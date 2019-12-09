Las Vegas Sands: It's Worth A Gamble

An interesting technical build up might just send the stock higher in the next few months.

Introduction

I had never really considered casino stocks, merely out of lack of knowledge about the industry. But in many of my dividend screener, Las Vegas Sands (LVS) kept popping up. I kept telling myself, I should really learn more about the dynamics surrounding the stock and its industry

I’m happy I did, because despite current turbulence in Macau’s gambling scene, LVS stands to reward dividend investors in upcoming years.

The stock is currently trading at $63.27 and yields 4.99%. My M.A.D Assessment gives LVS a Dividend Strength score of 73 and a Stock Strength score of 80.

I believe that dividend investors should consider initiating a small position Las Vegas Sands at current prices.

Las Vegas Sands engages in the development of destination properties. Its properties feature accommodations, gaming, entertainment and retail, convention and exhibition facilities, celebrity chef restaurants, and other amenities. It operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore, and United States. Two thirds of the revenue come from the 5 casinos the company runs in Macao.

In my article, I will walk you through LVS’s dividend profile before considering potential for capital appreciation from current levels.

Dividend Strength

Strong dividend stocks can first and foremost afford their dividends. If the dividend isn’t safe, the investment is likely to detract from your goals. You never quite imagine how badly dividend cuts will set you back until you live through one. Then you vow to yourself that you’ll avoid them at all costs. But safe dividends are useless if the dividend doesn’t contribute significantly to your returns. For this to be the case, you need a good combination of dividend yield and dividend growth potential.

Dividend Safety

Las Vegas Sands has an earnings payout ratio of 123%. This makes LVS's payout ratio better than 13% of dividend stocks.

LVS pays 76% of its operating cashflow as a dividend, which is better than 11% of dividend stocks.

LVS pays 162% of its free cashflow as a dividend, which is better than 13% of dividend stocks.

30/09/2015 30/09/2016 30/09/2017 30/09/2018 30/09/2019 Dividends $2.3000 $2.8100 $2.9100 $2.9800 $3.0600 Net Income $2.79 $2.05 $2.65 $4.80 $2.48 Payout Ratio 83% 138% 110% 63% 124% Cash From Operations $4.58 $4.82 $5.59 $5.99 $4.02 Payout Ratio 51% 59% 52% 50% 76% Free Cash Flow $2.37 $2.58 $4.08 $4.39 $1.89 Payout Ratio 97% 109% 72% 68% 162%

When you look at these numbers, it would seem that the dividend is becoming somewhat stretched. Let’s focus on the cashflow numbers to see if this is just a temporary variation in payout ratios, or whether it underscores a larger trend.

As you can see that the level of CAPEX spiked during the past 12 months. This number is expected to decline in upcoming years, as you can see in the slide below.

Source: Q3 Earnings presentation

This suggests that CFO would only need to increase by $0.50 over the next year for FCF to entirely cover the dividend.

While this precludes much dividend growth until the company can systematically generate above $5-$6 in CFO per share, it does suggest that the company will be able to continue paying its dividend.

The dividend program is relatively new. LVS started paying a dividend in 2012, and has been raising it every year since. The 2020 increase in dividend to $0.79 per quarter marks the 8th consecutive increase.

Management is working hard to showing commitment to its dividend and in the latest earnings call, they reiterated that the dividend is the focus of their capital allocation program:

You can't just think of the share repurchase without considering our CapEx and our dividends … We've always said that the cornerstone of our capital return policy is the dividend. You see that the Chairman raised the dividend $0.08 for the upcoming year, which we're very excited about, we think it's very shareholder friendly.

Furthermore, LVS has an interest coverage ratio of 7x which is better than 66% of stocks. This level of coverage is satisfying and proves the company can manage its debt effectively.

Given the coverage and payout ratios, it would seem like LVS’s dividend is reasonably safe. While the payout numbers will prevent the company from growing the dividend by much in upcoming years, management seem commitment to paying it and the company can afford it. While I’d usually like to see more buffer between cash and dividends, I believe it is unlikely that LVS cuts its dividend.

Dividend Potential

Las Vegas Sands has a dividend yield of 4.99%, which is better than 83% of dividend stocks.

The dividend grew 3% during the last 12 months which is

Lower than the company's 5 year average dividend growth of 12%. Given the high payout ratios, I don’t think double digit dividend growth is really an option in upcoming years. However, with a 5% yield, I only need about 2% dividend growth to make it worthwhile.

I believe the company will continue to increase the dividend by $0.02 per year, which amounts to about 2.5% dividend growth for upcoming years.

During the last 3 years, the company’s revenues have grown at a 7% CAGR, while net income has grown at a 5% CAGR.

Despite a difficult environment in Macau in the gambling industry, the company has been able to continue generating significant revenues and earnings.

The clear theme in the industry over the year has been that the VIP client has been spending less. This is extremely significant to most outfits in Macau, since the 1% most avid gamblers, which include VIP and premium mass players generate 70% of the SAR’s gambling revenues. The average VIP/premium mass player is estimated to have lost around $75,000 at baccarat tables in Macau in 2018. But they’ve been spending less. In every quarter this year, VIP spend in Macau has been down in double digits, while mass players spend have been up in high single digits.

