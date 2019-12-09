Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 12/5/19

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 12/5/19, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes will stay strong through the third week of December. We're in high season for using insider data in the investing process.

----------------------

On Today's Tables

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Health Sciences Acquisitions (HSACU), and;

Apollo Medical Holdings (AMEH).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. (GLDD);

Evolent Health (EVH), and;

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Vistra Energy Corp. (VST);

Sun Communities (SUI);

Papa John's International (PZZA);

Morningstar (MORN);

Group 1 Automotive (GPI), and;

Avnet (AVT).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases and sales) at:

Uber Technologies (UBER);

Quantum (OTCPK:QMCO);

LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT);

Eli Lilly (LLY);

Eastman Kodak Co. (KODK);

Expedia Group (EXPE), and;

Cigna (CI).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

LMP Automotive Holdings (LMPX).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Karfunkel George DIR, BO Eastman Kodak Co. KODK JB* $11,094,012 2 Katz Philippe D DIR, BO Eastman Kodak Co. KODK JB* $5,547,008 3 Williams Randa Duncan DIR, BO Enterprise Products Partners EPD B $4,208,992 4 Foss Eric J DIR Cigna CI B $1,993,165 5 Tawfik Samer CEO, DIR, BO LMP Automotive Holdings LMPX B $1,749,091 6 Levenson Ryan DIR Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. GLDD B $570,014 7 Allied Physicians Of California A Profession Medic BO Apollo Medical Holdings AMEH B $253,411 8 Gieselman Jon T DIR Expedia Group EXPE B $249,565 9 Williams Frank J CEO, DIR Evolent Health EVH B $227,850 10 Wong Roderick CEO, DIR Health Sciences Acquisitions HSACU B $203,000

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Brookfield Ast Mgt BO Vistra Energy Corp. VST JS* $1,067,115,456 2 Kalanick Travis Cordell DIR Uber Technologies UBER AS $123,438,144 3 Lilly Endowment BO Eli Lilly LLY S $24,890,040 4 Shiffman Gary A CB, CEO Sun Communities SUI S $18,644,710 5 Schnatter John H BO Papa John's International PZZA S $11,746,095 6 Lawrence James A DIR Avnet AVT S $10,975,957 7 Br Dialectic Capital Mgt BO Quantum QMCO JS* $5,091,975 8 Pellegrino Joseph P Jr CFO, DIR LeMaitre Vascular LMAT S $4,361,880 9 Pereira Lincoln DIR Group 1 Automotive GPI S $3,055,975 10 Mansueto Joseph D CB, DIR, BO Morningstar MORN AS $3,007,503

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:

B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMEH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.