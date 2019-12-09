RH Continues To Be An Alpha Machine

I continue to be a bull as this stock is still worth buying despite being up nearly 100% since the start of the year.

The company just released another quarterly report showing that sales, margins and earnings are red-hot and likely going to stay that way in the longer term.

RH has been working on a stunning turnaround to battle a changing retail environment by going into the exact opposite direction of a lot of retail peers.

I have been looking forward to writing this article. RH Inc. (RH) is one of my favorite retail stocks as I am convinced the way they battle a changing retail environment is the way to go. The just released third quarter results could not be any better. The company made progress across the board. It absolutely crushed earnings expectations (again) thanks to strong sales, higher margins and high customer satisfaction. The stock is not cheap, but I think it is still worth buying after being up nearly 100% this year.

Source: RH Inc.

Blockbuster Earnings Growth Continues

I love when everything turns out the way I want it. Literally everything in the third quarter went according to plan. Let's start by mentioning that adjusted EPS was up by double digits again. Not only that, but growth accelerated to 61%. The adjusted EPS value of $2.79 was way above expectations of $2.22. This marks the eighth consecutive time that earnings are way above expectations. The third quarter is also the eleventh quarter with positive growth after the company reported 31% contraction in the last quarter of the 2016 fiscal year.

Source: Estimize

These numbers are obviously great news. Unfortunately, they do not tell us a lot about the company's measures to generate growth. That said, let's dig a bit deeper and look how sales did.

Third quarter adjusted net revenues increased by 6.0% to $676.7 million. GAAP net revenue improved by 6.4% to $677.5 million. Compared to the prior-year quarter, the company is operating one less RH Gallery but 2 more outlets. The number of Waterworks showrooms is unchanged at 15. The weighted average leased selling square footage increased by 1% to 1,082 thousand.

One thing becomes clear, and that is the pleasant fact that sales growth was not the result of a rapid store expansion. First of all, that's not what RH ever wanted to do, nor would it be a suitable part of the business model. What we are dealing with here, is a very smart way of offering high-quality products. RH wanted to be different in an ever-changing retail environment.

Traditional retailers hoping for the same favorable valuations, and in some cases driven by the fear of not being viewed as fashionable by millennials, have allocated the vast majority of their capital to unnaturally grow their digital business. This has resulted in shifting, not lifting, sales online at greater costs, driving down margins while physical stores have been left to rot. - Source: RestorationHardware.com

RH has chosen to go into the opposite direction. RH has a focus on improving the RH brand by building inspiring spaces that seamlessly integrate retail, indoors, outdoors, residential with restaurants and services. This has enabled RH to disrupt a highly fragmented luxury home furnishing market and should (according to management) provide room to grow market share for years to come. The beauty of all of this is the focus on customer satisfaction. Not a rapid store count boost nor an advanced website to attract young and dynamic customers with an above-average income.

Basically, the company has built a vertically integrated real estate development model that is significantly lowering capital requirements and occupancy costs to do one thing: driving profitable growth.

Margins did well in the third quarter. Adjusted operating margin increased by 340 basis points to 13.0%. GAAP operating margin was up 660 basis points to 13.2%. The company expects to enhance operating margin by at least 200 basis points in fiscal 2020 and sees a clear path to 20% operating margin over the next several years. This includes cycling 1,000 basis points of margin erosion in 2019 in the Outlet business as a result of the liquidation of excess inventory from the closure of a distribution center in Q4 of 2018. The company also expects to gain leverage from the launch of RH Beach House and RH Ski House in mid to late 2019. Next year, we are likely going to see the full impact of these investments as marketing gains are going to offset initial expenses.

In addition to that, the company has focused on in-sourcing. RH has developed its own architecture and engineering group and owns its ow internal construction company - driving down costs to source and build new Galleries.

There Is More

So far, it sounds really promising. Good thing the company has both a full-year and long-term outlook to somewhat quantify these expectations.

First of all, let's start by looking at full-year 2019 expectations. On a full-year basis, sales growth is expected to be up 7% to at least $2.68 billion. This is unchanged compared to expectations in Q2 of this year. Adjusted gross margin is expected to come in between 41.0% to 41.1%. This is slightly higher compared to prior guidance range of 40.6% to 40.7%.

And speaking of improved guidance, adjusted operating income is now expected to reach at least $378.6 million, up from previous guidance of $365.5 million. Operating margin is expected to come in between 14.1% to 14.2%. Up from 13.6% to 13.8%. Adjusted diluted EPS is expected to end the year between $11.42 and $11.54 compared to previous expectations between $10.78 and $11.01.

The company also increased its long-term outlook. Revenue growth is expected to grow between 8% and 12% while operating margin should reach the low twenties as I already briefly mentioned. Net income growth is expected to be 15% to 20% annually with ROIC (return on invested capital) higher than 50%.

Takeaway

Almost needless to say investors liked the company's progress. The stock soared more than 13% after earnings to a new all-time high. While I am writing this, the year-to-date return is just 60 basis points shy of 95%.

Source: FINVIZ

The company continues to benefit from a few key factors. First of all, there continues to be a strong case for successful retail stocks in general as consumer sentiment still has not fallen significantly despite showing signs of weakness this year. In addition to that, we are witnessing a company that has reinvented itself in a space where further market share gains are likely. The company is able to deliver high (and growing) margins resulting in strong bottom line growth thanks to ongoing sales growth (market share).

I expect this company to continue its growth streak. The stock might be a bit hot right now, but I have no doubt this trend will continue. I am even a bit surprised to see that the stock is still trading at 18.8x next year's expected earnings. It's not 'cheap', but it certainly is nowhere near expensive given the company's potential.

Stay tuned!

Thank you very much for reading my article. Feel free to click on the "Like" button and don't forget to share your opinion in the comment section down below! My long-term investments are stated in my Seeking Alpha biography.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.