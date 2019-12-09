IMF November Buys: The 24 Stocks Added To My Fund (Part 2)

In addition to all the regular portfolio buys, which I described in Part 1, I also contributed another extra $1,000 to the portfolio this month to make a special investment in Argentina and Chile. As you may recall, periodically, I put in an extra lump of capital if something in the market is getting particularly compelling – the last such time I did this was in late 2018 when I made an additional round of purchases exclusively in the banking sector. Since then, banks have gone from the worst performing sector in the market to one of the best, and that collective bank basket has excelled.

I can't promise such success every time I make an extraordinary round of buys for the portfolio; let's see how this one goes. This time, I took advantage of the historic plunges in Argentine and Chilean stocks (down more than 60% and 50%, respectively, from cycle highs in dollar terms) to put an additional round of capital to work. Here's what I picked up:

First up, before getting to Argentina and Chile, we'll get the one name from outside those two countries into the picture: I added to the portfolio's position in Ambev (ABEV), the Brazilian beer-maker. I've gotten a lot of questions on this one over the years; given my interest in alcohol stocks and South American stocks, why don't I have a bigger position in ABEV stock?

Like with most Latin American equities, however, you rarely need to rush to get a position during an upswing; if you wait long enough, there will be a sizable correction.

Though Ambev's home country, Brazil, is still going acceptably at the moment, the company has substantial business throughout South America so the uncertainty in Argentina, Chile, and Bolivia all weighs on Ambev's outlook. The various currency moves recently could make for some choppy financials as well.

Additionally, Ambev's beer volumes unexpectedly dropped 3% in the Brazilian market last quarter, resulting in barely flat revenues even with significant price increases. Combine with more lackluster results out of Canada – another notable market Ambev serves – and Ambev has some home-made problems in addition to the general rise in geopolitical risk. Regardless, the drop from $7/share to the low $4s now represents $40 billion in lost market cap since early 2018; the discount is large enough to justify adding to the position here.

Argentina Buys

I've discussed the Argentine situation extensively in Ian's Insider Corner, and patience has been the name of the game. The market had been clearly too bullish on Argentina throughout the Macri presidency, and that sort of structural imbalance isn't cured in a single day. As expected, Argentine stock prices continued to trade lower following the unexpected election results. Prices bounced in September following the imposition of capital controls, but the Peso started to slide on informal markets, and Argentine stocks made new lows.

With the new government taking the reins, we could be approaching a sell the rumor, buy the news sort of situation. Prices are certainly down dramatically; in many cases, individual Argentine stocks dropped 50% on the election results and then dropped another 20-30% in subsequent weeks.

As a result, I was happy to put money into the Argentina basket collection of stocks at November's low point. I'm far from convinced we're at or near the low of this political cycle, but we should be much closer to the bottom than the top. The Argentine companies that survive this downturn could have easy 3-5x bagger potential on the other side within a few years, look at Argentina's huge declines in 2001 and 2012 for historical precedent. To give one example, here's an Argentine bank through the years:

If you bought the 2002 lows, you quickly made 400% in a couple years, gave nearly all it back in 2008, picked up 700% or so by 2011, gave most of that back, and then enjoyed a 10x rise off that low into 2017. Even after the latest crash, shares are still up a massive degree off the 2002, 2008, and 2012 lows. Speculators have made buying high and selling low a grand tradition with Argentina, and there should be plenty of money fading the crowd yet again this time around. I suggested going short an Argentine bank in 2017, so this isn't my first tango here, either. Just as folks got too excited in 2017, the pessimism has run too far now.

In any case, I added to the position in Corporacion America Airports (CAAP). I've discussed this one in the past, and I still have a favorable outlook. The current share price is valuing the Argentine airports at close to zero; even in the unlikely even that this is the correct valuation for them, 40% of the revenues are from airports in other countries such as Italy and Brazil. With the share price down 75% since CAAP's fairly recent IPO, it would take very little for the share price to move up from here. In a so-so outcome where CAAP keeps operating the Argentine airports but there is no EBITDA growth from them going forward due to the economic headwinds, the shares are still trading for about a third of what comparable Mexican airport operators sell for using EV/EBITDA. CAAP IPOed at $16 and respectable analysts had $20+ price targets on it then; shares are at $4 now, and the company has plenty of liquidity to carry on business as normal. This makes for a most intriguing speculative situation.

Additionally, I started positions in two of the Argentine banks, Banco BBVA Argentina (BBAR) and Galicia (GGAL). These have both been NYSE-listed since the 1990s, and made it through the 2001 economic collapse without wiping out shareholders. They prospered again in recent years.

