While 2019 has put many junior miners on the radar like Great Bear Resources (OTCQX:GTBDF), and Wallbridge Mining (OTCPK:WLBMF), there is one name that's fallen by the wayside, which is Westhaven Ventures (OTCPK:WTHVF). The company reported one of the most impressive drill holes of 2018 with SN-18-14, but unfortunately, it released these results into a rather dull market for the mining sector (GDXJ). While the stock saw an immediate push higher on the news, the name seems to have been forgotten since despite continued success at the company's Shovelnose Gold Property. Between impressive drill intercepts, a massive land package, and an enormous staking rush on the gold belt Westhaven is exploring, there is undoubtedly tons of upside here if exploration success continues. Based on this, I have started a new position in the stock at prices between C$0.76 - C$0.79.

When it comes to investing in juniors miners, there are five boxes I like to be able to check off, and the best ideas like Marathon Gold (OTCQX:MGDPF) and Atlantic Gold (OTCPK:SPVEF) tend to have at least four of these, if not all five. Westhaven Ventures is a rare company that is able to check off all five, and while earlier stage than Atlantic and Marathon were in 2016, it certainly seems to have much promise. In no particular order, these five criteria I look for are shown below and will be discussed in further detail as they pertain to Westhaven Ventures.

Location Grades Management Land Package Share Structure / Insider Ownership

Location, Location, Location

Similar to real estate, the most important factor is location. Outside of world-class deposits like Aurelian's Fruta Del Norte, Mariana Resources' Hot Maden, and Andean Resources' Cerro Negro, most projects will struggle to garner interest and be developed if they don't have a decent address. When it comes to Westhaven Ventures, there are few places better to call home than British Columbia, Canada. Westhaven Ventures owns over 36,000 hectares along the Spences Bridge Gold Belt and has the benefit of sitting just off the Coquihalla Highway. In addition to this, logging companies that previously operated in the area have done most of the heavy lifting for the company, with several roads built. In addition to this, the company benefits from power lines just to the north of their property, and an available workforce only 30 kilometers to the north, or roughly a 20-minute drive. This is a massive benefit to Westhaven as many other companies in British Columbia need to set up camps for their workers depending on their location, and may even need to fly workers into the project in some cases.

In addition to a tier-1 mining address, and close proximity to infrastructure, the location also helps Westhaven Ventures out massively on the cost side. Due to the lost jobs in the logging industry with the mountain pine beetles gutting the forests, the government of British Columbia has offered tax credits on mining exploration expenses in the province. This credit, known as the METC (Mining Exploration Tax Credit), comes in at 30% for the areas that Westhaven is exploring, given that this area has been most affected by mountain pine beetles. Essentially, this means that Westhaven Ventures gets back $0.30 for every $1.00 spent in exploration. This is a massive help to Westhaven, as it affords the company some of the lowest drilling costs in the industry at C$210 per meter. It's important to note that this cost is before the benefit of credits, which improves it to C$150~ per meter, and this figure is roughly 65% lower than the sector mean of C$454 per meter.

Finally, on the location front, I would be remiss not to mention the fact that Talisker Resources has staked over 220,000 hectares along the Spences Bridge Gold Belt, which is one of the most substantial staking rushes ever in British Columbia. For those not familiar with Talisker Resources (previously Sable Resources), the company's management team is made up of some heavy hitters. Notably, Terry Harbort, who was a senior member of the discovery team of Anglogold Ashanti (AU) responsible for uncovering the Gramalote and La Colosa deposits. The other significant piece to Talisker's management team is Tom Obradovich, a key individual behind Aurelian Resources, which discovered Fruta del Notre [FDN] in Ecuador. For those familiar with Aurelian Resources, the company's FDN deposit is arguably the most impressive discovery of the 21st century and was sold to Kinross (KGC) for $1.2 billion. The deposit held 13.7 million ounces at 7.23 grams per tonne gold. Suffice to say, they seem to like what they see from this relatively untouched new gold belt.

You might be wondering why any of this is relevant to Westhaven Ventures. The reason is that Westhaven Ventures benefits from a 2.5% net-smelter royalty [NSR] on any discoveries that are made within 5 kilometers of Westhaven Ventures' land. Also, Westhaven Ventures has a right of first refusal for three years on any properties within the same 5-kilometer radius. In summary, Westhaven Ventures is not only rooting for success with its own drill bit, but also for that of Talisker Resources. In summary, it's hard to find any junior in the market currently that has as attractive a location when accounting for the indirect benefits like reduced costs and partnership that Westhaven Ventures does.

