Wallbridge Mining: Time To Take Profits

While quite a few gold juniors have enjoyed tremendous success with the potential for a new bull market in metals on our hands, Wallbridge Mining (OTC:WLBMF) has dwarfed the year-to-date performance of its peers. The company has seen an incredible 390% year-to-date return as of Friday's close and is up over 1000% since the end of Q2 2018. There is no question that the company's continued discoveries justify much of this move, but I believe things are beginning to get a little too frothy short-term. The fact that the stock is up in a straight line and extended shows that retail investors are rushing into the stock at breakneck speed, at the same time as insiders are beginning to sell. Based on this, I see this is an opportune time for investors to book some profits in the stock. Whether the company becomes a producer or not by 2021, an enterprise value of $318 million no longer presents an attractive valuation at current prices.

There have been several companies fortunate to make significant discoveries this year as metals prices have caught a bid, and the two most impressive finds have come from Great Bear Resources (OTCPK:GTBDF), and Wallbridge Mining. The former ran into intense selling pressure in Q3 after the stock got ahead of itself, but the latter has continued its parabolic climb, propelled higher by intercept after intercept of relatively thick high-grade drill intercepts. The most recent drill hole to catch investors' attention was 38.39 meters of 27.00 grams per tonne gold in FA-19-086. This intercept came in near a vertical depth of 500 meters and is arguably the best drill intercept the company has put up to date thus far in 2019. Just last week, the company reported the remaining intersection from FA-19-086, and the full intercept ended up coming in at 48.01 meters of 22.73 grams per tonne gold. This is an exceptional intercept regardless of the jurisdiction, but made even better considering the company's location, right on the Detour Trend in Quebec, Canada.

Wallbridge Mining's flagship project is its Fenelon Gold Property, which was acquired in 2016. The company certainly has an excellent address, on trend with Detour Gold's (OTCPK:DRGDF) Detour Lake Mine, which holds over 15 million ounces of gold reserves, and less than 100 kilometers northeast of Hecla's (HL) Casa Berardi Mine. Since Wallbridge acquired Fenelon in 2016, the company has completed over 100,000 meters of drilling, and also completed a bulk sample that recovered just below 20,000 ounces of gold, at an average grade of over 18 grams per tonne gold. These are exceptional grades, and importantly, they were consistent across the majority of the six stopes that were mined. The best results came from Stope NV-03, which managed to yield over 5,000 ounces at outstanding grades of over 38 grams per tonne gold.

On the exploration side of things, Wallbridge Mining has had immense progress, going from a deposit with only a few meaningful holes punched in it, to a vast deposit with the potential for over 1.7 million ounces currently. The first image below shows a long section of the Fenelon deposit at the time of Wallbridge's acquisition, with an average drilled depth of barely 200 meters. The deposit had less than 50,000 ounces of gold at a grade of 13 grams per tonne gold, and a strike length of roughly 800 meters, but with significant spacing between drilled areas.

Since that time, the company has tripled the confirmed depth of the deposit, from 200 meters to depths of 700 meters, as of recent drilling. Also, the strike length at Fenelon has been increased to closer to 1000 meters, with much tighter drill spacing, and the delineation of three separate corridors: the Cayenne Corridor, the Tabasco Corridor, and Area 51 Corridor. The Cayenne Corridor is the zone with the closest proximity to current underground development and the Main Gabbro zones, and resource definition drilling continues to take place there (shown by the very tight drill spacing and dots in the below images). Area 51 and Tabasco seem to be confirming higher grades at depth, and they continue to be the focus of exploratory drilling.

As the below zoomed out image shows, these corridors have confirmed a width of nearly 600 meters on the deposit, and speak to the scale of this gold endowment at Fenelon. The company's new Area 51 Zone, which is a new 2019 discovery, has now been traced for nearly 1 kilometer along strike as well and just recently confirmed up to 850-meter vertical depths. In summary, the company's exploratory drilling this year has been nothing short of exceptional. The company now has a deposit with a 900-meter strike, over 500-meter widths, and over 800-meter vertical depths on their hands. The best part is that the existing infrastructure in place should lead to much lower capital expenditures to put this into production.

The most recent news that lit a fire under the stock was the favorable mineralization seen in FA-19-099, the first hole sent down to test the deposit at nearly 1,000-meter vertical depths. The company has stated that they are pleased with the initial visual results from the hole. Also included in the press release was news that the Orion Corridor, which is more than 300 meters to the southeast, has also encountered favorable drill results. While it's early to confirm that this is a viable zone here, after only a handful of holes have been drilled, initial results are encouraging. Drill hole FA-18-044-EXT intersected 3.79 grams per tonne gold over 10.25 meters, while drill hole 19-0970-006 intersected 121 grams per tonne gold over 0.51 meters and 31.37 grams per tonne gold over 0.50 meters.

