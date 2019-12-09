Merger Arbitrage Mondays - Thoma Bravo's Acquisition Of Instructure Includes A Go-Shop Provision

Merger activity increased with five new deals announced and five deals closing.

Total Number of Deals Closed in 2019 181 Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2019 9 Total Number of Pending Deals Cash Deals 45 Stock Deals 19 Stock & Cash Deals 5 Special Conditions 6 Total Number of Pending Deals 75 Aggregate Deal Consideration $1.32 trillion

On December 3, 2019, The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has granted early termination of the required waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act with respect to the acquisition of Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) by Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX). On December 5, 2019, Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) announced that the Company received approval from the Missouri Gaming Commission in connection with its pending acquisition of Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR), subject to customary conditions. On December 5, 2019, Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) and WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) announced that the Illinois Department of Insurance, the New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance and the New Jersey Division of Medical Assistance and Health Services have each approved Centene's indirect pending acquisition of WellCare domestic insurers in those respective states.

Symbol Announced Date Acquiring Company Closing Price Last Price Closing Date Profit Annualized Profit PACB 11/01/2018 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) $8.00 $5 03/31/2020 60.00% 193.81% S 04/29/2018 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) $7.97 $5.53 01/31/2020 44.18% 304.24% GNW 10/23/2016 China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (N/A) $5.43 $4.14 12/31/2019 31.16% 516.96% ABDC 08/13/2019 Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (N/A) $11.02 $9 12/31/2019 22.44% 372.37% OHAI 08/01/2019 Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) $1.46 $1.29 12/31/2019 13.18% 218.64% MLNX 03/11/2019 NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) $125.00 $114.62 03/31/2020 9.06% 29.25% FIT 11/01/2019 Google LLC (N/A) $7.35 $6.74 06/30/2020 9.05% 16.19% SORL 11/29/2019 Ruili International Inc. (N/A) $4.72 $4.4 06/30/2020 7.27% 13.01% TSG 10/02/2019 Flutter Entertainment PLC (OTC:PDYPF) $25.74 $24.14 09/30/2020 6.63% 8.18% ACIA 07/08/2019 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) $70.00 $66.67 07/31/2020 4.99% 7.76%

Disclosure: I am/we are long S, MLNX, PACB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I hold long positions in Sprint (S), Mellanox Technologies (MLNX) and Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB). Please do your own due diligence before buying or selling any securities mentioned in this article. We do not warrant the completeness or accuracy of the content or data provided in this article.