TechPrecision: Translating The Sanskrit

This article was selected to be shared with PRO+ subscribers - find out more here.

The submarines are coming! The US Navy just awarded the largest shipbuilding contract in its history, reaching a multi-year, $22.2 billion agreement with General Dynamics Electric Boat (GD). This multi-billion dollar deal is a watershed moment for an undervalued company, TechPrecision (OTCQB:TPCS), a subcontractor for GD. As TPCS CEO Alex Shen said on the November conference call: "[Our] opportunity with defense and nuclear submarines is just overwhelmingly large." Still, those who have not yet bought TPCS can establish a position with much upside potential left.

Why is there still massive upside to TPCS? The answer is simple. As one of their top shareholders, Ross Taylor, said on the Q2 2020 Conference Call, parsing through TPCS's commentary is like reading "Sanskrit backwards in an echo chamber." While this approach to shareholders can admittedly be frustrating at times, it has allowed those who put in the effort to already be rewarded handsomely (the stock is up 70% YTD and 139% since I first caught on to the story in June 2018), with upside potential of 100%+ from Friday's closing price of $1.65.

I have tried to help Seeking Alpha readers parse through the backwards Sanskrit of TPCS's situation before, in an article after their Q1 2020 conference call. Now that the US Navy and GD have come to terms on their long-term plans for Virginia-class submarines, I will try to further help readers understand what I strongly believe TPCS will now become: a cash-cow. Simply put, the story of TPCS is now one of cash, cash, and more cash. Before sharing my model in the Valuation section below, I will highlight some key points from their recent Q2 2020 conference call so readers can then better understand why TPCS should soon be generating large amounts of cash.

Updates from the Conference Call

For a thorough understanding of TPCS, I again refer readers to my previous article linked above. Here, I will simply summarize the story and provide an update from the November conference call. In short, TPCS has entered an approximate 15-year runway of building parts for the US Navy submarine program. The past few quarters, TPCS has barely turned a profit. However, based upon management's guidance of a $100M opportunity and the ramping up of the submarine program in 2020, TPCS's revenue will likely triple over the next 12-24 months from their current run rate. Furthermore, I believe their revenue should eventually quadruple or quintuple from current levels (as will be discussed in detail in the Valuation section below), all while their gross margins should remain steady, or more likely, improve. This formula leads me to believe TPCS should be producing cash. And more cash. Under this scenario, TPCS would become akin to a 12 to 15-year low-risk annuity, essentially backed by the US government.

On the November conference call, CEO Shen indicated TPCS is beginning work on three important projects with the US Navy: Virginia-class submarines, Columbia-class submarines, and US naval carriers. In past conference calls, Shen guided that these opportunities should lead to TPCS revenue of $100M over a two-year period. Based upon events that have transpired since Shen announced this $100M opportunity (and which I pointed out in my previous article), as well as what happened at TPCS in Q2 2020, I now believe the opportunity in the next two years is larger than $100M.

On the November call, the company explained that their relatively weak Q2 resulted from a loss provision related to new parts. This one-time expense hurt Q2, but shows that TPCS has now expanded beyond previous work they have done for the US Navy and GD. This likely means the $100M opportunity expanded. Furthermore, I personally questioned Shen on the call, asking multiple times if the $100M opportunity increased. Shen confirmed several times that the opportunity "has not decreased." He would say nothing further. Obviously, if the $100M had stayed the same, he could reiterate that. But being ever conservative, Shen would only confirm the opportunity "has not decreased." My interpretation is that the opportunity has increased, but nonetheless my model will remain at $100M for the next two years, with the realization we may very well see a surprise to the upside.

Before turning to my valuation of the company and its key assumptions, which shows that the next two years' opportunity of $100M is likely to grow even further beyond that amount, I will note another important development on TPCS's Q2 call. The large shareholder Ross Taylor of ARS Investment Partners, pressed the company on the call. Specifically, Taylor made clear he expects a shareholder-friendly policy of returning the upcoming cash flow. Taylor called on Shen and the Board to develop a share buyback or dividend policy once the work for the US Navy and GD begins to ramp, likely in this current or the next fiscal quarter.

Moreover, Taylor indicated he would help assist TPCS in being taken private on the 2Q2020 call, stating: "Just to let you know that if being public is seriously a problem, we, being your largest holder, would be open to talking to people about rectifying that situation." In the past, TPCS has publicly recognized going private might be advantageous given the costs of being a public company. Either scenario-a shareholder-friendly buyback/dividend or being taken private/sold to another public company-would obviously lead to a handsome return for shareholders, as I will now explain.

Valuation

My valuation model is based on several assumptions I will share with readers. At this time, I am simply sharing a three-year model based on facts I was able to gather. I will discuss extrapolating that for a longer period of time as well.

I am assuming the (now conservative) $100M revenue opportunity will, in fact, occur over the next two years. I assume the first year of that should be lower than the second year. In the second and third years of my model I assume the revenue will likely expand beyond an average annual amount of $50M. The reasons for this are twofold.

First, by the end of year one of the submarine program, the Virginia-class subs are slated to include an extra payload module. Based on discussions I have personally had with analysts familiar with the submarine industry, I believe this extra payload could increase the revenue to TPCS to the tune of 50% per sub over the Virginia-class subs without the extra payload. The first sub-one that would be included in Shen's stated two-year opportunity-is not under contract to have that extra payload. So, by year two the revenue should be significantly higher than an average of $50M per year. Second, by year three TPCS will likely be adding a Columbia-class sub to their production schedule. Again, based on discussions I have had with industry analysts, I believe these submarines could be at least twice as valuable to TPCS as the Virginia-class submarines.

