happens every decade

40+% severe bear markets occur once every 25 years

Brookfield Asset Management (BAM), Mastercard (MA), Polaris Inc. (PII), and Lowe's, are all double-digit growing Super SWANs that are either at reasonable prices for 2020 or just a market pullback away from allowing me to buy them for my retirement portfolio.

UnitedHealth (UNH) and Broadcom are both fast-growing priority companies for me that could suffer high short-term volatility depending on political rumors and trade talk outcomes.

And of course, as soon as I dilute down MLPs to 15% of my portfolio again, I can continue buying more Energy Transfer and MPLX at their best valuations in history.

The point is that armed with a 300+ company Master List of companies, I will always have far more attractive long-term investment opportunities than investable capital.

That's a good problem to have and will allow me to continually make reasonable and prudent capital allocation decisions that meet my financial goals.

(Source: Morningstar)

Even if I never invested another penny, what I've saved so far, in this high-quality dividend portfolio, is likely to ensure a prosperous retirement in the coming decades.

Bottom Line: If You Want To Reach Your Financial Goals Run Your Portfolio Like A Business

Anyone who's been following my portfolio from the start knows I've made plenty of mistakes early on. That includes weak risk management and falling prey to several yield traps.

But great investment results aren't a result of never making mistakes, but in learning from them, improving your approach, and putting in place prudent and reasonable procedures to maximize the chances of achieving your goals.

(Source: imgflip)

Last week was my annual rebalancing, for which my personal rules are designed to minimize regret and avoid overtrading.

I sold just half my Apple position in order to deploy that capital into a more undervalued, higher-yielding, faster-growing, and equally high-quality Broadcom.

Nothing else met my strict capital recycling rules, so that's the only rebalancing trade I'll make this year. I'll be back next December with another rebalancing update, and at the end of the year, I'll do my annual retirement portfolio performance review.