I have more confidence in them then the other listed banks, notably Banco Macro (BMA) which has more exposure to small business loans and corruption scandals than I'd like, or Grupo Supervielle (SUPV) which is a small firm and which hasn't been listed in New York long. When buying assets in a distressed industry, picking the ones with the longest track record is a good place to start; being able to make it through the bottom of an economic depression is half the battle.

Switching gears, I added a new mall REIT to the portfolio. Given my stance on the U.S. mall operators, this might be a surprise. However, the international mall business is still healthy and growing in many countries, and there is a listed one for Argentina.

An IRSA shopping mall in historic downtown Buenos Aires | Source: Corporate Website

I did open a position Argentine mall operator IRSA Propiedades Comercials (IRCP). This one has a tiny market cap and limited liquidity, so use caution with market orders if you trade it. However, with shares down 85% in recent years, there's certainly value here if you think the Argentine consumer will ever perk up again.

IRCP's properties are now being valued around $1,000 per square meter, whereas some of its top properties are worth many times that figure (see discussion here). There's a complicated ownership structure here, and market interest in Argentine malls is roughly zero at the moment. But it should come back eventually.

Buy low, sell high, right?

Buying Chilean Positions

Last week, I offered my rationale for buying Chile on its huge politics-driven plunge. Chilean stocks are down 50% in dollar terms from their former highs on political discontent, weak commodity prices, and regional instability in neighbors such as Bolivia and Argentina.

In light of that macro discussion from my linked article, what specific names did I pick up for the IMF portfolio?

The thing is, with Chile, there's not really many options for U.S.-based investors to purchase as far as directly-listed ADRs go. As you can see, there are fewer than a dozen listings total, and the number of Chilean ADRs in my investment universe is even smaller once you subtract the mining, oil and gas, and dual-listed shares (as a reminder, the brokerage where I operate this portfolio does not allow the purchase of pink sheet stocks):

Source: Finviz

Thus, Chile is not like Argentina, Brazil, or Mexico, where there are numerous diversified companies to invest in. Chile's stock exchange is not a large one either, so even internationally-focused brokerages such as Interactive Brokers (IBKR) don't offer access to it. This makes getting a diversified Chile portfolio most difficult.

As such, for the first time within the IMF portfolio, I purchased an ETF - in this case the iShares MSCI Chile ETF (ECH). I've wanted to keep ETFs out of the portfolio as part of the reason for the IMF's existence is to avoid paying annual management fees. But in this case, it's the only realistic way to get exposure to the Chilean economy beyond its banks and beverage companies, so I've taken a position. I won't hold ECH stock forever as I don't want to pay the 0.6% annual fee for holding it, nor do I want ETFs as permanent holdings in this portfolio. But the index is down so much at this point that the odds are highly favorable that Chile will outperform most global stock indexes and ETFs going forward.

Let's move to individual Chilean stocks. As for Banco de Chile (BCH), I actually profiled this bank in 2016, saying that it was well-run and relatively high-yielding but that I wasn't buying as other Latin American banks were more attractive. At the time BCH stock traded for $20 - four years later, it's now back to $22. Meanwhile my picks at the time - leading Colombian and Peruvian banks Bancolombia (CIB) and Credicorp (BAP) - are 50% and 100% higher over the same span, respectively. So that worked out well.

The case I laid out previously still applies though; Banco de Chile is well-run and is the nation's second-largest bank. It also has the highest credit rating of the Chilean banks which makes them safer for foreign investors and gives them a funding advantage. See this from their most recent conference call:

Specifically, we continued leading the sector with the lowest financing costs, as you can see on the chart on the top right, thanks to our wide and stable demand deposit base from both retail and wholesale customers that chose to bank with us over our competition. This is not a coincidence. We are received as the safest bank in the industry, a situation that's confirmed our superior corporate risk ratings of A, from Standard and Poor's and A1 from Moody's, reflected in lower-risk premiums reached when we issue bonds.

Additionally, on the banks, the IMF portfolio already has exposure to the Santander (SAN) operation through Santander Mexico (BSMX) and I didn't appreciate their recent attempt to squeeze out the minority shareholders there, so I see no need to double down on Santander by buying into their Santander Chile (BSAC) subsidiary.

Banco de Chile has often been an expensive stock - even after its big decline of late, it's still at 11x earnings which may not seem like a massive bargain at first glance.

It's a high-quality franchise though, which is why it usually trades at such a healthy valuation; 11x earnings will look like a great price in retrospect. It's managed to maintain an 18% ROE this year - near its historical average - and grew net income 19% year-over-year this quarter. If you follow many banks, you know an 18% ROE is outstanding, and 19% net income growth is sizzling hot, particularly if that bank's country is currently experiencing a wretched equity bear market. BCH stock looks like a classic opportunity to get a great asset at a knock-down price.