Based on the drilling seen to date and the massive progress Wallbridge Mining has made, there is certainly the potential for 1.7 to 2.3 million ounces of high-grade gold here at Fenelon. This is exceptional, given that when the company acquired the property, it had less than 50,000 ounces and was nothing to write home about. The company has noted that they are working on making a production decision in the second half of 2020, and permitting is ongoing. As for a resource estimate on Fenelon, this is currently slated for early 2021, after the next 100,000 meters of drilling planned for 2020 is completed. The company's goal, discussed this summer, is to see annual production of 60,000 ounces within three years. Therefore, while the company is still a development stage junior, we can certainly envision the leap it can make to achieve producer status. Based on this, we can begin to dig into the valuation.

Wallbridge Mining's current share structure on a fully diluted basis is 596 million shares, and the company has $40 million US in cash after their most recent private placement closed at the end of November. This puts the company in a great position as it doesn't need to finance further, and they're now fully cashed up to complete their 2020 drill program, and advance the project further on the development front. Based on 596 million shares outstanding, a share price of $0.60, and the $40 million in cash, the company's current enterprise value is $318 M US. While this is valuation isn't entirely unfounded for a high-grade explorer in a tier-1 jurisdiction that's a potential takeover target, we are beginning to see the valuation get a little lofty.

I believe we can give the benefit of the doubt to Wallbridge Mining and compare it with other producers that have been taken over, rather than compare the company with explorers that generally have higher capital expenditures. This is fair, in my opinion, as the company has a relatively smooth path to production based on a good chunk of infrastructure in place. Based on my conservative estimate for 1.7 million ounces of gold at Fenelon, the company's current enterprise value per ounce is $187.05. This figure is more than 20% above the average paid for producers in tier-1 jurisdictions in the past several takeovers, with the average being $151.31/oz.

It's important to note that Wallbridge Mining also has a much lower resource size compared with these producers, with their average being 6.63 million ounces. However, Wallbridge Mining does make up for this lacking resource size in grades. From a cost standpoint, the average producer was acquired with all-in sustaining costs of $866/oz, and I believe that costs can come in below $800/oz at Fenelon. Therefore, I would discount the fact that Wallbridge's resource size is likely much lower currently, as it stacks up favorably on a grade and cost standpoint. However, it's important to remember that Wallbridge Mining is not a producer yet. Therefore, the fact that it's trading above the average paid for producers even if it stacks up decently against the group shows that it's currently slightly overvalued.

If we factor in my stretch target for 2.3 million ounces of gold at Fenelon, we come up with an enterprise value per ounce of $138.26, and the company is trading roughly 10% below the $151.31/oz average paid for producers. It's certainly possible the company could reach this stretch target at the time of the updated resource estimate in early 2021, but we are still a year away from a resource being proven up. Therefore, I believe it is generous to give the company credit for a resource that's yet to be proven and value the company based on the high end of what my estimates are. Indeed, if this drilling continues at this pace of discoveries, 2.4 million - 2.8 million ounces wouldn't be out of the question. However, we're working with the information we have today, not what we might speculate on next year.

So why would we consider taking profits on a gold junior with one of the most impressive deposits uncovered this year with existing infrastructure in place? I believe the answer is simple. We have a valuation that is breached fair value, we have a stock that's up over 400% year to date, and we have sentiment levels that are beginning to get a little frothy. Just this week, we've seen several $1 billion valuation numbers thrown out among other online stock forums, and this is ridiculous for an explorer with no proven resources yet above 1 million ounces. While there likely is well over 1 million ounces, the fact is that they're not here today, and no stock goes up in a straight line in this sector.

As an example of the frothiness, we have one commenter that's sold a stock up 100% year-to-date in a relatively stair-step fashion to buy more Wallbridge while it's up 400% year to date. While this trade might work out, this is the definition of insanity when it comes to trading. It is reminiscent of when investors were selling out blue-chip stocks with decent performances to chase RadioCorp of America higher in the late 1920s after its 1000% rise. This meteoric rise was ultimately found to be tied to a stock pool manipulation orchestrated by Michael Meehan, with hopes of driving the price higher.

The other issue is that insiders have begun selling the stock, and we've seen roughly C$1 million worth of shares sold in the past week alone, at prices between C$0.62 and C$0.77. While these insiders continue to hold relatively large share positions, this shows that we are at the point where we don't only have public selling from a trading standpoint to lock in profits, but also large blocks going through from insiders. A summary of this insider selling is shown below:

Finally, if we move to the technical chart for some clues, we have a stock that's up 400% year to date, 1000% in less than 18 months, and is now more than 100% above its 200-day moving average (yellow line). This move is the definition of parabolic, and past runs this far above the 200-day moving average have led to corrections of 35% or more on average. I have labeled them in the below chart, and this suggests that the stock is susceptible to a sharp pullback here at current levels of C$0.80. This does not mean that it can't go higher long-term, but short-term, things are getting pretty stretched, and I would argue that any further upside is likely going to be retraced.

There's no question that Wallbridge Mining is an exciting story, but it's now beginning to carry a lofty valuation short-term. The company's ounces are currently being valued at over $138.00/oz based on the higher end of my estimate for current resources, and insiders have now begun selling the stock in large blocks. The fact that this insider selling is coupled with unbridled enthusiasm suggests that this rally has run its course, and therefore, I see this as an opportune time to book some profits. No one ever went broke taking profits in a stock up 1000% in less than two years, and this time has now arrived to at least begin to ring the register on Wallbridge Mining.