Grades

If we move over to the more exciting stuff, we can dig into Westhaven Ventures' current drill program of 20,000 meters, and how this all got started. For the purposes of keeping this article as conservative as possible, my main focus will be on the company's flagship property, Shovelnose. This property is the one with the best infrastructure and with the most exploration done over the past two years.

While early 2018 drill results at Shovelnose were decent, but certainly not jaw-dropping, October 16, 2018 very quickly put the company on the map. The company reported an intercept of 17.77 meters of 24.50 grams per tonne gold in SN-18-14, which was a 300-meter step-out from SN-18-12, with 175 meters of 0.65 grams per tonne gold, and 1.65 meters of 175 grams per tonne gold. The company then followed up SN-18-14 with another massive intercept in SN-18-15, which assayed 46.20 meters of 8.95 grams per tonne gold. The SN-18-15 intercept was yet another 100-meter step-out to SN-18-14, which helped to increase the strike length to over 700 meters. Since that time, the company has uncovered three separate veins on its property, with several other high-grade intercepts as follows:

SN-18-18: 13.67 meters of 4.29 grams per tonne gold

SN-19-01: 12.66 meters of 39.31 grams per tonne gold

SN-19-02: 17.89 meters of 3.70 grams per tonne gold

SN-19-05: 28.72 meters of 2.97 grams per tonne gold

SN-19-06: 31.03 meters of 2.88 grams per tonne gold

SN-19-10: 52.22 meters of 5.13 grams per tonne gold

SN-19-11: 1.00 meter of 557.00 grams per tonne gold

SN-19-15: 9.50 meters of 4.21 grams per tonne gold, and 13.50 meters of 8.84 grams per tonne gold

SN-19-19: 2.16 meters of 100.50 grams per tonne gold

SN-19-21: 12.40 meters of 5.74 grams per tonne gold

In addition, there is clear potential for lower grade bulk tonnage at the property as well, with intercepts like 117.00 meters of 1.23 grams per tonne gold, as well as many others below:

SN-19-13: 49.00 meters of 1.33 grams per tonne gold

SN-19-05: 85.80 meters of 0.80 grams per tonne gold

SN-19-10: 43.50 meters of 1.98 grams per tonne gold

SN-19-11: 17.30 meters of 2.10 grams per tonne gold

SN-19-17: 52.70 meters of 0.93 grams per tonne gold

Since the most recent drill results were released, the company has extended Vein Zone 1 by 170 meters to a total strike length of 840 meters. This Vein Zone remains open to the northwest and southeast.

The majority of drilling thus far has focused on the South Zone at Shovelnose; however, the company has recently identified seven new epithermal showings and four new targets within a 5-kilometer radius. The company's new 'Target A' is situated approximately 800 meters east of the South Zone, and Target B sits roughly 1.2 kilometers northeast of the South Zone. Also, Target C is located along strike with the South Zone and just 500 meters southeast, while Target D is the closest to the highway and property boundary, and is 900 meters southwest. The company plans on doing an expanded geophysical resistivity survey totaling 10-line kilometers over the identified target areas.

While it's far too early to speculate on how many ounces we have here, I would argue that a ball-park estimate for the South Zone alone would be 500,000 to 650,000 ounces at over 2.60 grams per tonne gold equivalent. This figure assumes that drilling success continues to define the South Zone over the 800-meter strike length. This may not seem like a tremendous amount of gold, but it's important to note that this is based on less than 5% of the Shovelnose Property, minimal drilling, and on only one of the company's four projects along the Spences Bridge Gold Belt. It is also worth noting that all of the drill results contain some silver values, and this should bump the grades by about 0.3 - 0.4 grams per tonne gold equivalent when factored in.

The upside case here and the exciting part is the possibility that this is a significant low sulphidation epithermal gold-silver deposit. If we assume that the company is correct in their view, Shovelnose could end up being a monster discovery. These deposits are typically high-grade and massive in scale, with some notable ones being Kupol in Russia, Fruta del Norte in Ecuador, and the Hishikari Mine in Japan. While it's a big leap to jump from a few impressive drill intercepts to Fruta del Norte comparisons, this is one of the reasons that Sable (now Talisker Resources) staked the ground in the first place. They discussed in their October press release: "interpreted by Sable to be a failed cretaceous rift basin; Sable believes the belt is prospective for Fruta del Norte style high-grade epithermal mineralization." With Tom Obradovich being a key player in the Fruta del Norte story, he would certainly know better than most what the early signs of this might be. As noted, it is very early to make these comparisons. Still, the similar mineralization seen in Shovelnose's core can also be seen in Hishikari core, the highest-grade mine in Japan. At a minimum, this is an encouraging sign to at least entertain this thesis.

