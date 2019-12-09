Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 12/6/19

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 12/6/19, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's three-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes will stay strong through the third week of December. We're in high season for using insider data in the investing process.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Pope Resources (POPE);

PBF Energy (PBF);

Kodiak Sciences (KOD);

Century Bancorp (CNBKA); and

Apollo Medical (AMEH).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

OPKO Health (OPK);

KLX Energy Services (KLXE); and

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Zumiez (ZUMZ);

Veeva Systems (VEEV);

Trade Desk (TTD);

Sterling Bancorp (SBT);

Royal Caribbean (RCL);

NortonLifeLock (NLOK);

Liberty Media (LSXMA);

Dicerna Pharm (DRNA); and

CarGurus (CARG).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Parsley Energy (PE); and

Greenlane (GNLN).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

LMP Automotive (LMPX).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Baker Bros DIR, BO Kodiak Sciences KOD JB* $87,499,960 2 Inversora Carso S A De C V BO PBF Energy PBF B $25,149,548 3 Williams Randa Duncan DIR, BO Enterprise Products Partners EPD B $8,357,864 4 Tawfik Samer CEO, DIR, BO LMP Automotive LMPX JB* $2,750,000 5 Allied Physicians Of California A Profession Medic BO Apollo Medical AMEH B $613,279 6 Pura Vida Inv BO Greenlane GNLN B $464,250 7 McCaffrey Thomas P VP, CFO KLX Energy Services KLXE B $393,945 8 Filler James J BO Century Bancorp CNBKA JB*,B $119,869 9 Dahl James H BO Pope Resources POPE B $84,891 10 Frost Phillip Md CEO, CB, BO OPKO Health OPK B $80,000

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Feld Peter A DIR NortonLifeLock NLOK S $424,625,664 2 Koppel Adam DIR Dicerna Pharm DRNA JS* $37,020,000 3 Maffei Gregory B CEO, DIR Liberty Media LSXMA JS*,S $19,569,493 4 Cabral Timothy S CFO Veeva Systems VEEV AS $6,135,045 5 Sheffield Bryan DIR, BO Parsley Energy PE S $4,950,021 6 K I S S Dynasty Trust No 9 BO Sterling Bancorp SBT JS* $3,792,000 7 Campion Thomas D CB, DIR, BO Zumiez ZUMZ AS $3,478,000 8 Yang Vivian LO Trade Desk TTD AS $3,054,057 9 Steinert Langley CEO, CB, BO CarGurus CARG AS $3,030,540 10 Fain Richard D CB, CEO Royal Caribbean RCL AS $2,410,908

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:

B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMEH, PBF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.