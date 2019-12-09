Broadmark Realty Capital: Income And Growth At A Compelling Price

Nevertheless, Broadmark still offers both a strong yield and non-dilutive growth at a valuation, which remains truly compelling relative to its peers, and my target for the stock price is $15.

The stock has appreciated by about 15% since the merger, trading up to $12.05 by Friday's close from a TMCX price of $10.45 on November 6th.

The merged company, Broadmark Realty Capital, stands out as superior to its peers by almost every measure.

Broadmark Stands Out

Broadmark (NYSE:BRMK) is a mortgage REIT. Many investors may be tempted to stop reading at this point, but that would be a mistake because Broadmark is structured differently from most of its peers, is much easier to understand, and exhibits a very different risk profile.

As a private investor in the pre-merger Broadmark funds for two years, I have found Broadmark's staff to be consistently intelligent, helpful, and accountable. The fact that 65% of outstanding loans are to repeat borrowers shows Broadmark treats its borrowers as well as it treats its investors, and I view this as prima facie evidence of a strong, ethical culture.

In addition, Broadmark combines a shareholder-friendly corporate structure with best in class revenue and income generation, an outstanding balance sheet, a conservative approach to risk, and a proven plan for EPS growth.

Reward and Risk

Broadmark generates a 20% yield in interest and fees on outstanding loans, which translates to approximately 18% yield on assets under management when fully invested (i.e. 90% loans, 10% cash cushion) invested, 14.5% net income, and approximately 16.5% net income at the margin on additional assets under management.

Broadmark has demonstrated its ability to generate this return consistently since it was founded as shown by this table of historical monthly distributions to investors.

Source: Oct 2019 Investor Presentation

Note that the returns shown here are for the pre-merger funds and show only that portion of the return, which was paid to investors, not the fees retained by the management companies, and therefore understate the total earnings which will be attributable to the merged entity going forwards by almost 50%, but the consistency is clear.

Mortgage REITs are potentially subject to three main types of specific risk: prepayment risk, interest rate risk, and credit risk.

Prepayment risk occurs when mortgage REITs purchase guaranteed mortgages or MBS at prices above the face value of the underlying loan(s). Should the borrowers then pay off or refinance the loan early the REIT will realize a loss. Since Broadmark does not purchase loans, it has no prepayment risk.

Interest rate risk largely results from mortgage REITs employing leverage to generate higher returns. Not only do they lend their own money, but they also borrow money and lend the borrowed money out at a higher rate. To the extent that they cannot match the maturity and fixed vs floating nature of their obligations to their assets, they are exposed to interest rates moving against them creating losses. The higher the leverage employed the greater the risk. Broadmark employs no leverage (it is the only mortgage REIT which does not employ leverage) and thus is not subject to interest rate risk.

Credit risk refers to losses from loan defaults where the net realized value of the collateral fails to cover the full amount of the loan, and it is affected by several factors:

The presence of mortgage guarantees largely eliminates credit risk. The guarantees are typically provided by loan securitizers including pseudo-government agencies such as Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac, or by insurers through private mortgage insurance policies paid for by the borrower.

Second-lien mortgages carry much higher credit risk than first-lien mortgages.

Good underwriting (accurate appraisals and reliable borrowers), and low loan to value (LTV) ratios mitigate against credit risk.

The purpose of the loan impacts credit risk where construction loans are generally considered the most risky, followed by commercial real estate, and finally residential loans.

The legal jurisdiction, where there are very significant differences between different states in the cost and duration of the legal process necessary to foreclose on a defaulted loan. The most significant difference is whether a particular jurisdiction permits "non-judicial" foreclosure, or if instead all foreclosure cases must be heard by a judge.

Broadmark makes short term construction, rehab, bridge, and land development loans which are intrinsically risky, and these loans do not typically benefit from any form of guarantee except perhaps an unsecured personal guarantee by the borrower. However, Broadmark's loans are all first-lien loans with a maximum LTV of 65% and 99.7% of loans by value are in non-judicial-foreclosure jurisdictions.

Broadmark's underwriting is based on proven, disciplined processes and has proven sound over a decade. As of October, having made 1,005 loans totalling $2 billion since inception in 2010, 33 (3.3%) have been placed into default. Of these

20 were resolved with no principal loss

3 resulted in an aggregate realized principal loss of $400,000 (0.02% of all originations)

3 have been foreclosed upon and Broadmark owns property valued at ~$8 million (known as "Real Estate Owned" or "REO")

7 are currently undergoing resolution, and have an aggregate value of $18 million

the total of REO and loans in default is $26 million or 3.2% of the currently outstanding loans.