Management

When checking off the required boxes, management typically comes second to location or is a close tie in first place for importance. As for Westhaven Ventures' board and management, their Chairman, Gren Thomas, has a history of success. Thomas has been involved in the mining industry for over fifty years, with his most notable discoveries being the Diavik Diamond Mine, and the Thor Lake Discovery, both in the Northwest Territories. He was the founder of Aber Resources (now Dominion Diamond), which was bought out for $1.2 billion in 2017.

The company's President and CEO is Gareth Thomas, who has fifteen years of experience in the industry and has been instrumental in putting together the company's land package across the Spences Bridge Gold Belt [SBGB]. Elsewhere in the management team, the company's Technical Advisor is Ed Balon, who helped to co-discover the Gayna-River zinc-lead deposit, as well as Logan zinc-silver-tin deposit, both in the Canadian Territories. He was also responsible for co-discovering the Silvertip deposit in Northern British Columbia, now owned by Coeur Mining (CDE). The mine, which recently reached commercial production, is expected to produce nearly 10 million silver-equivalent ounces per year.

Last but not least, and a key piece to the Westhaven puzzle, is exploration manager Peter Fischl, P.Geo. Peter joined Westhaven's exploration team after spending twelve years discovering gold at Kinross Gold's high-grade Kupol Mine in Russia. Notably, this is another low sulphidation epithermal gold deposit, that produced over 3.5 million ounces of gold in its first six years of operations. Peter recently received the Gold Pan Award, and also received the 2005 H.H. "Spud" Huestis Award, given out for those who contribute significantly to enhancing the mineral resources of BC and/or Yukon Territory. Peter has noted that he sees parallels to Kinross' Kupol Mine, and one can certainly see some similarities by examining Bema's drill results on the project from 2002 to 2006 when the company was actively exploring Kupol. This was before the project was eventually sold to Kinross for $3.1 billion in 2006.

District-Scale Potential

As for district-scale potential at Westhaven Ventures, few companies can boast a land package of over 35,000 hectares on a relatively unexplored gold belt. While I have not discussed the company's Skoonka, Skoonka North and Prospect Valley properties in this article, they have the potential to add upside to the Westhaven story and are a bonus. The fact that Westhaven Ventures has a strategic alliance with the majority property owner on the Spences Bridge Gold Belt is a massive plus, as they will benefit from any of their discoveries through both NSRs, and likely through their share price. This is due to the company's right of first refusal within a 5-kilometer radius of its properties, and since success for Talisker will embolden the thesis that the Spences Bridge Gold Belt is a significant emerging belt which the two companies now control most of together.

Insider Ownership/Share Structure

Finally, last but not least, I like to pay special attention to a company's share structure, cash position, and insider ownership. While not true in all cases, I have found it to be a huge red flag when a company has a share structure of more than 200 million shares outstanding and has yet to prove up at least 2.5 million ounces. This often is a sign that the company has poor treasury management skills and is raising money at terrible prices, or that they are issuing tons of options and warrants, which is also a negative sign. In many cases, the reason for the need for warrants and massive dilution is that it is hard to raise money. Therefore capital is consistently raised at successively lower prices.

When it comes to Westhaven Ventures, the company looks great in all categories. The company's current share structure is 96 million shares outstanding, and the company has just over $5 million US in cash currently. This means that they have over 5% of their market capitalization in cash, and this should last them a minimum of twelve months based on their drilling cost per meter. It's worth noting that the company should get back close to $500,000 US in tax credits next year, and this will add to their balance sheet. Based on the current share price of $0.59 US, this gives the company an enterprise value of roughly $51~ million after subtracting out $5 million in cash.

(Source: Westhaven Ventures Management Discussion & Analysis)

As we can see from the company's MD&A, the company raised C$6.69 million, with this financing closed on October 8, 2019, just after the company's quarterly financial statements were filed. This is why they do not show up in the company's financial statements ended September 30, 2019. It's worth noting that this capital was raised at C$1.05, and more than 20% above the current share price.

