Third Point - Sony Corporation

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

In late September, Sony (NYSE:SNE) (the "Company") disclosed the results of an in‐depth review conducted by the Company with the assistance of its advisor, Goldman Sachs, over the past several months. The review was undertaken in response to our earlier conversations and to a presentation we shared on June 13, 2019, at www.astrongersony.com where we proposed numerous portfolio improvements and a more coherent capital allocation policy to improve Sony's valuation and position the Company for long‐term success.

Most investors expected that following a lengthy review, Sony would share some meaningful plans to close the yawning gap between its share price and intrinsic value. We were looking forward to a thoughtful articulation of a strategy to streamline Sony's portfolio, including a plan to use proceeds from divestitures either to strengthen and grow the Company's core businesses or reduce share count at the currently steep discount. While we did not expect that all our requests, such as the separation of the image sensor business, would be addressed immediately, we did expect that the Company would make some recommendations to address the structural impediments to long‐term value creation for Sony's shareholders.

Instead, Sony revealed that the review's conclusion was to maintain the status quo with no concrete proposals to improve the business. As students and practitioners of Japanese business principles like kaizen, it is difficult for us to imagine that a company of Sony's size and complexity could not find a single concrete action to improve its business and valuation.

We are committed to a continued constructive dialogue with the Company and to creating long‐term value at Sony for all stakeholders. Discussions are ongoing, guided by our view that Sony remains one of the most undervalued large capitalization stocks in the world.

