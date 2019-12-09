Macy's Doesn't Need A Dividend Cut

While Macy's doesn't "need" to reduce its dividend, there's a significant risk that the board will do so anyway.

If the turnaround fails, Macy's should respond by trimming CapEx, reducing its inventory, and closing stores rather than cutting the dividend.

Macy's turnaround plans are likely to drive a rebound in free cash flow over the next year, more than covering the dividend.

As a result, a growing number of investors and analysts are speculating about whether the company may need to cut its dividend.

Cash flow has been declining at Macy's, to the point where free cash flow has not fully covered the company's dividend payments over the past four quarters.

Last month, Macy's (M) released another weak earnings report. The retailer reported a 3.5% decline in comparable store sales, breaking a seven-quarter streak of comp sales growth. Profit declined significantly, and Macy's cut its full-year guidance for the second consecutive quarter.

Of more concern for shareholders investing in Macy's because of its high dividend, free cash flow has plunged this year. In fact, free cash flow for the trailing-12-month period has not fully covered Macy's lofty dividend, which currently costs about $465 million a year.

Data by YCharts

Not surprisingly, this has led to questions about the sustainability of Macy's dividend. Comments from management during Macy's two most recent earnings calls have also fueled speculation that the company is considering a dividend cut. Yet while there are growing signs that the department store giant may cut its dividend in 2020 or 2021, there is still little evidence that Macy's actually needs to reduce its dividend.

The dividend problem in a nutshell

Macy's operating cash flow has plunged 60% year-to-date, falling to $172 million from $429 million a year earlier. Meanwhile, CapEx (including investments in software) totaled $812 million for the first three quarters of fiscal 2019, up from $677 million in the prior-year period.

Thus, as Seeking Alpha contributor Bill Maurer observed recently, free cash flow has fallen by nearly $400 million year-to-date. For the last 12 months, Macy's has produced a little more than $400 million of free cash flow, compared to about $800 million of free cash flow for fiscal 2018. Barring a rebound in cash flow in the fourth quarter, Macy's won't fully cover its $465 million of dividend payments from free cash flow. As a result, Maurer suggests that Macy's should reduce its dividend by at least 25% to free up cash for debt reduction.

Of course, free cash flow is heavily impacted by the timing of various payments. Seeking Alpha contributor Elephant Analytics noted in a recent article that Macy's is on track to report adjusted EPS in the vicinity of $2.31 for fiscal 2019, excluding asset sale gains. That easily exceeds its dividend payments, which total $1.51 per share annually.

Given that Macy's CapEx spending has generally approximated depreciation and amortization in recent years, free cash flow should be roughly equivalent to net income. In other words, there's still some margin of safety in Macy's dividend. Yet Elephant Analytics still concludes that a dividend cut could be necessary by 2021, as continued sales pressure may drive further margin compression.

(Image source: Macy's)

On Macy's Q3 earnings call, CFO Paula Price said the company doesn't have "plans near-term to change our dividend." However, she acknowledged that the board reviews the dividend each quarter. Moreover, at other times, Macy's management has committed to paying an "appropriate" or a "competitive" dividend, which could be consistent with a deep cut relative to the current 10% yield.

Macy's situation is not as desperate as it seems

The most obvious retort to bears and/or analysts calling for a dividend cut is that Macy's earnings could recover soon. Just a year ago, the retailer had reported four consecutive quarters of accelerating comp sales growth, culminating in a 3.3% comp sales gain in Q3 2018. (The Q3 2018 comp sales gain would have exceeded 4% adjusting for a shift in the fiscal calendar.)

Macy's has certainly hit a rough patch over the past 12 months. On the other hand, it has made significant investments to improve its website, mobile app, and 100 top stores during 2019. If these investments pay off, sales growth could resume next year.

Furthermore, in early September, Macy's detailed a comprehensive plan to reduce annual costs by $400 million-$550 million by 2023. About half of those benefits are expected to flow through next year. Even if some of the savings are needed to offset normal margin headwinds, these initiatives are significant enough that they could improve Macy's profit margin in fiscal 2020.

(Source: Macy's September Investor Presentation, slide 21)

It's also important to note that timing issues have weighed on free cash flow this year (as alluded to above). Some of Macy's 2018 CapEx spending was delayed into 2019, so CapEx for the last 12 months exceeds the $1 billion of spending that management projects for the full fiscal year. Macy's also exited the third quarter with inventory up $109 million year over year (as it brought in holiday merchandise earlier to mitigate tariffs and promote pre-Black Friday sales), but it plans to end fiscal 2019 with inventory down year over year.

