Ulta: Still Got It

All-things-beauty retail giant Ulta Beauty (ULTA) is a stock that I’ve loved and hated at different times in the past several years. The valuation has been both egregiously high and unbelievably low depending upon fickle investor sentiment, and a couple of months ago, we saw the latter. In fact, I called Ulta’s value at the time exceptional, noting shares were just about as cheap as they were at any time in the past decade. Ulta reported Q3 results on Wednesday night and results were strong once again, leading to a guidance boost. Though shares are soaring off of the report, I think there is more room to run. In other words, Ulta looks like it is starting a new rally to fix the very low valuation, and this is confirmation of my buy recommendation.

Third quarter results support the long-term thesis

Ulta’s Q3 was set to be a winner given that expectations implied by the share price were so low going in. However, Ulta certainly didn’t disappoint. Q3 highlights included another meaningful comparable sales gain, gross margin expansion, and EPS growth. Ulta also noted it continues to gain market share in its categories.

Total revenue was up 8% to $1.7 billion year-over-year, fueled by new stores and a 3.2% gain in comparable sales. The comparable gain was driven by a 2.3% increase in transactions and 0.9% growth in average ticket. These are lower than some of the eye-popping totals the company used to produce, but given the immense competition in the beauty retail space, Ulta is performing quite well. In addition, the Q3 gain of 3.2% is on top of the 7.8% produced in the year-ago period, for a two-year stacked comparable sales gain of 11%.

Above is Ulta’s history of revenue growth, which is nearly unbelievable given the longevity of the company’s gains. To be fair, revenue growth was 20% or better for most of the past several years. That growth has slowed to ~10% in recent quarters, and as mentioned, was 8% for Q3. For the first nine months of the year, revenue is up 11% on a comparable sales gain of 5.4% and new stores. Transaction growth has come to 4% while average ticket is up 1.4% with one quarter remaining in the year, so Ulta is hardly broken.

I think the massive selloff we saw earlier this year in shares of Ulta was driven at least in part by the relative slowdown in revenue growth, but given what we’ve seen above, that seems a bit silly. Ulta has grown immensely in the past several years, so revenue growth is bound to slow down. However, the company’s top line is up 11% for the first three quarters of this year and comparable sales are in the mid-single-digits, despite years and years of outstanding comparable sales growth. In other words, Ulta’s top line story is a long way from being dead, and that is the key to its growth moving forward.

The one problem I’ve had with Ulta in the past is that its margins – despite year after year after year of strong revenue growth – never seem to move.

This chart shows the company’s gross margins, SG&A costs, and resulting operating margins for the past several fiscal years. Gross margins have been 35%/36% for the entirety of this period, SG&A costs have been 22%/23%, and resulting operating margins have been ~13% for the whole period.

This is a bit odd, as I’ve pointed out several times before, given that retailers that are growing their top lines at prodigious rates tend to also produce leverage on margins. This can accrue from things like leveraging down back office support costs, store occupancy, buying costs, marketing and advertising, etc. However, Ulta has continuously spent about the same amount of revenue on SG&A costs irrespective of how high revenue goes. And with flat gross margins year after year, there is simply no room to expand operating profits. To be fair, 13% is a fairly strong level of operating profit for a specialty retailer, so I’m not suggesting something is wrong with Ulta. However, I am suggesting that investors waiting for margin expansion to fuel earnings growth will be disappointed.

In Q3, gross margins tacked on 40bps to 37.1% of revenue, primarily attributable to increases in merchandise margins. This gain was achieved through improved merchandising practices, as well as leverage of fixed costs. However, Ulta continues to invest in its salon services, which partially offset the strong merchandising performance.

SG&A costs, unfortunately, did what they always do and rose significantly in Q3. SG&A expenses rose 140bps to 26.7% of revenue due to deleveraging of corporate overhead and store labor. This was partially offset by more favorable incentive compensation expense and leveraging of marketing expense, but the story is the same.

Operating margins fell to 10% of sales from 10.8% in the year-ago period due to the deleveraging of SG&A costs. This has been a familiar story from Ulta over the years, and Q3 hasn’t changed anything on that front.

For the first nine months of the year, at a time when revenue is up 11%, operating margins have declined 50bps year-over-year to 12.0% of revenue. Gross margins are up 50bps during this time frame to 36.8% of revenue, but SG&A costs are up 100bps to 24.5%. Again, it is more of the same that we’ve seen from Ulta in recent years.

Despite the fact that I’m perpetually amazed that Ulta cannot seem to produce any sort of margin expansion despite an ever-rising revenue total, the company’s revenue growth has been more than enough to produce growth over the years. In the first three quarters of this year, EPS is up 12.5%, proving that even when Ulta’s results aren’t quite as good as they have been in the past, this company is still a long way from being done growing.

The valuation is still cheap

As I mentioned, heading into the Q3 report, investors had assigned Ulta a trough valuation of just under 20 times this year’s earnings. Analysts were expected ~$12 in EPS this year, and Ulta slightly raised its guidance for the year to meet that consensus, with the new range being $11.93 to $12.03. With shares up to $258 as of this writing, rallying hard off of the report, the valuation is stretching a bit higher, but is nowhere near its former highs.

If we assume $12 in EPS this year, shares are at 21.5 times earnings. Analysts expect just over $13 in EPS next year, implying a forward PE of just under 20. Ulta shares have routinely traded in excess of 30 times earnings in the past, and while I don’t think that sort of valuation is going to recur based upon the fact that Ulta’s growth has indeed slowed, I do think we’ll see at least the mid-20s in the nearer-term, with the high-20s possible if Ulta’s growth track continues. Either way, the stock is still very cheap and I think Q3 results reiterate that not only is Ulta still Ulta, but the stock is a buy.

