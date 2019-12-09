Trip.com: Travelling Through The Inflection Point

It aims to be the largest travel brand in the world within the next few years.

Trip.com (TCOM), like most other Chinese companies, has performed poorly the past few years due to the weakening global economy and geopolitical tension. However, we believe the stock has overreacted to the bad news and that it should outperform over the next few years due to strong growth and the execution of an ambitious plan to become the largest travel brand around the world.

Source: google

What is Trip.com?

Trip.com consists of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, and Qunar. It is a leading travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and corporate travel management. It aggregates hotel and transportation information to enable business and leisure travelers, along with corporate clients to book their trips and fulfill their travel requirements. In addition, it offers a variety of other travel-related services, including but not limited to travelers’ reviews, attraction tickets, travel-related financing and car services, and travel insurance and visa services to meet the needs of travelers. It has over 400mil MAUs in total, with 100mil international MAUs.

Trip.com used to be called Ctrip, which used to be exclusively focused on China. In the past few years, however, Ctrip acquired multiple international travel companies like Trip.com and Skyscanner, signalling its international expansion plans. Recently, it renamed itself to Trip.com to appeal to an international audience.

Ambitious plans at its 20th anniversary

Recently, Ctrip celebrated its 20th anniversary. Other than changing its name to Trip.com, it also announced its plans to become the leading international travel brand globally by 2025. They plan to do this by having the best technology, the best service, and by getting the largest market share.

Source: webintravel

If they can pull this off, the upside is tremendous. Current leader Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) has an $80bil valuation, or 4x the current valuation of Trip.com.

However, even if they don't capture share in developed countries, they should still be fine. Trip.com not only owns Ctrip, the dominant OTA in China, but they also own half of MakeMyTrip (MMYT), the dominant OTA in India. The GDP growth of these two countries alone is expected to be 40% of global GDP growth, so even if Trip.com can capture the travel opportunity within these two markets, its market cap should already be far above its current level.

We should also note that Trip.com already has a footing in the US and UK markets with its purchase of Trip.com and Skyscanner, and these two services have seen triple-digit YOY growth recently.

China also continues to be an opportunity, with inbound travelling being the area management is focused on. Management believes that inbound travel should make up a higher percentage of China's total GDP, but that foreigners are afraid to travel to China for cultural reasons. They believe that by working with the government, this roadblock could be removed and this could be a major growth driver.

After the 20th anniversary celebration, Trip.com announced a partnership with TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) to create a JV, 60% owned by Trip.com. This will allow the two companies to share content and other assets. Management of both companies are very excited about the JV, with Trip.com CEO Jane Sun noting that:

As we expand our footprint overseas, it is important that we offer not only seamless access to global travel inventory, but also quality reviews, opinions and pictures generated by other fellow travelers. We are very excited about this strategic partnership, which will undoubtedly further enhance the travel experience for our customers worldwide. Source: TCOM press release

Q3: A mixed quarter

While most important KPIs like NPS, operating income, etc., increased, revenue growth was pressured due to macro headwinds, mostly as a result of Hong Kong problems.

Our revenue growth came under pressure due to recent macro and industry headwinds, especially in destinations such as Hong Kong. Source: Q3 2019 call

As we have said multiple times though, the short term doesn't matter nearly as much as the long term. With its strong competitive positioning in the fastest-growing travel markets, Trip.com should do really well in the long term. Management also believes these issues should be limited to a 3 to 6-month horizon and travelers will just travel to other destinations.

I think in the long run, people readjust their travel plans, 3 to 6 months' horizon will be -- the fact, it will be limited. So people readjust their travel plan, and instead they maybe travel to destinations like Japan. So we see -- we will see a pickup in those -- other destinations. So I think in the long run, over a 6-month period, 3- to 6-month period, the effect will be much more limited. Source: Q3 2019 call

If you ignore revenue growth, however, most other KPIs did very well.

Source: WY Capital, press releases

Operating income, for instance, was incredibly strong, reaching the highest level in years. Yes, seasonally, Q3 has been a strong quarter but even on a YoY comparison operating income still has grown significantly, rising over 50%.

Net promoter scores also continued to improve, which should help retention in future years.

In addition, our Net Promoter Scores increased nicely across all business lines, which again demonstrated our improved service quality. Source: Q3 2019 call

Overall, despite the weaker revenue growth, it was a pretty strong quarter. We fully expect revenue growth to recover after the global economic uncertainty improves and the travel industry rebounds.

Valuation

For a company with ambitions like Trip.com, the valuation is quite low. Trip.com only trades at a modest 25x forward PE despite the fact that both bookings and earnings are likely to grow quickly in the future as management continues to expand into other parts of the world.

While Trip.com does trade at a higher multiple than Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) and BKNG, it does have higher revenue growth than both of these peers. We also think that the expansion into India through MMYT means that Trip.com has a much better growth runway than either EXPE or BKNG.

Takeaway

Overall, Trip.com is a fast-growing OTA with strong competitive positioning in emerging markets like China and India. While the valuation definitely isn't cheap, the growth and great management more than justify the premium valuation. As Trip.com continues to grow within its markets, we think the current valuation will look cheap in a few years. This is why we continue to invest in Trip.com through Naspers (OTCPK:NPSNY), which owns around 6% of Trip.com.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NPSNY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.