Thus, while Macy's will face continued earnings pressure in the fourth quarter, it is still likely to cover its dividend in 2019 (and in 2020), even with no significant strategy changes. Indeed, Macy's recently announced a tender offer to repurchase $450 million of its debt, which suggests that it still has plenty of excess cash.

Macy's has multiple tools at its disposal

Despite Macy's turnaround potential, it would be naive to just assume that its turnaround initiatives will succeed. However, even if the retailer continues to struggle with sales declines, it wouldn't necessarily need to reduce its dividend. A look at what top competitors Kohl's (KSS) and J.C. Penney (JCP) are doing points to some more-palatable alternatives.

First, if sales continue to decline, Macy's should reduce CapEx, boosting free cash flow. It's one thing to invest heavily in store updates and technology if those moves drive growth. It's a lot harder to justify the cost if the result will merely be slightly slower sales declines. J.C. Penney has been spending $300 million-$400 million annually on CapEx in recent years, despite operating more full-line stores (albeit somewhat less square footage) than Macy's.

While J.C. Penney has experienced far more sales erosion than Macy's, a series of abrupt and disruptive strategy changes over the past decade have arguably been a bigger headwind than underinvestment. (Indeed, J.C. Penney's worst sales declines by far came just as CapEx was peaking in 2012 and 2013, during Ron Johnson's brief tenure as CEO.)

Data by YCharts

It's also noteworthy that J.C. Penney has managed to improve its profitability significantly over the past two quarters despite reporting steep sales declines. This demonstrates that despite the operating leverage inherent in the retail industry, sales declines need not cause massive margin erosion, if they are accompanied by improved inventory management and prudent cost cuts.

Second, Macy's has a big opportunity to boost free cash flow by reducing its inventory. Macy's ended last quarter with $7.3 billion of inventory: nearly 50% higher than Kohl's inventory of $4.9 billion. Yet Macy's annual revenue is only about 30% higher than that of Kohl's. Macy's inventory-to-sales ratio is also significantly higher than that of J.C. Penney.

Kohl's and J.C. Penney have put a lot of effort into reducing inventory over the past few years. By following their lead, Macy's could reduce its working capital needs by hundreds of millions of dollars. That cash could be used to pay down debt (and support the dividend, if necessary). Moreover, inventory reductions would tend to boost gross margin by reducing the need for discounting, leading to better profitability independent of the working capital benefits.

(Kohl's has higher inventory productivity than Macy's. Image source: Kohl's.)

Third, Macy's has acknowledged that it is seeing particularly steep sales declines in lower-tier malls. While these stores are almost all cash-flow positive, they generate very little profit and tie up a lot of inventory. Closing many of these stores would allow Macy's to reduce its inventory and CapEx even further, bolstering free cash flow.

Some of these stores are leased, and if Macy's can't get out of its lease obligations, it might make sense to keep them open until the leases expire. However, Macy's owns a large majority of its full-line stores, providing more flexibility: only about a quarter are leased. (The company's full store listing by ownership status can be found here.) Additionally, some of those owned stores in lower-tier malls could be sold for a meaningful sum, due to their underlying real estate value.

Reading the tea leaves

Assuming that Macy's achieves its goal of ending fiscal 2019 with inventory down year over year, it should generate enough free cash flow this year to fully cover its dividend. Furthermore, Macy's expects to report $150 million of asset sale gains in fiscal 2019, indicating that real estate sales will represent another significant source of cash.

That said, Macy's has made it a priority to maintain an investment-grade balance sheet. It ended the third quarter with leverage at the high (i.e. unfavorable) end of its target range. Excluding asset sale gains, its leverage is currently above the target range.

Thus, even though Macy's is currently generating enough cash to cover its dividend, it wouldn't be shocking if the board decided to cut the dividend next year in order to devote more cash to debt repayments.

Yet this wouldn't be the correct decision, in my opinion. Macy's does need to keep paying down debt, but if its turnaround plan isn't working, it should cut back on CapEx, reduce merchandise orders to bring inventory levels down, and close and sell less-profitable stores. These moves would enable Macy's to rapidly reduce its debt load while maintaining or even increasing the amount of cash it returns to shareholders over the next several years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long M, KSS, JCP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am also long Jan. 2021 $13 calls on M.