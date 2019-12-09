Canadian Dividend All-Stars Expected To Announce Dividend Increases - Week Of Dec. 9

Last week, all remaining banks came through with their second dividend raise of the year.

Canadian Dividend All-Stars are companies that have raised dividends for at least five consecutive years.

There are only a few weeks left in 2019, however there are still several anticipated dividend increases to come. This week, there are two Canadian Dividend All-Stars that may announce their annual dividend raise. Before we get to that, let's take a look at last week's results from Canada's banks.

Of note all figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Last Week - Dividend Results

Last week unfolded inline with expectations. Despite a less-than-stellar fourth quarter from the banks, Bank of Montreal (BMO)[TSX:BMO], Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCPK:LRCDF)[TSX:LB] and National Bank of Canada (OTCPK:NTIOF)[TSX:NA] all came through with their second raise of the year.

EST DGR EST Increase ACTUAL DGR ACTUAL Increase NEW DIV Bank of Montreal 3.88% $0.04 2.91% $0.03 $1.06 Laurentian Bank 1.52% $0.01 1.52% $0.01 $0.67 National Bank 4.41-5.88% $0.03-0.04 4.41% $0.03 $0.71

The Bank of Montreal raised slightly lower than expected and it looks like a new pattern was not in the cards. That being said, the bank did raise by a reasonable $0.03 for a new quarterly dividend of $1.06 per share. Combined with its raise from earlier this year, the Bank of Montreal raised dividends by 6% in 2019.

Laurentian Bank continues to struggle as it missed big on earnings and revenue dropped by 5.6% in the fourth quarter (-7% in 2019). The company has incurred greater than expected costs during its transformation and the labor dispute had big impact this past year. As such, the company is not going to meet mid-term, 2021 guidance and pushed it out another year.

Given this, the $0.01 per share raise is no surprise and is what investors should expect until the bank can return to growth. The new quarterly dividend is $0.67 per share and it raised by 3.1% in 2019.

National Bank was one of the lone bright lights in the sector. It was one of the few to beat on earnings and had one of the highest revenue growth rates (+6.1%) among the Big Six. Diluted EPS jumped by 11% and it raised dividends by 4.41% which was inline with expectations.

In 2019, National Bank raised the dividend by 9.2% which is one of the highest growth rates among its peers. National Bank is an underrated banking star.

Expected Dividend Increases

Enbridge (ENB)[TSX:ENB]

Current Streak: 23 years

years Current Yield: 5.82%

5.82% Investor Conference: December 10

What can investors expect: Enbridge holds the tenth longest dividend growth steak in Canada. Therefore, it is not a matter of if, but when the company will announce a raise. Last year, the announcement came in mid-December.

This was however, out of the ordinary but may be the start of a new trend. This year, the company is holding its annual investor conference on December 10th, at which time it will discuss the strategic plan and financial outlook. Seems as good a time as any to announce an annual increase to the dividend.

A 10% dividend increase should come as no surprise. When Enbridge was consolidating its sponsored vehicles, the company announced that the simplification of the corporate structure would allow for 10% dividend growth through 2020. Considering this, any less would be a massive disappointment.

EST DGR EST INCR EST NEW DIV 10.00% $0.295* $3.25*

*Reflected as an annual payout

CT Real Estate Investment Trust [TSX:CRT-UN]

Current Streak: 6 years

years Current Yield: 4.93%

4.93% Earnings: N/A

What can investors expect: CT (Canadian Tire) REIT typically announces the monthly dividend independent of earnings. The announcements come mid-month and the company has consistently announced the annual dividend increase in mid-December.

Of note, the announcement may came near the end of next week, or the week after and the company has no OTC ticker listed on Seeking Alpha.

Over the past several years, CT REIT's dividend growth rate has fluctuated in the low to mid-single digits. There is no reason to expect any different in 2019. This is especially true considering analyst expect low single digit earnings growth through 2020.

EST DGR EST INCR EST NEW DIV 3.04-4.62% $0.0019-$.0029 $0.065-$0.066

Disclosure: I am/we are long BMO, ENB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.