Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 12/5/19

Includes: AMEH, EPD, EVH, GLDD, HSACU
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 12/5/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes will stay strong through the third week of December. We're in high season for using insider data in the investing process.

On Today's Tables

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Health Sciences Acquisitions (HSACU), and;
  • Apollo Medical Holdings (AMEH).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. (GLDD);
  • Evolent Health (EVH), and;
  • Enterprise Products Partners (EPD).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Vistra Energy Corp. (VST);
  • Sun Communities (SUI);
  • Papa John's International (PZZA);
  • Morningstar (MORN);
  • Group 1 Automotive (GPI), and;
  • Avnet (AVT).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases and sales) at:

  • Uber Technologies (UBER);
  • Quantum (OTCPK:QMCO);
  • LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT);
  • Eli Lilly (LLY);
  • Eastman Kodak Co. (KODK);
  • Expedia Group (EXPE), and;
  • Cigna (CI).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

  • LMP Automotive Holdings (LMPX).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Karfunkel George

DIR, BO

Eastman Kodak Co.

KODK

JB*

$11,094,012

2

Katz Philippe D

DIR, BO

Eastman Kodak Co.

KODK

JB*

$5,547,008

3

Williams Randa Duncan

DIR, BO

Enterprise Products Partners

EPD

B

$4,208,992

4

Foss Eric J

DIR

Cigna

CI

B

$1,993,165

5

Tawfik Samer

CEO, DIR, BO

LMP Automotive Holdings

LMPX

B

$1,749,091

6

Levenson Ryan

DIR

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp.

GLDD

B

$570,014

7

Allied Physicians Of California A Profession Medic

BO

Apollo Medical Holdings

AMEH

B

$253,411

8

Gieselman Jon T

DIR

Expedia Group

EXPE

B

$249,565

9

Williams Frank J

CEO, DIR

Evolent Health

EVH

B

$227,850

10

Wong Roderick

CEO, DIR

Health Sciences Acquisitions

HSACU

B

$203,000

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Brookfield Ast Mgt

BO

Vistra Energy Corp.

VST

JS*

$1,067,115,456

2

Kalanick Travis Cordell

DIR

Uber Technologies

UBER

AS

$123,438,144

3

Lilly Endowment

BO

Eli Lilly

LLY

S

$24,890,040

4

Shiffman Gary A

CB, CEO

Sun Communities

SUI

S

$18,644,710

5

Schnatter John H

BO

Papa John's International

PZZA

S

$11,746,095

6

Lawrence James A

DIR

Avnet

AVT

S

$10,975,957

7

Br Dialectic Capital Mgt

BO

Quantum

QMCO

JS*

$5,091,975

8

Pellegrino Joseph P Jr

CFO, DIR

LeMaitre Vascular

LMAT

S

$4,361,880

9

Pereira Lincoln

DIR

Group 1 Automotive

GPI

S

$3,055,975

10

Mansueto Joseph D

CB, DIR, BO

Morningstar

MORN

AS

$3,007,503

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:

B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMEH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.