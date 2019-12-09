Seeking Alpha

Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 12/6/19

Includes: AMEH, CNBKA, EPD, KLXE, KOD, OPK, PBF, POPE
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 12/6/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's three-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes will stay strong through the third week of December. We're in high season for using insider data in the investing process.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Pope Resources (POPE);
  • PBF Energy (PBF);
  • Kodiak Sciences (KOD);
  • Century Bancorp (CNBKA); and
  • Apollo Medical (AMEH).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • OPKO Health (OPK);
  • KLX Energy Services (KLXE); and
  • Enterprise Products Partners (EPD).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Zumiez (ZUMZ);
  • Veeva Systems (VEEV);
  • Trade Desk (TTD);
  • Sterling Bancorp (SBT);
  • Royal Caribbean (RCL);
  • NortonLifeLock (NLOK);
  • Liberty Media (LSXMA);
  • Dicerna Pharm (DRNA); and
  • CarGurus (CARG).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Parsley Energy (PE); and
  • Greenlane (GNLN).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

  • LMP Automotive (LMPX).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Baker Bros

DIR, BO

Kodiak Sciences

KOD

JB*

$87,499,960

2

Inversora Carso S A De C V

BO

PBF Energy

PBF

B

$25,149,548

3

Williams Randa Duncan

DIR, BO

Enterprise Products Partners

EPD

B

$8,357,864

4

Tawfik Samer

CEO, DIR, BO

LMP Automotive

LMPX

JB*

$2,750,000

5

Allied Physicians Of California A Profession Medic

BO

Apollo Medical

AMEH

B

$613,279

6

Pura Vida Inv

BO

Greenlane

GNLN

B

$464,250

7

McCaffrey Thomas P

VP, CFO

KLX Energy Services

KLXE

B

$393,945

8

Filler James J

BO

Century Bancorp

CNBKA

JB*,B

$119,869

9

Dahl James H

BO

Pope Resources

POPE

B

$84,891

10

Frost Phillip Md

CEO, CB, BO

OPKO Health

OPK

B

$80,000

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Feld Peter A

DIR

NortonLifeLock

NLOK

S

$424,625,664

2

Koppel Adam

DIR

Dicerna Pharm

DRNA

JS*

$37,020,000

3

Maffei Gregory B

CEO, DIR

Liberty Media

LSXMA

JS*,S

$19,569,493

4

Cabral Timothy S

CFO

Veeva Systems

VEEV

AS

$6,135,045

5

Sheffield Bryan

DIR, BO

Parsley Energy

PE

S

$4,950,021

6

K I S S Dynasty Trust No 9

BO

Sterling Bancorp

SBT

JS*

$3,792,000

7

Campion Thomas D

CB, DIR, BO

Zumiez

ZUMZ

AS

$3,478,000

8

Yang Vivian

LO

Trade Desk

TTD

AS

$3,054,057

9

Steinert Langley

CEO, CB, BO

CarGurus

CARG

AS

$3,030,540

10

Fain Richard D

CB, CEO

Royal Caribbean

RCL

AS

$2,410,908

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:

B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMEH, PBF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.