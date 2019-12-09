Apollo Global Management: The Sky Is The Limit

In any investment, you expect to have fun and make money.

- Michael Jordan

The second part of that statement is surely true in the case of Apollo Global Management (APO). Its business generated $661 million in fee-related earnings for the first nine months of the year on $243 billion fee-generating AUM.

Founded in 1990, Apollo quickly became one of the largest alternative investment managers serving institutional investors around the world. Its AUM grew at a remarkable pace - in the last ten years, it increased six times, reaching over $300 at the end of Q3 2019. And rising.

Investors didn't remain indifferent. They rewarded Apollo's share price accordingly, currently trading above $40, eight times more than it traded in 2011.

A remarkable achievement by all standards, in an industry facing new challenges every year. In the 11th edition of its Global Risk Management Survey, Deloitte lists the top risks from investment managers' perspective. Asked to rate the three risk types over the next two years that will present the greatest challenge in the organization's investment management business, investment managers pointed to cybersecurity, regulatory/compliance, or reputation, among others.

But the industry's perspectives outpace the risks. A study from data tracker Preqin forecasts that the alternative investment industry will reach $14 trillion by 2023, growing 59% from $8.8 trillion at the end of 2017. Moreover, investors plan to increase their allocations to private equity, infrastructure, and private debt.

A study for the alternative industry ran by State Street this year reveals that managers and investors are broadly optimistic that asset levels will rise, and alternatives will have a larger percentage within the institutional portfolio. Infrastructure and private equity once again appear as the most attractive categories.

With investors diversified both by type and geography, Apollo looks set to profit from the optimistic industry outlook. Over 35% of its investors come from outside the United States (Europe - 15%, Asia & Australia 12%, the Middle East 9%, Latin America 1%) and range from high net worth individuals to pension funds, finance, and insurance companies, funds of funds, or endowments.

Despite the impressive run higher, Apollo's stock price still has upside potential. What appears to be a rising wedge (bearish), it actually broke higher. This happens in one instance only when the price forms a so-called "running" correction.

In a bullish market like this one, it means the corrective phase ended higher than its incipient point. More precisely, in Apollo's case, it ended at $30 and started at $8.

It also means that the move after the triangle's break is only the start of an even ampler bullish move. Therefore, it leaves the door open to trade the measured move of this running triangle.

First, we need to define it by measuring the longest segment in the triangular pattern. Second, to find out the upside target, we must project it from the triangle's end.

The result is a target of $60 for the measured move, with an invalidation point at $35. The price already retested the running triangle's upper trendline, so a move back below $35 ends the bullish thesis.

In one of the latest Lead-Lag reports, I wrote that while energy has been the biggest sector loser over the medium to long term, financials have led the pack.

Could it be that Apollo leads the financial pack further?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.