The bonus in this category, which is very rare, is that the company's insider ownership is above 30%. In nearly five years of researching juniors, the only company that rings a bell with insider ownership this high that I've owned is Atlantic Gold (OTCPK:SPVEF), which also had high insider ownership of over 30%. This shows that the board is aligned with shareholders, and is generally an excellent sign. Based on this and institutions and funds holding the stock, roughly 50% of the float is held in relatively strong hands. The above ownership stats are as of November 2019, and insider ownership was actually higher before the recently closed non-brokered private placement.

Risks

When it comes to the junior mining sector, there are always risks, and not every idea pans out as intended. The first risk is that the company can continue to raise capital, but the current cash balance of over $5 million US suggests that this is not an issue medium-term (6-12 months). This is a good sign as the company has a full year of drilling ahead of it, and is one of the most responsible companies in the junior sector when it comes to spending.

As we can see in the company's financial statements below, the total sum of management fees, share-based payments, travel, benefits, and G&A (general and administrative) expenses was C$744,267 for the first nine months of 2019. While this is up by more than 65% year-over-year, it's important to note that the company has grown in market capitalization significantly from FY-2018 to FY-2019. The company started FY-2018 with a market capitalization of barely $20 million US and is currently sitting at a market capitalization closer to $60 million. Therefore, despite adding massive value for shareholders, the company continues to remain lean from a cost standpoint.

(Source: Westhaven Financial Statements)

(Source: Westhaven Ventures Financial Statements)

If we move to the company's cash-flow statement above, we can see that the company spent just over C$3 million for the first nine months of 2019 when it comes to expenditures on equipment and their properties. This is also quite a reasonable figure and is helped significantly by the fact that the company is drilling for the lowest cost per meter in Canada after factoring in METC tax credits. While the current cash balance of $5 million US may seem small, this is more than enough to cover the expected $3 million US in exploration next year, as well as $500,000 in non-property related expenses such as G&A, travel, advertising, and regulatory fees. While the obvious risk is that the company does not hit any more significant intercepts and must raise money at lower levels than it did in October at C$1.05, I would argue that this is unlikely. This same risk is present in any junior miner, but the key is selecting those with the best properties and management that is mindful of the treasury and does not spend frivolously. This team has proven that they are lean and do not waste capital. I see no reason for the company to raise capital in the next 12 months based on their current balance sheet unless it's at substantially higher prices following a new discovery.

For me to abandon my bullish thesis on Westhaven Ventures, this would require the stock to trade below C$0.64, which would be a material breakdown technically, or if the company was unable to find anything of significance in their 2020 drill program. This would come in the form of insignificant drill intercepts that are 70% or more lower grade than we've been seeing. Based on the sample of holes we've seen thus far, this seems quite unlikely, but I am always prepared to be wrong. Also, if the company began to change its stripes from a tightly run ship to a company issuing massive amounts of cheap options, this would also prompt me to exit my position. I see both of these scenarios as highly unlikely given the team Westhaven has assembled, but as noted, I am always open to being wrong. Currently, the stock is building a cup and handle base on its monthly chart, and higher prices look likely vs. a breakdown below C$0.70.

While I generally do not start positions in companies without proven resources or below $100 million market capitalizations, Westhaven Ventures is one of the most exciting ideas I've come across in a while. A combination of a district-scale potential, a new gold belt, exceptional drill results, an incredible location, and high insider ownership are all the ingredients for stock with lots of upside potential. In addition, the tax credits which keeps more money in the treasury, and strategic alliance with Talisker Resources is a bonus. As noted, it is too early to speculate on what might be at the deposit, but early drilling is reminiscent of what we saw out of Bema Gold's Kupol deposit in 2003 (before it was purchased by Kinross). Bema's Kupol deposit delivered intercepts like 14.3 meters of 33.7 grams per tonne gold and 270 grams per tonne silver in its hole KP-03-151. This is comparable to Westhaven's SN-19-01 drilled this year, which intersected 12.66 meters of 39.31 grams per tonne gold and 133.11 grams per tonne silver. The key going forward will be figuring out the extent of mineralization and continuing to move towards the working thesis of a major low sulphidation epithermal gold deposit on this belt.

Based on the fact that Westhaven Resources is semi-speculative, I have started the position with less than 3.0% of my portfolio in the stock, and a small position between C$0.76 - C$0.79. If the company's story continues to improve, I will likely build into my position and average up. For now, I have started with a small position and will monitor the stock closely for new developments.