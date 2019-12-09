Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 12/6/19

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 12/6/19, based on dollar value.
Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.
Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.
InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.
When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's three-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.
Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.
Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes will stay strong through the third week of December. We're in high season for using insider data in the investing process.
On Today's Tables:
Insider trades were rated Significant at:
- Pope Resources (POPE);
- PBF Energy (PBF);
- Kodiak Sciences (KOD);
- Century Bancorp (CNBKA); and
- Apollo Medical (AMEH).
Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:
Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:
- Zumiez (ZUMZ);
- Veeva Systems (VEEV);
- Trade Desk (TTD);
- Sterling Bancorp (SBT);
- Royal Caribbean (RCL);
- NortonLifeLock (NLOK);
- Liberty Media (LSXMA);
- Dicerna Pharm (DRNA); and
- CarGurus (CARG).
There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:
There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:
- LMP Automotive (LMPX).
It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.
Insider Purchases
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|TransType
|Dollar Value
|
1
|
Baker Bros
|
DIR, BO
|
Kodiak Sciences
|
KOD
|
JB*
|
$87,499,960
|
2
|
Inversora Carso S A De C V
|
BO
|
PBF Energy
|
PBF
|
B
|
$25,149,548
|
3
|
Williams Randa Duncan
|
DIR, BO
|
Enterprise Products Partners
|
EPD
|
B
|
$8,357,864
|
4
|
Tawfik Samer
|
CEO, DIR, BO
|
LMP Automotive
|
LMPX
|
JB*
|
$2,750,000
|
5
|
Allied Physicians Of California A Profession Medic
|
BO
|
Apollo Medical
|
AMEH
|
B
|
$613,279
|
6
|
Pura Vida Inv
|
BO
|
Greenlane
|
GNLN
|
B
|
$464,250
|
7
|
McCaffrey Thomas P
|
VP, CFO
|
KLX Energy Services
|
KLXE
|
B
|
$393,945
|
8
|
Filler James J
|
BO
|
Century Bancorp
|
CNBKA
|
JB*,B
|
$119,869
|
9
|
Dahl James H
|
BO
|
Pope Resources
|
POPE
|
B
|
$84,891
|
10
|
Frost Phillip Md
|
CEO, CB, BO
|
OPKO Health
|
OPK
|
B
|
$80,000
Insider Sales
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|TransType
|Dollar Value
|
1
|
Feld Peter A
|
DIR
|
NortonLifeLock
|
NLOK
|
S
|
$424,625,664
|
2
|
Koppel Adam
|
DIR
|
Dicerna Pharm
|
DRNA
|
JS*
|
$37,020,000
|
3
|
Maffei Gregory B
|
CEO, DIR
|
Liberty Media
|
LSXMA
|
JS*,S
|
$19,569,493
|
4
|
Cabral Timothy S
|
CFO
|
Veeva Systems
|
VEEV
|
AS
|
$6,135,045
|
5
|
Sheffield Bryan
|
DIR, BO
|
Parsley Energy
|
PE
|
S
|
$4,950,021
|
6
|
K I S S Dynasty Trust No 9
|
BO
|
Sterling Bancorp
|
SBT
|
JS*
|
$3,792,000
|
7
|
Campion Thomas D
|
CB, DIR, BO
|
Zumiez
|
ZUMZ
|
AS
|
$3,478,000
|
8
|
Yang Vivian
|
LO
|
Trade Desk
|
TTD
|
AS
|
$3,054,057
|
9
|
Steinert Langley
|
CEO, CB, BO
|
CarGurus
|
CARG
|
AS
|
$3,030,540
|
10
|
Fain Richard D
|
CB, CEO
|
Royal Caribbean
|
RCL
|
AS
|
$2,410,908
Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:
B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.
Disclosure: I am/we are long AMEH, PBF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.