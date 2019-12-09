High Activity In The Global Portfolio - December Update

The largest holdings in the portfolio has changed since last update and is now made up of more Utility exposure.

I've been taking profit in stocks that has risen significantly during the current rally since August and entered into REITs as a more defensive allocation.

Background

My strategy for investing is building a 100% stock portfolio mostly weighted towards dividend-paying companies, globally. Since I have my largest investment in Sweden (my apartment) and my largest income source (salary) in Sweden and in Swedish Krona, it makes sense for me to invest my savings mostly outside of Sweden, which is why my stock portfolio (where the bulk of my savings are allocated) is 90% weighted to stocks outside the country I live in. It is in my opinion the best risk-adjusted portfolio composition.

Once my portfolio has grown to the size that the dividends from my holdings can cover my yearly expenses twice, which is my goal, I will diversify away from being fully invested in stocks and slowly move to a portfolio of 50% stocks, 25% gold and 25% bonds. That is without selling any stocks but instead using the excess money that would otherwise be reinvested into the stocks to allocate to the other assets. That is to preserve the wealth along with still getting some return.

With the current amount I save each month, I expect to reach my goal in about 10-12 years. That is without increasing the amount I save, keeping it static at the current 14000 SEK/month or about $1500. My estimated portfolio value according to historical returns will in 10-12 years be about 7-9 million SEK or about 800k-1 million USD. This is of course no guarantee.

Current portfolio

The portfolio in July was more weighted towards Basic Materials and Industrials. The sector allocation today is different since the market has performed rather extraordinarily in the past months and I've been taking advantage of this rally to re-allocate a bit from cyclical sectors due to many of these holdings reaching an overvaluation. I have instead bought more "defensive" sectors such as Communication, Consumer Staples and REITs.

The portfolio has seen 24 new holdings being added since July, from 47 to 71 names.

The value of the portfolio has grown by 20.8% from 344k SEK ($36000) to 415k SEK ($43500).

from 344k SEK ($36000) to 415k SEK ($43500). Average dividend yield was 5.22% but has since grown to 5.46% mostly by increased exposure to REITs.

Dividend growth rate (DGR) is down from a sunshine and rainbow 8.21% to a more realistic 4.28% which is in the lower regions but acceptable. The annual total return with current yield and DGR is about 10%.

Geographical allocation

Source: My Google Sheets spreadsheet.

Most exposure is towards the US but still under-weighted compared to many global stock funds which has 60-65% US exposure. I am fine with 25-40% US since most of the larger and more established companies in this region have sales globally. The UK exposure is an opportunistic allocation simply because of cheaper valuations, probably because of Brexit fears. Finland, Netherlands and Sweden make up the remaining spots on the top 5 largest allocation by region, with most sector weight in Financials and Energy.

In the future, I would like to have more exposure to China and emerging markets in general and I am looking in that direction more nowadays.

Sector allocation

Source: My Google Sheets spreadsheet.

Here I will go through my biggest holdings in each sector, starting from Consumer down to ETFs.

Consumer still has the most weight in the portfolio. Biggest holdings in this sector are British American Tobacco (BTI) at 2.74%, Unilever (UL) at 2.51% and Ahold Delhaize (OTCQX:ADRNY) at 2.50%. Other noteworthy names are Europris (OTC:ERPSY), Altria (MO), Molson Coors Brewing (TAP) and Kindred Group (no ticker). Tobacco, alcohol, gambling, food retail and consumer staples. Perhaps not the most appealing sub-sectors from a quick glance, but a good mix of undervalued quality names with great dividend history and/or future potential for price appreciation and dividend growth.

Financials is the second largest allocation by sector. Sampo (OTCPK:SAXPF) is the largest holding at 9.15% of the portfolio followed by a recent add in Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (OTCPK:SKVKY) after latest money-laundering talks shedding 15% off the share price. Position size is just above 1% for now. Continuing on the same theme, Swedbank (OTCPK:SWDBF) can also be found in the portfolio weighing in at 0.95%. The share price has been sliced dramatically after money-laundering talks earlier this year and has an attractive valuation today. Danske Bank (OTCPK:DNSKF) can also be found in the portfolio weighing in at 0.97%. This money-laundering bank is the cheapest (and probably the riskiest) of the bunch with a P/B at just 0.5x.

What these money-laundering banks have in common is the attractive P/E and P/B they carry at current levels. Potential value traps is my biggest concern here, which is why my position size (so far) is limited to a mere 3% of the portfolio, spread out on 3 banks. I believe the fines these banks (might) get will be lower than expected and a relief rally up to former valuations (with some risk-discount) will happen. Locking in fantastic yields today even after dividend cuts in overall quality Nordic banks will most likely turn out well when looking back. I also see it as a good hedge for potentially increased interest rates going forward.

The following image illustrates historical fines for banks that breached similar US sanctions that Danske Bank, Swedbank and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken is being accused of. I think it's pretty clear considering what we know today that the fines these banks (again, might receive) won't be anywhere near the larger sums other banks have received historically.