Source: Earnings call presentation

Why is this not as bad for LVS as it is for their competitors? LVS is a lot less reliant on VIP clients than other companies. Having multiple casinos will definitely be a big plus as they continue to market their efforts to the growing middle class in China. Like Rob Goldstein, COO said:

The one thing that Sheldon really did when he built this thing, we built all these casinos back in the day, people just didn't understand it, well, how many do you need?

But now that the mass market is growing, it is all making sense for the company. Goldstein concludes in the earning call:

We always say gambling is local, the only good thing in Macao is the local market's called China. It's a big local market back there, it's not California. And it's a growth market.

Despite short term turbulence, I believe LVS will be able to continue to pay its dividend and grow it to the tune of 2-3% per year for at least the next 5 years.

Dividend Summary

LVS has a dividend strength score of 73 / 100. It loses some points because of the stretched payout ratios, but makes up for it with a good dividend which is backed by a market which has the opportunity to grow in upcoming years. LVS is an interesting dividend play to say the least.

Stock Strength

But what of the stock’s capital appreciation potential? Is LVS priced for gains in the next few quarters or is it likely to go down? To answer that question I will look at the four factors which constitute my Stock Strength Score: value, momentum, financial strength and earnings quality. All of these factor scores are calculated on a daily basis on over 3,500 US stocks by ranking them on dozens of ratios.

Value

LVS has a P/E of 25.51x

P/S of 3.55x

P/CFO of 15.71x

Dividend yield of 4.99%

Buyback yield of 2.29%

Shareholder yield of 7.28%.

According to these values, LVS is more undervalued than 66% of stocks. The stock actually trades at a slight premium to its historical valuation as you can see in the chart below, the stock is trading above its 5 year average PE ratio.

Furthermore, relative to sales, cashflow and book value, the stock trades at higher multiples than its peers.

Company Name Price Earnings Price Sales Price Book Price Cash Flow Dividend Yield Mgm Resorts International (MGM) 3,193.00 1.3 2.73 9.85 1.63% Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) 20.78 0.99 2.62 6.31 0.98% Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. (MCRI) 25.18 3.38 2.51 13.51 0.00% Century Casinos Inc. (CNTY) 128.33 1.19 1.3 12.48 0.00% Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN) 33.19 0.51 1.34 4.55 0.00% Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) 18.8 1.9 6.58 10.15 3.38% Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd (MLCO) 31.86 1.53 13.64 7.44 3.14% Las Vegas Sands Corp. 25.51 3.55 9.08 15.71 4.87% Median 28.685 1.415 2.675 10 1.31%

So how does the company get a relatively strong value score? It’s shareholder yield. The company is extremely shareholder friendly, paying a hefty dividend and buying back about 2% of shares per year. Companies which return high amounts of capital to shareholders have historically done better than their peers. By the way, as long as the company continues to repurchase 2% of shares, it can increase the dividend by 2% every year without ever increasing the payout.

In this respect, I believe that LVS is fairly priced. It’s hard to argue that the stock is a bargain, but relative to peers, to other US stocks and especially in light of its massive shareholder yield, the stock seems fairly priced.

Value Score: 66 / 100

Momentum

Las Vegas Sands trades at $63.27 and is up 12.72% these last 3 months, 14.89% these last 6 months & 13.86% these last 12 months.

This gives it better momentum than 77% of stocks, which is quite satisfying, especially when you consider the technical build up which is potentially taking place.

Let’s look at what happened since October: the stock price crossed its 20 day and 50 day SMA. The 20 day crossed the 50 day SMA. Then the price broke through its long term trend line, and has remained above it since, bouncing off the 20 day SMA twice. The 20 day SMA has now crossed the 200 day SMA. If the price can remain above the 20 day SMA in upcoming days, we could see the price move up 10 to 15% within two or three months.

You could argue that at $70-$72, the price wouldn’t be overly stretched, and LVS could easily reach those levels in upcoming months.

Momentum score: 77 / 100

Financial Strength

LVS has a gearing ratio of 3.0, which is better than 29% of stocks. The company’s liabilities have changed by 2% over the course of the last 12 months. The company’s operating cashflow can cover 19.5% of liabilities. This makes LVS more financially sound than 69% of U.S. listed stocks. While the company’s gearing ratio is quite high, this is more than off set by the high liability coverage which is better than 70% of US stocks. LVS has a satisfying level of financial strength.

Financial Strength Score: 69/100

Earnings Quality

LVS has a Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -5.2%, which is better than 39% of companies. It depreciates 107.5% of it’s capital expenditure each year, which is better than 47% of stocks. Finally, each dollar of assets generates $0.6 in revenue, which is better than 56% of stocks. This makes LVS’s earnings quality better than 50% of stocks. The stock presents a well rounded earnings quality with none of the above measures expected to be particularly accretive or decretive to earnings in upcoming years.

Earnings Quality Score: 50 / 100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stocks profile, we get a stock strength score of 80 / 100 which is encouraging. The stock has good momentum, and an interesting technical set up, a reasonable valuation thanks to a super high shareholder yield and well-rounded fundamentals.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 73 & a stock strength of 80, Las Vegas Sands is an interesting choice for dividend investors, if only to diversify their exposure to different geographical locations. While I’m uncomfortable making LVS a full position, I am comfortable initiating a half position in the stock at current prices and will keep a close eye on the Macau gambling trends in upcoming months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in LVS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.