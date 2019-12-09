Great News For REIT Investors

If you’re a Premium member, you also get Quant Ratings for REITs, a snapshot for each REIT with grades for Value, Growth, Profitability, Momentum and Earnings Revisions, ratings in your portfolio, and the ability to screen for the top ranked REITs.

For each metric, we’ve also provided the REIT sector median, and the percentage difference to the sector.

REIT symbol pages now include tabs for Value, Growth and Profitability with comprehensive metrics for REITs.

Millions of investors and financial advisors looking for income and portfolio diversification invest in real estate investment trusts, or REITs. That's why one of the most active sections on Seeking Alpha is our REIT analysis articles. However, REIT investors face a challenge: it's hard to evaluate REITs correctly, because most financial websites provide incomplete or misleading financial data for REITs.

For example, if you want to understand a company's profitability, the standard metrics for stocks are earnings and earnings per share. But for REITs, funds from operations (FFO) and adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) are more relevant. (For more on this, see Reuben Gregg Brewer's explanation of using FFO and AFFO for REITs.)

Similarly, a useful valuation metric for stocks is price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. But for REITs, price-to-FFO or price-to-AFFO are more important.

And for investors focused on dividends and dividend growth, it's critical to understand how safe a REIT's dividend is. The standard payout ratio is useful for stocks, but for REITs the FFO payout ratio and AFFO payout ratio are critical.

So we're excited to let REIT investors know that we have just massively upgraded Seeking Alpha's data for REITs. Each REIT symbol page now includes tabs for Value, Growth and Profitability with the right metrics for REITs. For each metric, we've also provided the REIT sector median, and the percentage difference to the sector. For example, here is Simon Property Group's Valuation, Growth and Profitability data.

Seeking Alpha now has the most comprehensive financial data for REITs, and it's free.

If you are a Seeking Alpha Premium member, you get more:

First, for each REIT with analyst coverage, Premium members get three ratings. The Quant Rating takes all the available data for the REIT in comparison to other REITs, and summarizes it into a single score. The SA Authors Rating shows you the aggregate rating on the REIT from the Seeking Alpha authors who cover it. And the Sell Side Rating shows you the aggregate rating by the investment bank analysts who cover the stock. These three ratings allow you to make quick, but rigorous, comparisons between REITs. Here's the unit for Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW):

Second, Premium members get a quick "snapshot" of the REIT, with grades showing how it compares to other REITs on Value, Growth, Profitability, Momentum and Earnings Revisions. This allows you to understand the REIT at a glance, based on the objective data. Here's the snapshot for Medical Properties Trust:

Third, Premium members get the overall REIT quant rating and the grades for Value, Growth, Profitability, Momentum and Earnings Revisions on their portfolios. We also alert you when these ratings have changed on the REITs in your portfolio, in the daily portfolio summary email.

Fourth, Premium members have access to the list of Top Ranked REITs based on this objective, quantitative data.

Fifth, Premium members can now screen for REITs combining this quantitative data, Seeking Alpha author ratings, and sell side ratings in the Ratings Screener.

If you'd like to experience our complete offering for REIT investors, you can try a two week free trial to Seeking Alpha Premium.

- Steve Cress, Head of Quant Strategy

- Daniel Hochman, Director of Product