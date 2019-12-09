Cisco: The Premier Dividend Technology Stock For Your Portfolio

Cisco's (CSCO) stock currently trades 25% below its 52-week high as a result of market headwinds and a gloomy Q2 forecast. Despite these concerns, I believe the stock is a bargain and the best large-cap, technology dividend stock available. My investment thesis is based on Cisco's stock having a significant amount of upside and income potential given the following factors rooted in fundamental analysis:

Large amounts of capital will continue being returned to shareholders. Cisco's 3.16% dividend yield is well supported with free cash flow and is likely to grow.

Continued share repurchases will bolster returns and increase EPS.

A strong balance sheet that can support capital returns, growth initiatives, and strategic acquisitions.

Attractive fundamental valuation based on multiple approaches. I calculated 13% upside based on a discounted cash flow model, which is consistent with Wall Street's expectations.

Cisco's Reliable Dividend Growth - 3.16% Annual Yield

Cisco only started providing its dividend starting back in 2011, but has quickly increased payments every year and its annual dividend yield now stands at 3.16%:

2011 - $0.06/share

2012 - $0.14/share (133% increase)

2013 - $0.17/share (21% increase)

2014 - $0.19/share (12% increase)

2015 - $0.21/share (11% increase)

2016 - $0.26/share (24% increase)

2017 - $0.29/share (12% increase)

2018 - $0.33/share (14% increase)

2019 - $0.35/share (6% increase)

The underlying reason for this growth has been Cisco's excellent free cash flow production. Dollar-for-dollar, there's just few companies that are as good at turning revenue into free cash flow as Cisco. This is why I'd expect Cisco to continue increasing its dividend for the foreseeable future. Even though Cisco has an annual yield of 3.16%, its payout ratio in 2019 was only 40%. That's low and leaves plenty of room to grow even if revenue growth is stagnant or slightly declines. Keep in mind that most stocks with more than a 3% yield have payout ratios in the 50%-100% range.

Cisco's Share Repurchase Program

Cisco is an active purchaser of its own stock, which is a direct result of its free cash flow production and cash reserves. I'm generally a fan of stock repurchases so long as the stock is reasonably valued, which is definitely true in Cisco's case. First, share repurchases are a form of returning capital back to shareholders, just like a dividend. Going back to 2012, Cisco has returned more than $92 billion in capital back to shareholders, a considerable sum considering that's approximately half the company's current market capitalization.

Second, share repurchases increase earnings per share, even if earnings remain flat. So if the valuation of Cisco remains constant, this will have the effect of increasing the price per share, which is quite important for a business like Cisco that struggle to find avenues of revenue growth.

Data by YCharts

The chart above illustrates the power of share repurchases over time. Cisco had approximately 7.5 billion shares outstanding at the beginning of 2000, but has since reduced that amount by approximately 43% to 4.37 billion shares (there has been no stock splits during that time period). This has been a significant factor in growing EPS and increasing value over time. I would expect these share purchases to continue in the future, but to a lesser extent to what's been seen over the last couple of years. Cisco used a substantial amount of its cash reserves during 2018 and 2019 to repurchase shares.

Cisco's Balance Sheet

Cisco has a net cash position of $9.5 billion, which is a pretty astonishing figure given the amount of capital returned to shareholders over the last decade as I previously pointed out. Cisco has actively been reducing its debt over the last couple of years, which puts its debt-to-capital ratio at a conservative 36%. Relative to lower-growth technology peers, only Intel (INTC) has a better percentage.

Data by YCharts

Cisco Valuation Analysis

When comparing Cisco to peers, there's a number of things I like. First, an EV/FCF of 12x is the best in the large-cap technology sector. I also consider EV/FCF as the most important of all valuation multiples since it's difficult to manipulate cash flow compared to other profitability metrics. Second, Cisco's valuation looks attractive across the board. While Cisco might not have the best growth profile, a forward P/E of only 12.9x and PEG of 1.96x are attractive.

Enterprise Value, Forward P/E, Price/Sales and PEG Ratio provided by Yahoo Finance.

EV/FCF provided by YCharts

LT Growth Rate derived from Forward P/E and PEG Ratio

According to a single-stage cash flow model, I expect 13% upside potential in the stock. I consider this conservative given I've assumed a long-term growth rate of only 1%, and 2020 free cash flow at $13.25 billion. Even though Cisco's revenues and profits have been stagnant (and sometimes negative), there has been consistent growth on a per-share basis, so an assumed growth rate at 1% is very achievable. For perspective, Reuters currently has Cisco's long-term growth rate at 7%. 2019 free cash flow was at $15.8 billion, but I consider that an anomaly because of beneficial balance sheet movements. $13.25 billion is far more conservative figure and would be lowest amount of free cash flow Cisco has recorded since 2015.

Risk Free Rate - I used the yield on a 30-year treasury bond.

Equity Risk Premium - this figure is calculated every month by Aswath Damodaran, a Stern Business School Professor.

Required Rate of Return - calculated by multiplying the Equity Risk Premium by Beta and then adding the Risk Free Rate.

Value of Equity - Calculated assuming Cisco produces $13.25 billion in free cash flow this year.

Wall Street's opinion is consistent with mine. According to MarketWatch, Wall Street analysts have an average target price of $52.43 per share. Given the current stock price of $43.89, that's 20% upside projected. The majority of analysts also consider the stock a 'Buy' and none consider the stock a 'Sell' (14 analysts rate the stock as a 'Buy', 12 as a 'Hold' and 2 as 'Overweight').

Conclusion

I currently believe Cisco's stock is undervalued and will be adding to my position in the near future. On a normalized basis, Cisco's revenue remains fairly stagnant with cycles of short-term growth and decline, which can often cause the market to either over-value or under-value the stock. In my opinion, investors are currently overlooking Cisco's most admirable quality, free cash flow production, which has shown consistency and growth over the last decade. Free cash flow production is what fuels Cisco's growing dividend, share repurchase program, and clean balance sheet. For a dividend-oriented investor looking for a long-term investment, I consider there to be few better choices than Cisco.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSCO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.