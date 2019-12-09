Tile Shop Holdings: Uncertainty Around Deregistration Continues To Depress Its Value

Tile Shop spent $10.5 million repurchasing shares in Q2 2019, which appears to be at least several years worth of reporting and listing costs.

Company is valued at around 3.8x EBITDA now, and appears somewhat undervalued if it didn't have the uncertainty around deregistration.

Tile Shop Holdings (TTS) is an interesting case. The company's operational performance has been poor with a string of negative comps helping to dent its operating margins. That being said, even with those operational issues, Tile Shop's stock would likely be trading significantly higher if it didn't plan to delist and deregister its stock. The risk around Tile Shop is high due to both its operational performance issues and the odd move to delist and deregister its stock. The company does seem somewhat undervalued based on its operational performance alone though.

Delisting And Deregistration

Tile Shop's plan to deregister its stock has been put on hold due to a temporary injunction that was granted after a couple of lawsuits were filed. It has delisted its stock from NASDAQ though, and thus is now trading on the OTC Markets.

Although Tile Shop's stated motivation for delisting and deregistering was to save money, it also spent $10.5 million repurchasing 2.3 million shares in Q2 2019. It is uncertain how much Tile Shop will save from reducing its reporting requirements, but it appears that around $2 million per year is a typical incremental cost for being a public company. Thus the money that it spent repurchasing its shares earlier in the year could have likely covered at least a few years of reporting and listing costs.

Operational Performance

Tile Shop sales growth continues to be fairly weak. It reported -3.5% comps in Q3 2019, which was a marginal improvement in trends over the -4.2% it reported in the first half of 2019. However, it had blamed some of its first half decline on systems issues, and that can't be used as an excuse anymore with the systems issues being fixed by late May.

Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Comps -6.8% -1.8% 2.1% 5.0% -4.2% -4.2% -3.5%

It appears likely that Tile Shop will have negative comps in Q4 2019 as well, although it may be able to deliver slightly positive comps in 2020 against comparisons to -3% and -4% comps.

Tile Shop's operating margins showed continuing deterioration, dropping to -0.7% in Q3 2019 after recording +0.9% in Q2 2019 and +3.3% in Q1 2019. It mentioned that gross margins were affected by higher levels of shrink and inventory damage write-offs, while SG&A costs went up due to increased advertising costs. The increased advertising hasn't managed to turn around Tile Shop's traffic issues though.

Valuation

Tile Shop's net debt is approximately $55 million now, which is approximately 1.4x its projected 2019 EBITDA. Its enterprise value has now gone down to around 3.8x its projected 2019 EBITDA. I would consider this fairly cheap if it wasn't for the uncertainty around its deregistration and delisting and the thought process that went into that.

A 4.5x EBITDA multiple would put Tile Shop's value at around $2.27 per share and a 5.0x EBITDA multiple would value it at around $2.65 per share. That is what I would consider a reasonable value for the company based on its operational performance alone.

Conclusion

Tile Shop's operational performance continues to be weak as it reported -3.5% comps despite increased advertising spend. The weak sales performance contributed to negative operating margins during the quarter. Tile Shop seems unlikely to deliver comps growth until 2020, and that growth may be limited despite comparisons to -3% and -4% quarters in 2019.

Despite those operational issues, Tile Shop's stock should still be $2.25+ if it wasn't for the uncertainty around its delisting and deregistration and the reasons behind that. Those moves tanked Tile Shop's stock as institutional investors (in particular) sold off the company. It may have some upside for retail investors, although that comes with quite high risk.

Free Trial Offer We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various companies and other opportunities along with full access to my portfolio of historic research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.