By year three, then, I estimate the annual revenue run rate to meet or exceed $70M. Note that this higher run rate is likely to continue for another 9-12 years after year three of my model because the submarine mix will shift towards the higher dollar Virginia-class with the extra payload and the Columbia-class boats. Again, this situation should create about a 12 to 15-year annuity for TPCS and its shareholders.

My model assumes that TPCS gross margins should be between 32-35% once production picks up to full capacity. This would be in-line with previous gross margins at or near full capacity. I also assume that SG&A expenses will likely increase about 7-10% annually. Capex should be minimal, if it is even needed at all. The model also recognizes the company had $8.3M in net operating loss carryforwards as of their last annual report.

All told, my conservative model predicts TPCS revenue of $162M over the next three years, with net income of $33M and free cash flow of $38M. However, we should note that based on the assumptions I made above and the higher value of future submarines for TPCS, that the annual free cash flow will likely be at least $17M in year three. This amount should become the (conservative) free cash flow run rate for another 9-12 years.

My model is shared with more details below.

TPCS currently has approximately 30M shares outstanding. By year three, then, TPCS should be producing cash of $0.55/share annually. With three years at that 55-cent rate, their cash production alone would match the current share price. However, note that TPCS could buy back shares as long as they continue to be meaningfully undervalued by the equity market. By the end of year three, assuming they are still a public company, I think it is highly likely TPCS will have bought up 1/3 of their current float, leaving only 20M shares outstanding. That would mean that TPCS could be producing $0.84/share annually in free cash flow. One final consideration is that TPCS could be taken private or merged with another existing publicly-traded company. Such a move should reduce their annual expenses by $700,000-$1,000,000, adding $0.035-$0.05/share in free cash flow. Anyone taking TPCS private or integrating them into their existing company would almost certainly consider this savings.

Everyone is welcome to apply whatever multiple they want to value this annuity of free cash flow. Personally, I believe shares could reach the $4.00/share territory once the submarine revenues become apparent to more investors during the first part of that three-year window (by mid-2020). If my assumptions on the back end of that period come true, I think shares could be worth at least $6.00/share at that time.

Risks

I believe the risks with TPCS, now that the Navy has officially signed the deal with GD, have been significantly minimized. The #1 risk for TechPrecision, and the #1 reason many investors have thus far steered clear, is their lack of transparency with investors. But this lack of transparency is exactly why TPCS is a trusted supplier for major defense programs. Furthermore, this approach is what allows us to still enter TPCS at an attractive price despite the clarity of their future for those who have put in the time to translate the "Sanskrit."

It has become clear to me that TPCS CEO Alex Shen is actually helping studious investors. For example, when pressed about sharing more information as part of his fiduciary duty to shareholders on the last conference call, Shen responded: "It's a careful line that needs to be walked. Much of the time the customers are pretty negative on us bragging about things because they tend to punish us with less. And they are very, very large clients, very powerful and very capable of really squeezing down the number of orders and the value of the orders that we get."

The statement by Shen is revealing. It does indicate there could be a risk of TPCS losing business or prices being lowered if GD becomes unhappy with their public disclosures. Given Shen's conservative nature and his clear preference of erring on the side of being deferential to GD, it seems extremely unlikely this scenario would play out. More importantly, in the statement above, Shen is signaling to investors: TPCS has a lot of things going on that they could brag about, but that would not be a prudent long-term approach for shareholders.

Another risk with TPCS is in their execution. If TPCS does not execute well and incurs unexpected costs to fix mistakes, their margins could be lower than their historic norm. However, CEO Shen is known for being a superb operator who delivers what he promises. So while margins not being as good as hoped remains a real risk, TPCS's historical and current results, together with Shen's superior operational skills, suggest their margins should be strong. Furthermore, in many respects, TPCS is now a sole source supplier for certain submarine parts, which is likely why (as analyst Ross Taylor pointed out on the Q42018 conference call) GD stepped in several years ago to work with CEO Shen on bridging the company's liquidity gap for several years until TPCS was able to navigate to profitable waters. In general, GD is known to be helpful to important, small suppliers, as their supplier bulletin from 2018 indicates.

The final risk to discuss with TPCS, which is incredibly small, is the possibility that the US Navy could change its priorities with the submarines, or that the US Congress/President will move away from funding the program sometime in the next 10-15 years. As the US submarine technology is now well behind some of its adversaries, and as the program has thus far received high priority, this risk remains extremely low. In fact, the United States' chief adversaries (China and Russia) see submarines as an important part of their strategic force projection capability, and as important weapons in denying the US Navy the ability to fully enjoy the qualitative advantage that it holds on the water. Furthermore, the US Navy's existing sub fleet needs to be replaced because the nuclear reactors on many of the older ships have reached the end of their usable life. These reactors cannot be replaced on the existing boats; the only solution is to take those boats out of service over the next few years. In short, the new submarine programs almost certainly have to remain a national defense priority.

Conclusion

TPCS's approach of communicating with investors "in Sanskrit backwards" leaves us with an incredible opportunity. As they enter a watershed moment for the company, their shares remain significantly undervalued. TPCS should soon be producing not only submarine parts, but impressive and sustained free cash flow for its investors. In one form or another, this cash will likely be returned to shareholders, the company will be merged with another publicly-traded company, or TPCS could be taken private to avoid the inevitable scrutiny of being publicly traded. Either scenario presents a winning formula for those who buy shares now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TPCS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.