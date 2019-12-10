The Free Cash Flow Monster That You Should Buy Over All U.S. Shale Plays: Canadian Natural Resources

We examine the recently released 2020 budget and explain why investors should own this over the poor-quality shale plays of US.

Please note: All amounts are in Canadian dollars except oil prices which are referenced in US dollars.

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) is one of those rare oil and gas companies where the management thinks like owners. There is a strong focus on owner returns and growth for growth's sake is never the first priority. The company recently released its Q3-2019 results followed by the 2020 budget. We highlight below why the numbers are the best in the business and why this company should form a part of every portfolio.

The Business

CNQ is based in Calgary, Canada, and is a senior oil and natural gas exploration and production company. CNQ is the largest energy producer in Canada on a Barrels of Oil Equivalent, or BOE, basis, with 2018 production surpassing 1,000 MBOE/d. Insiders own about 2.5% of the outstanding shares and have developed the asset base over time with well-timed acquisitions.

Source: CNQ presentation

Over the last two decades, CNQ has delivered excellent total returns, especially when pitched against the large producers like Exxon Mobil (XOM), Total SA (TOT) and BP plc (BP).

Data by YCharts

The Secret Sauce

CNQ has focused on assets that do well in any price environment. In particular, it has acquired and developed low decline rate assets. This means that its maintenance capex is unusually low and the firm generates free cash flows at the lowest price points.

Source: CNQ presentation

While we have heard that shale oil plays in the US generate free cash flow in the $30s and $40s, the opposite has actually been true in practice for almost all of them. CNQ has shown that at prices as low as $35/barrel oil, it can actually generate enough to maintain its production and power the dividends.

Source: CNQ presentation

While CNQ has not identified which peers are the individual bars on that chart, the ones on either side of it are Imperial Oil (IMO) and Suncor Energy (SU), two other exceptional Canadian companies that we wrote about recently (see here and here). CNQ's cost structure is incredibly impressive considering that it has a wider conventional (non-oil sands) production base than either SU or IMO.

Current results

For 2019, CNQ maintained exceptional discipline in its capital expenditures. Growth capital was around 20% of total capex, a rare treat in this industry so focused on pushing down oil prices via increased production.

Source: CNQ presentation

The company generated over $1.9 billion of free cash flow in the most recent quarter.

Source: CNQ Q3-2019 financials

CNQ is one of the companies being impacted by the Alberta Curtailment Program, a program that the company, along with others, championed. While this has been great for differentials, it has reduced production levels, and the potential free cash flow expansion even at these prices is significant should all production be brought on-line when access is available. But even using the current numbers, we see that CNQ can generate very large amounts of free cash flow. Unlike many of the US peers, the company delivered a solid return to shareholders of a total $2.1 billion.

Canadian Natural is committed to returns to shareholders, returning a total of $616 million to shareholders in Q3/19, $447 million by way of dividends and $169 million by way of share purchases. In the first nine months of 2019, the Company has returned a total of $2,100 million to shareholders, $1,299 million by way of dividends and $801 million by way of share purchases. Share purchases for cancellation in the quarter totaled 5,050,000 common shares at a weighted average share price of $33.45. Subsequent to quarter end, up to and including November 6, 2019, the Company executed on additional share purchases for cancellation of 1,350,000 common shares at a weighted average share price of $33.70. Returns to shareholders have been significant as Canadian Natural has returned approximately $5.4 billion by way of dividends and share purchases between January 1, 2018 and November 6, 2019. Subsequent to quarter end, the Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.375 per share, payable on January 1, 2020.



Source: CNQ Q3-2019 press release

2020 Outlook

CNQ delivered its 2020 budget, and what was notable is that the capex moved up very slightly over 2019 numbers.

Source: CNQ 2020 Budget

While figure of $4,050 is 6.5% higher than 2019's $3,800, remember that CNQ bought Devon Energy (DVN) assets in Q2-2019. So, adjusted for that acquisition, capex is pretty much flat year over year. Even the nominal increase was a direct result of better cash flow opportunities as a result of the reduction of tax on conventional drilling.

Due to the Alberta government's recently announced elimination of curtailment for certain conventional drilling in Alberta and its previously announced reduction in income tax rates, Canadian Natural has increased its 2020 capital budget by approximately $250 million over 2019 levels, adding approximately 60 drilling locations across Alberta, and putting 3 additional drilling rigs to work, creating an additional approximate 1,000 full time equivalent jobs for Albertans.