Source: Thompson Reuters

Exposure to the Energy sector is still dominated by Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.B) which makes up 7.05% of my portfolio. With a current yield of 6.4% and an outspoken goal to deliver back greatly to shareholders in the coming years with buybacks and dividends makes this stock a great core holding in my portfolio. Shell is well-diversified in oil and gas and is also investing in alternative energy sources. That will help Shell survive in a future that doesn't seem to get easier for their core business.

Equinor (EQNR) is my second largest Energy holding weighing 3% of the portfolio. Equinor like Shell is well-diversified in oil and gas with some investments in alternative energy sources. With a solid balance sheet and respectable dividend plus a buyback-program that was initiated on year-lows, Equinor ain't going nowhere and feels overall like a solid pick in the Energy sector around current levels.

Shell and Equinor were my only 2 names in this sector in July but I have since added positions in Ocean Yield (OTCQX:OYIEF), Total S.A. (TOT) and BP (BP).

Source

Exposure to Industrials has been lowered some due to overvaluations. Umicore (OTCPK:UMICF) is a stock I bought around €30 earlier this year when valuations were better. It has since risen to ~€40 thereby reaching an overvaluation in my opinion, with a P/E of 30. That caused me to sell the stock. GEA Group (OTCPK:GEAGF) and Krones (OTC:KRNNF) have left the portfolio after re-valuating these names. I have also sold half of my stocks in BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY).

I am fine with selling stocks if I see better opportunities in other companies, but I try to keep a rule of not selling just to sell due to some valuation model for a specific stock. "Dyrt kan bli dyrare" is a quote used in Sweden which translates to "expensive can get more expensive" which is often true in the markets. I do buy with the intention of never selling, but that doesn't mean I never sell. It's simply a good mindset to have when investing in stocks.

Largest holdings in Industrials is Nobina (OTC:NBNVF) at 2.37% portfolio weight, 3M (MMM) at 1.59% and Hochtief (OTC:HOCFF) at 1.43%. Nobina is engaged in public transportation in the Nordic countries with most sales in Sweden. 3M is a well-known, globally diversified conglomerate selling everything from the stickers on road signs to a variety of tapes, hygiene products, filters, cleaners, healthcare products, etc. Hochtief is a German construction company involved in infrastructure projects across America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Source

If you've ever been to Sweden, you've probably seen a bus like this. Nobina schedules bus routes, doing repairs and overall making sure the bus-traffic is working.

A big change has happened in the Healthcare sector. I had Novo Nordisk (NVO) weighing 6.7% of the portfolio back in July but has since sold all my shares around 375-390 DKK. I trade quite a bit in NVO and it's been a big contributor to the overall gains in the portfolio this year. I love Novo Nordisk with their strong market share in the diabetes space but right now, it's a bit overvalued. I will most likely start adding again when I see more attractive prices, maybe around 350 DKK.

I have 3 names in Healthcare at the moment, those being AbbVie (ABBV) at 3.62% of the portfolio, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) at 3.38% and Pfizer (PFE) at 2.6%. All large companies in their sector and all with attractive valuations. AbbVie has been the biggest contributor to the gains the portfolio has seen in the past months as I doubled my position at $65.31 on August 13th. I still find AbbVie attractive at current levels but won't add more since I'm happy with the current size. I am willing to add more in Johnson & Johnson if the stock would fall below $125. For Pfizer, I will probably not add above $33 for the time being.

There are only 2 names in the Utility sector, those being National Grid (NGG) at 3.88% of the portfolio and Fortum (OTCPK:FOJCF) at 3.30%. British National Grid is attractively valued compared to peers and is probably so due to Brexit. I recently doubled my position a couple of weeks ago. Fortum has been untouched since May this year and will probably continue to be if it holds current levels.

For Real Estate or REITs there have been a lot of change. I had almost no exposure to this sector earlier this year but have added a basket of REITs during the past months. Iron Mountain (IRM) at 1.87% weight, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCPK:UNBLF) at 1.82%, Simon Property Group (SPG) at 1.06%, Digital Realty Trust (DLR) at 0.85%, Ventas (VTR) at 0.82% and Cibus Nordic Real Estate (no ticker) at 0.66%.

Data storage from Iron Mountain and Digital Realty, mall exposure in both US and Europe from Simon Property and Unibail-Rodamco, healthcare facilities and care centers for the continued boom in aging population from Ventas and supermarket facilities from Cibus Nordic. I want to have at least 10% allocation towards REITs so I will continue to add in this sector.

