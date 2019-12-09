GBP/NZD Could Break Resistance Above 2.00 With Bond Market Support

Afterwards, if GBP/NZD is able to find support at around 2.00 to 2.04 (from above), this could enable the pair to enter into a longer-term 'bull market', bullishness which might also be enjoyed by the pound sterling against other currencies such as the Australian dollar and Swiss franc.

If the 'status quo' is maintained, the recent medium-term improvement in the GBP/NZD interest rate differential is likely to improve (i.e., from -0.50% to -0.25%). This rise could help GBP/NZD beat the 2.00 level, enabling the pair to travel much higher.

The bond market currently prices the two-year bond rate spread, for GBP/NZD, at a negative position of about -0.50%, despite these countries' central bank rates indicating a spread of -0.25%.

The GBP/NZD pair is also making higher lows and higher highs, suggesting a willingness to travel high provided that there are no negative political or economic surprises.

The GBP/NZD is currently trading at around 2.00, close to the opening price seen in the week in which the Brexit referendum result was announced, and its October 2018 high.

Any of the currency pair crosses which reference the British pound have naturally been volatile in relation to Brexit headlines, as Britain's departure from the European Union is a significant and unprecedented event for the United Kingdom, its economy, and its markets. This would include the GBP/NZD currency pair (i.e., the British pound expressed in terms of New Zealand dollars).

By the chart below (using weekly candlesticks), we can establish that while the GBP/NZD pair has fallen over a longer-term time frame (finding a peak of over 2.50 in August 2015), the more recent price of approximately 2.00 is at least far higher than the lows of under 1.70 that were found in late 2016 and early 2017. The red vertical line in the chart below is set in line with the week commencing June 20, 2016, the week in which the Brexit referendum result was announced.

(Chart created by the author using TradingView. The same applies to subsequent candlestick charts presented herein.)

Interestingly, the opening price of the week in which Brexit was announced (using the opening price of 2.0423 to ignore the intra-week volatility on both the upside and downside) matches the highs of both October 2018 and October 2019. This can be shown in the updated chart below.

While the bias is apparently on the 'long' side (upside) for GBP/NZD at present, given that the pair is attempting to beat this long-term resistance level, it would also appear that the level of conviction is not strong.

The GBP/NZD pair has made higher lows in recent times (the low of 1.8279 being higher than the prior recent low of 1.8125 set in December 2018), and the recent high in October 2019 has also beaten the prior high of October 2018. These comparisons are shown in the updated chart below.

We can check this recent price action against the spread between the yields offered by two-year U.K. government bonds and two-year New Zealand government bonds. The 'delta' (or difference) provides us with a proxy for the short-term carrying value of GBP/NZD: a positive value provides support for holding British pounds in terms of New Zealand dollars (while the reverse is true, with a negative spread making the New Zealand dollar more attractive).

The chart below shows the two-year interest rate differential for GBP/NZD, with the green line representing this spread (as set against the new, far-right y-axis).

As the chart would suggest, the spot price of GBP/NZD has been supported by a rising interest rate differential. The rising spread is positive news for the GBP/NZD pair, although to a great extent it would appear that the rising spread has been 'priced in'. Nevertheless, we should also compare the spread (currently of about -0.50%, as shown in the chart above on the far-right y-axis) to the difference between the central bank rates of the U.K. and New Zealand.

The table below shows the current central bank rates as set by these two countries.

(Table source: Investing.com)

As we can see, the Bank of England's current short-term rate (i.e., the rate at which the U.K. central bank charges domestic commercial banks on short-term loans and advances, etc.) is positive at +0.75% (after this rate was increased by 25 basis points, or 0.25%, in August 2018). New Zealand's rate dropped by 50 basis points in August 2019, to +1.00%. Therefore, New Zealand's short-term rate is in fact higher than the United Kingdom's central bank rate.

The spread between +0.75% and +1.00% is therefore negative, at -0.25%. However, comparing this to the interest rate differential we have found in the bond market on two-year bonds of about -0.50%, the bond market is still priced pessimistically, we could say. And where is the pessimism resting, mostly?

The chart below is an updated chart of GBP/NZD, again using weekly candlesticks, but with the two-year interest rates on government bonds of the United Kingdom (blue line) and New Zealand (red line) separated out.

As shown above, the blue line (i.e., the U.K. two-year rate) is at about +0.59%, while the blue line (i.e., the New Zealand two-year rate) is at about +1.09%. In other words, the New Zealand rate is priced just above the +1.00% central bank rate, while the U.K. rate is priced at 0.59% vs. the central bank rate of 0.75%. In other words, the New Zealand rate is perhaps slightly optimistic, and the U.K. rate is perhaps slightly pessimistic.

Going forward, we may see these gaps close up, and despite the spread between the two rates recently falling, if the status quo can be maintained, this spread should continue to rise once again. As the two-year spread is currently negative at around -0.50% (as shown by the green line in a chart presented heretofore), we could see this rise by 25 basis points to -0.25% in line with the prevailing spread between the U.K. and New Zealand's short-term central bank rates.

This rise, given the positive correlation between the pound sterling and the New Zealand dollar, could spell further upside. At the very least, we could see the resistance level of 2.0423 (as shown previously) being tested again. This retest may well follow through with further upside.

Additionally, this author believes that (further) strength could be found in the spot price of pound sterling versus various other currencies, including the Japanese yen, Australian dollar and Swiss franc. If a confluence were found, GBP/NZD could find much higher levels.

Indeed, despite GBP/USD (i.e., the pound sterling versus the U.S. dollar) being still far away from its 2018 highs (as shown in the weekly candlestick chart below), the GBP/NZD pair is already testing its 2018 highs. A breakout for GBP/NZD could be in order, showing far more readiness to rise than GBP/USD. This could be led by both pound sterling strength and New Zealand dollar weakness.

Provided that the United Kingdom does not experience a hard Brexit, and is able to secure a deal of some description (with respect to its withdrawal from the EU), the U.K. is likely to receive investment inflows as a result of the reduced political uncertainty. This could send the pound much higher, on the back of renewed demand. However, we must monitor the economic data of both the United Kingdom and New Zealand for any shocks or surprises on either side.

Please follow me on Seeking Alpha as I continue to monitor GBP/NZD among other currency pairs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.