Source: CNQ 2020 Budget

The capex will deliver 9% increase in production per share annually, although the bulk is driven by the fact that DVN assets contributed only for part of the year in 2019. What was more interesting, though, was CNQ's planned deployment of free cash flow after dividends.

Free cash flow in 2020 is targeted to be approximately $4.8 billion based on current strip WTI pricing and stable differentials relative to 2019. Based upon such pricing assumptions, according to Canadian Natural's free cash flow allocation policy, the Company targets to allocate, after current dividend requirements, approximately $2.4 billion to share repurchases and approximately $2.4 billion towards strengthening the balance sheet.



Source: CNQ 2020 Budget

The company is essentially targeting a 10.8% free cash flow yield after dividends or a 14.9% free cash flow yield before dividends.

Data by YCharts

Do the assumptions make sense?

Sometimes, budgets can seem rather impressive but are built on fragile assumptions. Examining CNQ's numbers, we see that the outlook for West Texas Intermediate, or WTI, is rather reasonable and will prove conservative, in our opinion.

Source: CNQ 2020 Budget

The Western Canadian Select, or WCS, discount, on the other hand, appears a tad optimistic. The numbers made sense when the budget was finalized but have deteriorated since then.

Source: Trading View

The latest blow-up in discounts was due to Canadian National Railway Company's (CNI) rail strike, along with reduced flows on the Keystone pipeline. Our outlook is that the differential will tighten to the $15 range, as we have three mitigating factors at play. The first is that takeaway capacity is scheduled to be 150,000 barrels higher in 2020.

On Friday, Calgary-based Enbridge Inc (ENB). said an optimization program on its Mainline system, which accounts for about 70 per cent of Canadian oil exports into the United States, is expected to add 100,000 barrels per day of additional capacity by year-end.



That's at the top end of its original target of 50,000 to 100,000 bpd and a 15,000 bpd increase over the 85,000 bpd expected by Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.



Enbridge added it plans to bring on another 50,000 bpd of capacity in a smaller pipeline expansion early next year.



Source: CBC

ENB's Line 3 expansion, which is has been delayed, will likely help out in 2021, but the 150,000 barrels per day expansion noted above should send differentials lower. Second, the Northwest Sturgeon Refinery should increase demand for WCS locally in early-to-mid 2020. Finally, we think distillate should be in strong demand in 2020, as Venezuela's average production will be lower than that in 2019 and refineries will pony up the costs for that. Considering we believe WTI will average significantly higher than what CNQ has budgeted and WCS discounts modestly higher than CNQ's assumptions, we think there is upside to this free cash flow yield calculation.

A Dividend Aristocrat in the making

With 19 years of growing its dividends at a 21% compounded rate, CNQ is possibly one of the best-kept dividend growth investing secrets.

Source: CNQ presentation

The dividends are consuming less than 20% of operating cash flow and about a third of the free cash flow after capex. Both numbers are extremely modest, and CNQ will likely grow its dividends in 2020 without a hitch.

Conclusion

There are some fundamental differences here that make Canadian plays so far superior to every US energy play that an investor cannot remotely consider having a portfolio without these companies. By these we mean the likes of SU, IMO and Cenovus Energy (CVE). Whiting Petroleum (WLL), for example, had declining production in 2019.

Source: WLL Q3-2019 results

While that may not sound like a big deal, do take into account that WLL's capex exceeded its operating cash flow by a decent margin.

Source: WLL Q3-2019 results

Apache Corporation (APA), which was likely aiming for the record for the deepest dry well recently, had a 5% production decline in the Q3-2019.

Source: APA Q3-2019 results

Year to date, it has outspent its cash flow by a wide margin.

Source: APA Q3-2019 results

We could go on and on in this list. Sure, there are possibly 3-5 US plays that can be free cash flow positive at the current price, but almost all are struggling, and when the whole industry that has powered 75% of the total oil supply increase in the world is struggling, the commodity price is headed in one direction only - up. But regardless of the views on the commodity, CNQ represents possibly one of the most compelling opportunities in today's markets. Buy and forget.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CNQ, CVE, SU, IMO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

