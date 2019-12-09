REX American Resources: Bad Weather Knocks The FQ3 Earnings

U.S. corn ethanol producer REX American Resources (REX) reported FQ3 (for the period ending October 31) earnings last week that badly missed the consensus on both lines. Its revenue came in at $86.7 million compared to an estimate of $123 million and a FQ3 2018 result of $124 million. Likewise, its diluted EPS of -$0.32 represented a sharp decline relative to both the estimate of $1.49 and last year's comparable result of $1.86. The company's share price fell sharply in response, and it has now given up most of the double-digit gain that it had recorded in November (see figure).

Investors will be tempted to attribute the poor earnings report to the low margin operating environment that has persisted for corn ethanol producers for most of 2019 to date (see figure). After all, the entire sector has been beset by low ethanol prices in recent quarters, and peers such as Aemetis (AMTX), Green Plains (GPRE), and Pacific Ethanol (PEIX) are faring worse than REX American Resources in that their recent diluted EPS results have been negative on a TTM basis, as opposed to just on a FQ3 basis. While REX American Resources is a higher-margin producer within the sector, perhaps even it has not been immune to this year's poor operating environment?

The reality, as detailed in the company's FQ3 earnings call, is more complex in a way that is both positive and negative for its investors. The low revenue result was primarily driven by a 33% YoY decline to the quarterly ethanol sales volume. This was not, unlike the company's peers, due to an intentional decision to shutter production capacity due to low production margins. Rather, extreme spring flooding impacted the cropland around the company's 134 million gallon per year NuGen South Dakota facility, resulting in a shortfall of affordable corn supply for that facility. It appears that management opted to reduce that facility's production volumes due to the high consequent feedstock costs in the area rather than due to the presence of low ethanol prices at the national level.

This distinction between the cause of the low production margins at the facility - high feedstock costs compared to low ethanol prices - is an important one that has notable implications for the earnings that REX American Resources reports for FQ4 early next year. The U.S. ethanol sector is experiencing a "partial recovery" in Q4 to date that is being driven by higher ethanol prices as a response to reduced domestic production volumes. This characteristic of the rebound has prevented all U.S. ethanol producers from benefiting equally, however: those producers who reduced their production in response to the year's earlier low margins have largely missed out on the subsequent recovery. This can be seen by the performances of the share prices of those that have largely maintained production (e.g., Green Plains) compared to those that have suspended operations at entire facilities (e.g., Pacific Ethanol) (see figure).

REX American Resources has historically been one of the sector's highest-margin producers (see figure) due to its focus on margins over volumes. Unlike peers such as Green Plains and Pacific Ethanol, for example, it resisted the expansion trend that characterized the sector in 2014-15 and has avoided the subsequent debt-driven underperformance of those peers over the subsequent four years. This status led to the reasonable expectation that REX American Resources would be one of the main beneficiaries of the current quarter's margin rebound given that it would be one of the last producers to suspend operations in response to poor margins at the national level.

Instead, REX American Resources finds itself in a situation in which a substantial fraction of its total production capacity (the NuGen facility accounts for almost 50% of the company's total ownership capacity) is experiencing an affordable feedstock shortage at a time when U.S. corn prices are already relatively high due to other weather-related concerns (see figure). More importantly, the company is missing out on Midwestern production margins that are near a 52-week high. This situation could feasibly last for multiple quarters, depending on how this year's corn harvest fares. Not only was the spring planting reduced due to May's flooding, but only 80% of the state's 2019 corn crop had been harvested as of Dec. 1 (compared to a 98% 5-year average for the same week) due to the onset of an early winter. Not only is the state's corn supply being negatively affected by the spring flooding, in other words, but much of the corn that was actually planted is still on the fields.

The uncertainty regarding local corn supply and the operations at REX American Resources is unlikely to be resolved before the end of the year. Fortunately for the company's investors, however, management's conservative approach in previous years has positioned it to easily overcome the disruptions that have resulted from bad weather-related luck in 2019. At the end of FQ3 it had no long-term debt, current liabilities of only $24 million, and a total cash reserve of $196 million that is just under the company's all-time high level (see figure). The company's trailing EBITDA has fallen to its lowest level since early 2013, when severe drought conditions battered the sector, yet it could maintain FQ3's cash burn for another 12 quarters before its cash reserve would be run down, and even then it would be able to turn to the credit markets. The corn supply disruption, on the other hand, will have very likely ended by FQ4 2020 with the next season's harvest, and possibly before then (depending on the extent of the disruption, which will become clear when this year's harvest has been completed).

The recent weakness of the company's share price is merited given that REX American Resources is unable to take full advantage of recent production margin strength. Investors should not take its FQ3 performance to mean that the company has lost its position of strength within the larger ethanol sector, however. It has been public information since August that supply disruptions were occurring in the area around the company's NuGen facility, giving it plenty of time to ease the bottleneck. I remain bullish regarding the company's long-term outlook as a result.

