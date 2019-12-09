HDV: Why Investing In High Dividend ETF Is Not Worthwhile

Nearly half of HDV's top holdings have negative EBITDA growth in the past year, which is dragging down its dividend payout growth.

In an investment landscape where interest rates are constantly trending lower, iShares High Dividend ETF (HDV) certainly looks attractive with a 3.3% dividend yield, comparing to 1.7% of S&P 500 (SPY) and 2.9% of the utilities sector (XLU). Indeed, HDV's holdings consist of large-cap companies with good financial health and high dividend payout in variety of sectors, with the following 20 names making up 80% of its composition:

Symbol Name % Weight Dividend Yield T AT&T Inc 9.29% 5.43% XOM Exxon Mobil Corp. 9.02% 5.05% JNJ Johnson & Johnson 6.84% 2.73% VZ Verizon Communications Inc. 6.46% 4.03% WFC Wells Fargo & Co. 5.95% 3.65% CVX Chevron Corp. 5.66% 4.11% PFE Pfizer Inc. 5.32% 3.78% PG Procter & Gamble Co. 4.87% 2.40% KO Coca-Cola Co. 3.87% 2.97% CSCO Cisco Systems Inc. 3.51% 3.12% PEP PepsiCo Inc. 3.45% 2.80% AMGN Amgen Inc. 2.74% 2.49% MMM 3M Co. 2.17% 3.49% TXN Texas Instruments Inc. 1.75% 2.73% SLB Schlumberger Ltd. 1.74% 5.72% UPS United Parcel Service Inc Class B 1.69% 3.28% DUK Duke Energy Corp. 1.66% 4.26% USB U.S. Bancorp 1.54% 2.60% BLK BlackRock Inc. 1.16% 2.72% VLO Valero Energy Corp. 1.12% 3.83% Top 20 Holdings 79.81% 3.79%

While buying HDV intuitively sounds like a good idea in a low interest rate environment with plenty of economic uncertainties, history suggests that HDV does not necessarily deliver superior performance comparing to the broader S&P 500 nor the defensive, relatively high-yielding utilities sector. In fact, HDV has lagged behind SPY and XLU on a total return basis since 2012.

Dissecting further, not only did HDV underperform SPY during bulk of the current bull market run when economic growth was solid, HDV has not fared well relatively to XLU in the following macro situations as well: 1) Lower rates 2) Higher volatility and 3) Lower growth

1) Lower 10-Year Treasury Yields

In periods of declining bond yields, stocks and ETFs with high dividend yields turn relatively attractive and more likely to outperform due to buying pressure from yield chasing investors. Indeed, both HDV and XLU have shown a tendency to outperform SPY in occasions when year-over-year drop in 10-year Treasury yields exceeds -50bps since 2012.

However, we observe that during 6 out of those 7 instances, XLU actually outperformed HDV by an average of 6%, suggesting XLU is preferred during times of declining interest rates.

Date 10Y YoY HDV-SPY YoY XLU-SPY YoY XLU - HDV 2014-11-24 -0.57% -2.06% 8.74% 10.80% 2016-05-30 -0.70% 8.98% 19.17% 10.19% 2016-08-22 -0.57% 7.47% 6.60% -0.88% 2016-09-19 -0.55% 8.02% 8.98% 0.96% 2016-10-31 -0.55% 6.58% 16.04% 9.46% 2019-05-13 -0.67% 6.89% 16.70% 9.81% 2019-12-04 -1.12% -9.74% -7.00% 2.74% Average -0.68% 3.73% 9.89% 6.16%

2) Higher VIX During Market Corrections

Being a defensive sector, it follows that XLU is less vulnerable to broader market selloffs and is expected to outperform SPY during those times. HDV also exhibits similar characteristics due to its holdings being either defensive or value stocks. Using VIX as proxy for market selloffs, below chart depicts that both XLU and HDV have tended to outperform SPY during up-spikes in VIX.

That being said, statistically, XLU has outperformed HDV 85% of the time by an average margin of 2.5% when VIX spiked more than 30% in a 4-week period. Clearly, XLU serves as a better defensive instrument in case of market turmoil.

Date VIX 4-Week Chg HDV/SPY 4-Week Chg XLU/SPY 4-Week Chg XLU - HDV 2012-04-09 31.92% 0.85% 1.04% 0.18% 2012-05-14 53.80% 6.30% 7.63% 1.33% 2012-05-28 34.04% 3.39% 5.17% 1.78% 2012-12-24 42.89% -1.74% -0.79% 0.96% 2014-01-20 31.83% 0.44% 4.18% 3.74% 2014-07-28 40.98% -0.42% -1.25% -0.83% 2014-10-06 75.39% 1.72% 6.76% 5.03% 2014-12-08 63.41% -0.55% 3.35% 3.90% 2015-01-12 44.48% 2.86% 3.53% 0.67% 2015-08-17 131.27% 1.76% 8.97% 7.21% 2015-11-09 38.87% -2.28% -2.26% 0.03% 2015-12-07 57.66% 1.06% -0.14% -1.21% 2016-01-04 30.48% 1.09% 6.15% 5.07% 2016-06-13 47.94% 2.44% 5.39% 2.95% 2016-09-05 54.32% 0.62% -1.22% -1.85% 2016-10-10 31.16% -0.33% -5.00% -4.67% 2016-10-31 39.64% -0.31% 2.62% 2.92% 2017-08-07 65.71% 1.88% 1.98% 0.10% 2018-01-29 70.37% -0.25% 0.13% 0.39% 2018-03-26 36.41% 2.16% 8.80% 6.64% 2018-06-25 32.10% 0.32% 9.92% 9.60% 2018-10-08 82.45% 0.92% 6.06% 5.14% 2018-12-17 66.63% 2.76% 10.85% 8.09% 2019-05-06 32.67% -0.69% 1.84% 2.54% 2019-07-29 42.13% 0.32% 1.96% 1.64% 2019-08-12 51.89% 0.80% 7.00% 6.19% 2019-12-02 32.45% -0.12% 0.66% 0.78% Average 50.48% 0.93% 3.46% 2.53% % of Time XLU - HDV > 0 85.19%

