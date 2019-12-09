Spree Capital Advisers - Cars.com

We believe the odds are stacked in favor of healthy shareholder return for Cars.com investors, and at a heavily discounted valuation, we like the risk reward profile.

One tenet of our Value with a Catalyst strategy revolves around the situation when a change in the shareholder base causes uneconomic sellers to depress the valuation of a good business.

A halted sales process in Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) created this dynamic in the third quarter. We used the opportunity to invest in the auto sales platform business at an attractive valuation, ahead of several medium-term catalysts. We believe there are four ways to win with Cars.com.

First, there is confusion over affiliate conversions from wholesale to direct customer relationships. In 2017, Cars.com was spun out from broadcast media company TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA). Under TEGNA's ownership, a third of Cars.com auto dealership customers were sourced as a result of affiliate relationships in which newspaper companies sold Cars.com subscriptions as part of their print advertising packages. The outsourced sales structure and bundling to print advertising were not conducive to leveraging the strength inherent in a digital marketplace business. In addition to the sub-optimal sales structure, Cars.com was prevented from marketing in key markets due to distribution restrictions. Over the last year and a half, Cars.com has been converting affiliate contracts to direct relationships, with the process now near completion. The conversion from affiliate relationships to direct relationships has distorted the cash flow dynamics as Cars.com makes one-time payments to terminate affiliate contracts. As the conversions near completion, revenue recognition per contract increases, and Cars.com is able to use an optimized sales structure with stronger customer feedback loops to go after new markets and previously churned customers.

Second, the investor focus on affiliate conversions and the suboptimal legacy sales structure which allowed dealer attrition has obfuscated the underlying business model shift at Cars.com. Cars.com has shifted from a listings-only classified model to a platform catering to auto dealerships. By acquiring ancillary service businesses such as Dealer Inspire, AutoCorrected, and Online Shopper, Cars.com has created cross and upselling opportunities for existing customers and improved the acquisition funnel for new customers. Dealer Inspire, a website management business that caters to dealers' sales and service needs, recently won the rights to General Motors (NYSE:GM) business. This win alone conservatively adds low-single-digit recurring revenue growth to Cars.com's overall top-line growth. More importantly, ancillary businesses such as Dealer Inspire increase customer engagement, reducing churn and increasing the customer lifetime value.

Third, growth in leading key performance indicators points to an upcoming inflection in dealer customer count. Monthly site traffic has consistently grown throughout the year. Increased traffic leads to increased auto sales, which creates new customer targeting opportunities that the new go-to market sales structure can then use to improve sales conversion and lead generation. Our research suggests that dealer count and top-line growth is nearing an inflection point as the benefits from sales force investments and the improved value proposition of ancillary products come to fruition.

Fourth, the obscured free cash flow dynamics inherent in Cars.com's capital efficient business model are nearing an inflection point. As the one-time factors inherent in the shift from affiliate to direct relationships ends, revenue and earnings growth for the platform inflect, and as the 20% FCF yield becomes visible, it is likely that the discounted valuation (50%-80% discount to similar business models) abates. Absent that, Cars.com will continue to repurchase a sizable percentage of shares outstanding using internally generated cash flows. We believe the odds are stacked in favor of healthy shareholder return for Cars.com investors, and at a heavily discounted valuation, we like the risk reward profile.

