The Whiting's On The Wall

Whiting needs accelerating prices to continue as a going concern, but we think it will get that in 2020.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL) is an interesting company. Our prime reason for following this one is because we believe its woes are representative of the woes of the shale patch in general. Although each company is unique, the repeated boasts about being profitable at very low prices are being proven incorrect in the case of Whiting, and that is true for most, if not all, shale plays. We monitor this as at some point, the relentless pain of reality will become overwhelming for these companies and shale as a whole will scale back. That will be the point at which the stocks we find attractive will finally shine. We looked at Q3=2019 results for Whiting, and we believe the writing is now on the wall. We break down our thoughts below.

Q3-2019 results

Whiting had lower volumes for Q3-2019, and more importantly, had lower oil production for the quarter.

Source: Whiting Q3-2019 presentation

As pretty much everyone knows, all barrels are not created equal, and Whiting's high revenue barrels have been declining every quarter this year. Not only are these declining, but they are declining faster than overall production. Overall production fell about 4%, but oil barrels fell by 6% year over year. Whiting increased production of Natural Gas, and it did so as takeaway capacity was missing. Realized prices for natural gas narrowly dodged going negative.

Source: Whiting Q3-2019 presentation

Oil prices were weaker as well, and natural gas liquids, or NGLs, suffered an 86% decline. Oil prices, though, were the only ones that received anywhere close to the benchmark prices. Both natural gas and NGL pricing are being decimated by the current capacity constraints.

Hope Springs Eternal

While the quarter was a disaster on every possible front, the commentary was rather optimistic.

Today, Whiting is more energized than ever as we continue our hard work to position the Company for near- and long-term success. As part of our value-based strategy - and following significant organizational changes - we are a more focused company committed to operational efficiency and disciplined capital allocation to improve returns for investors.”



Holly added, “In the third quarter, we took decisive steps to streamline operations, improve cash flow and strengthen our financial position. From an operations standpoint, we have increased communication and efficiency throughout the organization, which contributed to solid production results despite challenging operating conditions. Improved planning processes and enhanced technology enabled us to deliver on our commitments while controlling capital spending. We remain on track to achieve our full-year 2019 production targets while reducing lease operating expenses over the coming quarters and intend to build on our results to drive further performance improvement and generate free cash flow.



Source: Whiting Q3-2019 press release

The reality here is that Whiting had a 6% decline in the production of its most profitable barrels. Now, we are not averse to declines in production if they make sense. In fact, the precise reason shale is in a tough spot today is because there has not been a single CEO that has emphasized profitability over production. But what is a rather problematic situation for Whiting is that it has a 6% decline in its most profitable barrels, while spending $820 million in capex (midpoint of 2019 capex guidance). That $820 million is substantially above the run rate of operating cash flow for the year. Operating cash flow will likely hit $670-680 million for the year. The company does provide a "discretionary cash flow" measure, which is goosed up by adding back working capital changes and exploration expenses. We think that is a rather irrelevant measure here, and investors should focus on the operating cash flow.

Source: Whiting Q3-2019 presentation

Even if the pricing differentials are fixed in 2020, it appears clear to us that Whiting is struggling to maintain good production volumes while spending $800 million a year. This likely is a problem with acreage quality. Whiting needs realized prices of $55 WTI (alongside strong Natural Gas and NGL pricing) to keep production flat. This is very different than the multi-year growth at $55/barrel that the company had promised in 2017.

Source: Whiting Q1-2018 presentation

Valuation

While Whiting has struggled to even maintain production, there is no question about how much leverage it maintains to higher prices. The reason is the decimated market capitalization.

Data by YCharts

Alongside this, WLL does have a massive $3.3 billion debt load (defined as total liabilities less current assets).

Source: Whiting Q3-2019 10-Q

This makes the equity basically a call option on oil prices. At $55 oil, we would expect Whiting to struggle to generate to pay off this debt, and should prices average $55 over the next 5 years, the equity should float to zero. However, should prices average $75 and Whiting realize better pricing on Natural Gas and NGLs, things might turn out rather different. Currently, prospects look bleak, as investors are basing their thinking on the futures curve, which is in backwardation and pricing in the low $50s after the first few months.

Source: CME

If this pricing turns out to be incorrect (and it would not be the first time this happened), Whiting might hold some big upside. As such, it might be a very useful call option on oil.

Conclusion

Rather than make bets on ETFs like the US Oil Fund (USO), Whiting might be a trader's way to make a big leveraged bet on oil. 50% higher oil price could result in the stock moving 5X-10X higher. Investors could also sell call options on USO and use them to purchase Whiting or longer-dated call options on the company. That would the only investment logic out there. As it stands though, Whiting is becoming increasingly uninvestable at lower oil prices. If the current futures curve is right, Whiting stock price will go to zero.

Whiting's bonds have traded at 16% yields to maturity, and that might be another avenue of investing for those mildly bullish on oil prices. Regardless of what management says, the company does not function at $55/oil. Even improvements in Natural Gas and NGL pricing are likely to be offset by further declines in acreage quality in the years ahead. If you are a big bull on oil prices and have some money you want to allocate towards a high-risk venture, Whiting makes sense. If you want a company that makes tons of money at $55 oil, then look here.