Source

The Communications sector has, not surprisingly, also seen some change. The only names I had in July were China Mobile (CHL) and Vodafone (VOD). I've since bought Telenor (OTCPK:TELNF) now at 1.7% weight, Millicom (OTC:TIGO) at 1.01%, AT&T (T) at 0.96% and Telia (OTCPK:TLSNF) at 0.66%. I currently find Millicom to be the most interesting of these companies and I am willing to triple my position if further weakness is shown. The stock has been under pressure because the biggest shareholder Kinnevik (OTCPK:KINNF) decided to distribute their whole position to their shareholders, putting (perhaps) unwanted Millicom shares in the hands of Kinnevik holders that now are selling. I find this to be an excellent time to add shares and to get exposure to Latin America where Millicom is a market leader. This also rhymes well with my intention of increasing exposure to emerging markets.

Basic Materials is now a small part of the portfolio, being one of the biggest allocations earlier in the year. I have sold all my shares in Svenska Cellulosa (OTCPK:SVCBF) that were one of my top 5 holdings in July. The stock has risen quite significantly and as a result become a bit overvalued considering the cyclical nature of their core business (pulp). Same goes for UPM-Kymmene (OTCPK:UPMKF) that also has been sold.

I've reduced my position in LyondellBasell (LYB) by 40% at $98.82. I want to add these shares back below $85/share. LYB currently weighs 1.29% of the portfolio. Other names in this sector are BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) at 0.7% weight, Norsk Hydro (OTCQX:NHYDY) at 0.68% and Albemarle (ALB) at 0.56%. All unchanged positions since July.

There are 5 names in the IT sector, all being rather small positions. The largest holding is Texas Instruments (TXN) at 0.84% followed by Cisco (CSCO) at 0.74%. I also hold International Business Machines (IBM) with a position size of 0.63%, Aspire Global (no ticker) at 0.74% and I.A.R Systems (OTC:IARSD) at just 0.34% of the portfolio. The latter two are Swedish micro-cap stocks and I won't add more to them near term. Texas Instruments is my favorite of the bunch but it currently has a slight overvaluation. Cisco looks decent right now but I would love it around $40. IBM looks OK but I'd like to see it drop to $115 before adding more.

For ETFs I only own XACT Högutdelande (no ticker). It's an ETF which invests in Nordic high-yielding companies (högutdelande = high dividend) and pays a dividend collected by the holdings once a year. I buy this ETF in my "Side Hustle" portfolio with money being made outside my main job or from trading the S&P 500 index on the short side in another account. It's a low-beta ETF with an annual fee of 0.30%.

Top 5 holdings

Sampo

Sampo is a SWAN-stock and is still my largest holding at 9.15% of the portfolio. With exposure to the Nordic insurance market along with banking and debt collecting, Sampo has a given place in my portfolio and I've been increasing my position by about 25% since my last update due to poor stock performance. For now, I am happy with the current position but if the share drops another 10-15%, I will probably add more.

Royal Dutch Shell

This high-yielding oil giant still sports the 2nd place in my top 5 holdings and pays a juicy dividend every quarter with no withholding tax. A great income stock being traded at currently low valuations. I won't add more to this position though unless the stock drops to around $50/share since I am happy with the current position.

National Grid

After the recent double-down in National Grid, it now weighs 3.88% of the portfolio. NGG pays a significant dividend twice per year. Valuation looks to be the most attractive when comparing to peers, maybe for good reason. It's a more defensive play and balances out the swings in the portfolio as a whole. I rate it as a Hold currently and won't add more near term.

Fortum

This Nordic utility stock has a given place in my portfolio and like NGG balances out the portfolio swings. Fortum is a leader in clean energy which will only continue to grow in coming years. Debt might be a concern after the recent acquisition of Uniper (OTC:UNPRF) but I believe the risks are low for anything dramatic to happen, however, I'm not in the mood for adding more as long as the share trades above €20.

AbbVie

This giant in healthcare has an attractive valuation and an interesting but highly-leveraged future after the acquisition of Allergan (AGN). The fears of Humira sales slowing from patent expiration will likely be compensated by their promising pipeline of drugs to hit the market going forward. I believe in AbbVie to deliver, but it might be a bumpy ride in the near to medium term. At these valuations though, it definitely deserves a spot in the top 5 holdings.

Future

I will continue to accumulate shares in 2020 by saving well above 50% of my salary. All dividends will be reinvested as part of the strategy.

I am cautious of buying too much cyclical stocks since the markets are at high levels meaning the risks are greater. I have 2% leverage in my portfolio today (0% interest) but will increase that up to 20% (at ~1% interest) if markets would fall significantly along with my $20,000 in cash that can be used to further increase my holdings along with debt.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UL, ADRNY, ERPSY, MO, TAP, SAXPF, SKVKY, SWDBF, DNSKF, RDS.B, EQNR, OYIEF, TOT, BP, BMWYY, NBNVF, MMM, HOCFF, ABBV, JNJ, PFE, NGG, FOJCF, IRM, UNBLF, SPG, DLR, VTR, CHL, VOD, TELNF, TIGO, T, TLSNF, LYB, BASFY, NHYDY, ALB, TXN, CSCO, IBM, IARSD, BTI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.