Next up, we have Cervecerias Unidas (CCU), the dominant Chilean brewer. I wrote this up a few months ago when the Argentina crash happened. Little did we know that Chile was about to plunge as well, in any case, CCU stock is now down a quick ten points, from $29 to $19 over the past six months. I had an existing position in CCU stock in the IMF from $19, so it's a surprise to see it back at my cost basis. However, it's an easy decision to add more at this price given the sizable growth the company has enjoyed since 2016 when I started buying into the company.

While EPS may be a bit bumpy in the next quarter or two due to all the currency translation, CCU is earning around $1.30 a year in earnings, which means the stock is around 14x here. Traditionally, it sells for around 20-22x; when it trades back there it will be worth $26-$29 per share.

Chile and Argentina are both question marks for the time being, and that's a huge chunk of the company's overall business. Don't forget, however, that CCU's export business for wine should perform better given the currency devaluation. Also, the change in government in Bolivia may be a positive catalyst for CCU's beer business there as Bolivia appears set to move toward a sharply more conservative government after many years of socialist rule. Finally, CCU's joint venture in Colombia to launch a national beer brand rival to Ambev appears to be off to a solid start. So CCU has more going on than the stock is giving it credit for at the moment.

Finally, I started a new position in Embotelladora Andina (AKO.B), the leading Coca-Cola bottler in Chile. The company has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange for 25 years now, and began to expand internationally in both Brazil and Argentina in the 1990s. Despite its considerable international presence and NYSE listing, the company has attracted little attention or trading volume in the U.S. Shares have dumped this fall with the general malaise in Argentina and Chile, putting it clearly on my radar.

The first thing to like is that the firm is not heavily exposed to any one particular country, as it has bought bottling franchises across South America:

Source: Corporate Presentation

As you can see, Chile is about a third of the business, with Argentina, Brazil, and Paraguay all making up a considerable portion of the rest. Not that the drinks business is highly dependent on the economy anyway, but even a significant drop-off in one country isn't going to crush overall corporate results.

Also, it's a tightly-held business, with the controlling folks owning close to 50%. Throw in Coca-Cola's ownership position, and insiders own more than half the firm. Over the years as a public company, that alignment of interests has worked out well:

If you bought AKO stock near the bottom of the last big Latin American panic in 2001, you'd have made a total return of as much as 750% by 2013 when the continent topped this time around. Since then, shares have given up about half their gains, but are perhaps setting up nicely for the next big upcycle in Latin America when global growth and commodities finally get going again.

I should mention that Embotelladora Andina has two share classes. The A shares have more voting rights but a smaller dividend. The B shares owners only get to pick two out of the company's 14 board members, in return, however, they get 10% larger dividend payments than the A shares. The A shares trade by appointment, but do sell at a decent discount to the B shares. They may be worth considering, however trading volume is so thin (some days they don't trade at all) that I stuck to the more liquid B shares.

So why is the stock down so much? In addition to the obvious political culprit, Embotelladora Andina's business has been pretty flat over the past five years. Sales volume has declined ever-so-slightly, and due to depreciating currencies, reported revenues (in dollars) have dropped. Revenues per case have plunged from $4.02 in 2013 to just $3.42 in 2018.

Impressively, Andina has offset this with a strict cost-cutting regimen, as a result, it has spit out the exact same amount of EBITDA per case - 67 cents - in both time periods. As a result of this, EBITDA margin has soared from 16.7% to 19.5%. The business is getting leaner along with diversifying away from soda; it is selling more and more water and other non-sugar soda beverages in recent years.

And thanks to its impressive cost-cutting, it has managed to keep profits up despite the currency issues. The question is: When does Andina get to push through price increases? At some point, revenues per case go back up to at least $4 if not more; inflation eventually works its way around the globe sooner or later. As long as Andina holds onto its sharply improved operationally efficiencies as pricing improves, you'll see the stock price soar above its previous 2013 highs.

As it is, the company is now trading around 15x earnings - the exact number could vary depending on where currencies end up trading against the dollar, but it's in that range. And historically, it pays out about 70% of profits as dividends, so the dividend yield exceeds 4% and could be close to 5%, again depending on where profits and the Chilean Peso settles out.

AKO.B stock traded above $40 at its peak in 2013, and recently reached $30 again last year. $16 is quite the attractive offering price for the stock now, particularly as the company has greatly improved its margins in recent years in response to weak sales volumes and currency weakness. That lean cost structure will help deliver substantially more profits and dividends to the ADR shareholders the next time LatAm has an upswing and the company is able to charge more for its products in dollar terms.

