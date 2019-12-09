The Fed Will Likely Keep Rates Low Despite Strong November Jobs Data

The Fed will likely keep rates low for the foreseeable future. Easy money will likely buoy financial markets.

Source: Financial Times

The November jobs report reflected 266,000 new jobs, surpassing the 180,000 analysts had expected:

The US economy added 266,000 jobs in November, surpassing analyst estimates by a wide margin and demonstrating the continued strength of the US labor market. The unemployment rate dropped back to a historic low of 3.5 per cent, according to data released by the US Department of Labor on Friday. Analysts had estimated that the US economy would create 180,000 jobs in November.

Professional and technical services added 31,000 jobs. Manufacturing added 54,000 jobs. This followed a contraction last month amid a labor strike at General Motors (GM). Employers are still hiring in the manufacturing sector, despite reports of a decline in manufacturing activity. Leisure and hospitality added 45,000 jobs, and have added 219,000 over the past four months. In my opinion, the wealthy have benefited the most from the government's economic stimulus efforts over the past decade; leisure and hospitality jobs tend to serve the wealthy and these jobs seem to be what is trickling down after trillions in bailouts and quantitative easing.

Low Unemployment Rate

November's unemployment rate was 3.5 percent, down from 3.6 percent in October. The unemployment rate has not been consistently below 4.0 percent this low in decades. A strong jobs picture could help President Trump get re-elected and he celebrated the news.

Industrial production fell 0.8 percent for the month of November, its third decline in the last four months. The trade war with China has created uncertainty in the business environment. Businesses are cutting spending on property and equipment until more visibility on the trade war materializes. Eventually, the decline in capital expenditures and/or business fixed investment will likely reverberate through the economy. However, jobs in the manufacturing sector appear to be holding up well, given the circumstances.

Low unemployment usually connotes the ability of workers to demand higher wages. Wage growth should reflect this. The labor participation rate was 63.2 percent versus 62.9 percent in the year earlier period. There were 95.6 million people not in the labor force, a decline of 270,000 versus the year earlier period. The labor participation rate is still very low, yet more people are returning to the labor force, which is a good thing. If it keeps improving, then the President could have another positive metric to highlight during the 2020 election.

Average hourly wage was $28.29, up 3.1 versus the year earlier period. It was slightly higher than the 3.0 percent growth in October. Low unemployment and solid wage growth makes for a strong economy. Combined with the incessant melt up in financial markets and a compliant Fed, it appears the Goldilocks economy could be back.

The Fed Will Likely Keep Rates Low

The trade war with China has created economic headwinds. In response, the Fed has cut rate three times this year. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell recently intimated that low inflation may not warrant a rate hike any time soon:

Still, the Fed Chair highlighted a challenge for the central bank: Inflation has been stuck below the Fed's 2% target for most of the past seven years. While most people prefer limited price increases, the Fed worries that persistently low inflation can become ingrained and force the Fed to keep interest rates low permanently, limiting its ability to combat future downturns. "That is why it is essential that we at the Fed use our tools to make sure that we do not permit an unhealthy downward drift in inflation expectations and inflation," Powell said.

Despite low interest rates, the economy is still undershooting the Fed's 2 percent inflation target. A year ago the Fed was concerned about inflation expectations. Now Powell seems more concerned about waning inflationary expectations. That likely portends that the Fed will keep rates low for the foreseeable future. Corporate earnings are poised to fall for the third quarter, yet the Dow Jones (DIA) is up by double digits Y/Y and in sight of another 52-week high. If earnings growth is not driving markets, then what is? The Fed may be the only game in town. Low rates and more liquidity to shore up financial markets could spur financial markets to new heights.

Conclusion

Low rates will likely drive financial markets higher. However, I believe cyclical stocks could face headwinds. Investors should avoid cyclical names and highly-indebted companies that depend on strong cash flow to service debt.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.