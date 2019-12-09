Kroger: Excellent Short-Term Returns, Now More Neutral

Valuation today shows a much more modest opportunity for market-beating CAGR. The potential is there, but it comes with some uncertainties, meaning I shift my stance.

In this article, we'll revisit Kroger. My last article on the company was a few months back when my stance was a firm "BUY" on the company given its undervaluation.

I last looked at Kroger (KR) all the way back in July, now 5 months ago. At the time, my article "Revisiting Kroger - I Keep Buying", shared a bullish stance and me adding more onto my already-existing position. Since that time, the holding has firmly outperformed the market, showing once again what can be done when qualitative companies are invested in at historical undervaluations - even if that company is experiencing fundamental headwinds.

To be clear, 29.53% in 5 months comes to about 86% annualized. During this time, the S&P 500 would return an annualized 9.36%, meaning that the stock outperformed the S&P 500 by nearly a factor of 10X.

Undervaluation at the time was warranted - let me show you why I believe the discount is now thin enough to take a step back from Kroger and reconsider whether further investment is the right way to go.

Kroger in 2Q/3Q20 - not as much of a discount.

The last quarter we have reported at this time is 2Q20 and 3Q20. We've also had an analyst day update, which has given the stock a significant boost back in early November. The quarters in itself (2Q20 & 3Q20) were good in terms of earnings, even if everything wasn't as good as expected. For 2Q20, the following occurred.

Adj. EPS of $0.44/share

Sales less fuel grew 2.2%, and the company's digital sales grew 31%

Operating profit grew from $549M to $559M

Continued margin decline despite a sales increase of 2.5%. The margin decline was primarily due to pharma

Executed on debt reduction, paying down $1.3B in the last 4 quarters, with a total Net debt/EBITDA of 2.46X, making it one of the least-leveraged grocers

Dividend increase of 14% during the year

OG&A costs decrease by 14 bps

Some of the initiatives in the Restock Kroger program are starting to show results. Brand sales were up 3.1% in the Our Brands category, and the company has expanded pickup and delivery to almost 4,000 new locations, which covers over 95% of Kroger households.

The company has also latched on to the alt-meat trend and launched Simple Truth, meatless burger alternatives and other similar products. Kroger is now the retailer with the widest assortment of plant-based proteins in all of the US.

Looking over the company's 10-Qs, there's really very little to highlight which could be considered atypical or worrisome, beyond the increase in operating leases of non-current assets, which has affected the company's balance sheet due to an accounting change. It increases assets on the balance sheet significantly, increasing them by more than $6B. For Kroger, these operating lease assets consist primarily of real estate, warehouses, office space, and equipment. About half of Kroger's store real estate is leased as opposed to owned, with 10-20 year rental agreements.

The focus for the quarter really was on continuing to deliver on the company's three-year plan. The sales increases in 2Q20 were the best since the start of the three-year plan. Savings are on track, with $100M being delivered through streamlining. The digital portion, which previously could be characterized as more of a hindrance than anything else, is now something that is beginning to contribute to the bottom line and more can be expected going forward.

Kroger is continuing to work with Walgreens, and Walgreens will begin to carry several of Kroger's Our Brands products, of which the company introduced 203 new ones. Importantly, in terms of sales increases - these are broad-based and not just traffic/ticket-related (even if the company saw traffic increases), but an overall increase of average spend per item - customers are spending more and on bigger product sizes/packages.

The takeaway, Continued Risks & Headwinds

The company is experiencing some headwinds as well, however. A combination of lower gross margins, wage investments, and delayed ID sales momentum as opposed to management expectations is impacting the trajectory of operating profit by ~$800M - though this is an impact estimated across 2018-2020. FCF is expected to be above FY17 for FY19, but below the levels of FY18. The company's guidance and expectations are strong, but it's something to keep in mind.

Going forward, the company expects an adjusted EPS growth of about 4.5-9% for 2020. This is a wide range, albeit fully within Kroger's realm of historical performance.