3) Decelerating GDP Growth

During periods of economic slowdown, HDV and XLU have likewise outperformed SPY as investors rotate into defensive sectors. Indeed, when the pace of GDP growth turned negative during 2015-2016 and most recently since 2018, the relative performance of HDV and XLU began to trend higher.

Similar to previous 2 situations, XLU has once again been the outperformer. Analytically, the regression between YoY change in the pace of GDP growth versus YoY change in HDV/SPY and XLU/SPY ratios illustrates that for every -1% of deceleration, XLU and HDV have gained against SPY by roughly 5.4% and 3.4% respectively on a yearly basis:

One key observation we ought to focus on is that HDV has actually diverged from the norm by underperforming SPY this year even with slowing economic growth. This can be explained by the fact that HDV's dividend payout growth has turned negative, which is certainly undesirable being a dividend ETF. In fact, HDV's dividend growth also stalled during the 2015-2016 downturn, while, on the other hand, XLU and SPY's have continued to grow steadily:

Date HDV TTM Dividend YoY Chg XLU TTM Dividend YoY Chg SPY TTM Dividend YoY Chg 2016-09 2.76 -2.44% 1.641 5.06% 4.422 7.10% 2016-12 2.7 -6.25% 1.659 4.34% 4.539 7.92% 2017-03-24 2.746 -3.31% 1.678 4.42% 4.522 4.55% 2017-06-27 2.785 -0.32% 1.703 4.74% 4.627 5.81% 2017-09-26 2.829 2.50% 1.704 3.84% 4.78 8.10% 2017-12-19 2.949 9.22% 1.752 5.61% 4.802 5.79% 2018-03-22 3.025 10.16% 1.752 4.41% 4.866 7.61% 2018-06-26 3.103 11.42% 1.755 3.05% 4.929 6.53% 2018-09-26 3.162 11.77% 1.813 6.40% 5.017 4.96% 2018-12-17 3.095 4.95% 1.761 0.51% 5.101 6.23% 2019-03-20 3.118 3.07% 1.804 2.97% 5.237 7.62% 2019-06-17 3.072 -1.00% 1.849 5.36% 5.423 10.02% 2019-09-24 3.138 -0.76% 1.866 2.92% 5.484 9.31%

Looking into the most recent earnings reports, 9 of its top 20 holdings have experienced negative EBITDA growth year-over-year with a weighted average of -0.6%, which is having an adverse impact on HDV's dividend growth picture:

Symbol Name % Weight Dividend Yield YoY EBITDA Growth T AT&T Inc 9.29% 5.43% 4.91% XOM Exxon Mobil Corp 9.02% 5.05% -12.84% JNJ Johnson & Johnson 6.84% 2.73% 1.26% VZ Verizon Communications Inc 6.46% 4.03% 2.46% WFC Wells Fargo & Co 5.95% 3.65% 1.16% CVX Chevron Corp 5.66% 4.11% 3.18% PFE Pfizer Inc 5.32% 3.78% 3.38% PG Procter & Gamble Co 4.87% 2.40% 6.30% KO Coca-Cola Co 3.87% 2.97% -2.71% CSCO Cisco Systems Inc 3.51% 3.12% 6.98% PEP PepsiCo Inc 3.45% 2.80% 1.52% AMGN Amgen Inc 2.74% 2.49% -6.35% MMM 3M Co 2.17% 3.49% -13.95% TXN Texas Instruments Inc 1.75% 2.73% -8.72% SLB Schlumberger Ltd 1.74% 5.72% -6.24% UPS United Parcel Service Inc Class B 1.69% 3.28% -11.93% DUK Duke Energy Corp 1.66% 4.26% 6.65% USB U.S. Bancorp 1.54% 2.60% 2.79% BLK BlackRock Inc 1.16% 2.72% -3.95% VLO Valero Energy Corp 1.12% 3.83% -9.21% Top 20 Holdings 79.81% 3.79% -0.58%

Source: Seeking Alpha

Therefore, HDV has proven to be an inferior investment during periods of not only economic boom but also lower rates, market turmoil, and deteriorating growth. Furthermore, with its dividend growth having been more susceptible to economic slowdowns as witnessed in the past 4 years, HDV's high payout may not be sustainable especially in a recession. As such, whether the economic outlook is positive or negative going forward, we reckon that either SPY or XLU would be a better alternative than the high dividend ETF.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.