The takeaway for the last two quarters is that Kroger is performing in line with expectations. This has corrected some of the extreme undervaluations that the market assigned to Kroger following some poor results during early 2019. There's little reason to believe that Kroger won't be performing according to expectations - and by expectations, I mean a positive development in terms of earnings growth.

Given the continued headwinds in the FMCG industry and the continued margin erosion here, however, I favor conservative growth expectations here, even in the case of positive development (such as expecting 3-4% as opposed to 5-6% or more in terms of earnings growth.)

Valuation

The issue with Kroger isn't the company risks or potential headwinds. I view these, while some may be more significant than others, as relatively stable overall. The company is profitable and will manage to grow earnings. The problem is the changed valuation prospects now that the share has climbed back to levels of early 2019 and before.

You could buy Kroger at valuations of below 10 times earnings only months ago. This isn't the case anymore. Current valuations are closer to 12.5, and unless the company suffers headwinds the coming quarters, I see few catalysts for the company to return to these depressed valuations.

The company is expected to grow on average 4-5% in terms of earnings every year until 2023.

This is in no way a bad return. 13.5% CAGR is excellent.

The problem is that it assumes some pretty steady and positive if historically accurate, rates, or earnings growth. While I don't see much of a downside at this valuation, it's entirely possible for the company to dip back down during a quarter of soft sales/poor performance.

I want to go more conservative than this.

The issue becomes that the company is close to relatively "low" growth, even going so far as to expect it within their range of estimates (~4% EPS growth). If we assume that 3-4% avg. EPS growth is a possibility for Kroger going forward into 2025 - which I definitely believe is a possibility, then the long-term potential returns aren't looking all that convincing anymore.

The point being that these growth rates, long-term, aren't rates I view as impossible in any way. Given the headwinds that the company still may face and the fact that over $800M in operational headwinds will be recognized until 2020, I think moderating our expected growth rates for the company here would be prudent. In doing so, we turn from a 10-14% CAGR (back when the company was valued at 9 times earnings) down to a 7.5% CAGR in this downside case.

If one believes that this is a scenario that's likely to occur, I see better opportunities out there - especially following a short-time resurgence in the company's share price, driven only by delivering set expectations. It's not as though the company has in any way dramatically outperformed comps - they are simply doing what they should be doing as a fundamentally appealing and qualitative company.

Kroger has several variables in its favor. Dividend growth is high, with over 10% yearly since 2007 (in some years over 20%), and while not outperforming the S&P 500 by any wide margin, it has bettered the long-term total returns here. It's a qualitative company.

By some metrics and using some forecasting models/expectations, it could certainly be called "cheap". However, I see these expectations as not being moderated enough for a potential downside case/company headwind. When this is done, potential rates of return, while appealing, are not as convincing as I'd like.

Thesis

Kroger's appeal to me is a combination of valuation (or undervaluation) combined with the company's disciplined approach, conservative debt levels, and payout ratio (below 25% of expected Adj. EPS FY19) and value proposition for the customer. The trends in ID sales and the overall company performance confirms one thing - customers continue to be willing to pay a premium for the quality that Kroger offers, and this is unlikely to simply go away. The "Loyals logic" is clear in company sales - 30% of customers account for more than 70% of sales and the company knows its customers very well.

The combination of these factors, to me, means that Kroger is an appealing investment at "good" valuations. A good valuation was below or close to 10 times earnings. The market, as I see it, severely underestimated Kroger a few months back, and this underestimation has now been corrected as the stock trades at far higher multiples.

I no longer view Kroger as a particularly strong buy, and I'm not convinced that the stock will continue much higher from here without outperformance on part of the company. I try to follow very conservative expectations, and when following these expectations here, I don't see enough "safe" potential upside to warrant an investment at this time.

Because of this, I'm going "Neutral" and to a "Weak buy" valuation to with regards to Kroger at this time.

Stance

Due to a resurgence in share price due to slight outperformance on analyst expectations, I view Kroger as a mostly "Weak" buy at this time, given the potential headwinds and the rather moderate risk-adjusted upside in the stock. It can still be bought - but there are better alternatives for investments out there.