We do not know Broadmark's mean LTV, but we know that the maximum LTV is 65%, so let's assume that the mean LTV is slightly less than that at 63%. Let's further assume that Broadmark's appraisals follow a normal distribution with the mean being the actual value of the real estate and that only a quarter of loans where the appraisal was sufficiently off target that a net loss was possible actually defaulted. We can then estimate the standard deviation of the LTV based on the appraisal from the true LTV at about 18%. From there we can extrapolate that a 35% drop in the real estate market would cause the value of collateral to fall to about 7% below the face value of the loans. In addition, there would be costs of foreclosure so the loss could perhaps be as high as 9%. Even at 9%, this is a very solid position for a mortgage REIT, and this does not allow for borrowers who choose not to default, nor any additional protection offered by personal guarantees, nor that Broadmark will hold collateral through a downturn to avoid realizing losses, nor that the short term nature of construction projects would soften the impact if the fall in prices developed steadily over a period of 2-3 years instead of instantly.

Against this backdrop, it's worth considering three cautionary counterpoints.

Firstly pre-merger Broadmark operated four funds each focused on a different geographic area with the underwriting for each geography performed by different teams, and the vast majority of the loans were split between two of these funds. Nearly all of the defaulted loans (historical and current) and all of the realized losses occurred in BRELF I which focused on the Pacific Northwest (WA, OR, ID). Considered in isolation, BRELF I's total of REO and loans in default represent 8% of its loan book, a number which I would find troubling if it applied to the whole, and I would like to see the company address the causes of this disparity and improve its operations in these states.

Secondly, although Broadmark operates conservatively with respect to LTV ratios on its loans, it is willing to stretch the envelope on the loan to cost ratio (LTC). The conventional wisdom (with a tip of the hat here to Kyle, my local hard money lender who is yet to lose money on any loan he has ever made) is that the LTV ratio provides the lender with security in the event of default, and the LTC ratio (the ratio of the full amount of the loan to the total of the purchase price plus the budgeted construction costs) lowers the risk of default by ensuring that the borrower has skin in the game and therefore is less likely to walk away from the deal. While I absolutely trust Kyle's hard-won experience that LTC is important, I wonder if his assessment of the underlying reason is sound, as it assumes that borrowers act irrationally and subscribe to the sunk cost fallacy. Perhaps the true value of the LTC ratio is that it is both a test of a borrower's experience (inexperienced borrowers are less likely to have access to capital for a substantial downpayment) and a proxy for a second appraisal, where an experienced borrower with skin in the game is likely to be more diligent, accurate and conservative than a typical third-party appraiser. If I am correct, then a lender whose own underwriting processes, experience, relationship with repeat borrowers, and knowledge of the market in which he is operating are all sufficiently solid, may perhaps relax his LTC requirement without too much impact. This realization might be part of the basis for Broadmark's apparent competitive edge in the marketplace.

Thirdly it may not be valid to assume that LTVs follow a normal distribution about the true LTV as marketplace competition from lenders and selective disclosure by sellers may skew the distribution significantly. Depending on the extent of any such skew, actual losses from a 2008 style fall in real estate prices may be higher than 9%. In subsequent calculations, I will make the conservative assumption that a 35% drop in real estate prices would cause a 12% capital loss on Broadmark's loan book.

Growth

All REITs, in order to qualify for that status and the favorable tax treatment it entails, must pay 90% of net income to unitholders. This inability to retain earnings presents a significant challenge to REITs' ability to grow assets under management and, therefore, EPS. In addition, the majority of mortgage REITs are operated by an external manager which presents both a further structural challenge to growth and, in addition, generates a significant conflict of interest between the manager (who typically benefits from simply growing assets under management through secondary offerings which dilute shareholders) and the shareholder who receives no benefit from such a transaction.

Broadmark, on the other hand, is internally managed and has a proven strategy for generating growth. Once it has deployed all the cash on its balance sheet which resulted from the merger, Broadmark plans to recommence raising private capital (much as it has done to date) for a private REIT fund open to qualified purchasers and paying approximately 11% to its investors. The publicly traded entity will charge fees (again in the same way that the pre-merger management companies charged fees to the pre-merger private REIT funds) generating approximately 5.5% net income on assets under management.

The question then becomes how fast will Broadmark be able to deploy its cash and thereafter grow AUM. Broadmark has confidently asserted in the past and repeated recently that the construction loan market is underserved, demand for loans remains strong, and the gating factor for growth is the ability to raise capital rather than to deploy it. Broadmark was able to both raise and deploy new capital at a rate of $22 million per month from December to June, and the recent 10-Q shows that they have been able to continue deploying capital at $28 million per month from July to September. Although Broadmark received a lot of additional capital from investors in June and July in anticipation of the merger, they also needed to maintain a larger than usual cash cushion against possible redemptions in September, so it is possible that the $28 million rate was still constrained by access to capital. Clearly, this will be something to watch going forwards, and in restricting itself to qualified purchasers for the new private REIT fund which will be the main engine of future growth, it is possible that Broadmark has restricted the pace at which can raise money in return for a lighter regulatory burden. It should also be noted that Broadmark aims to maintain a 10% cash cushion during normal operation and this combined with its position at the end of September from the latest 10-Q and its inability to raise capital between August and November owing to the pending merger, likely means that growth in loans will fall below this level during the fourth quarter and that we will have to wait until the Q1 2020 report to start to get a true picture of what sustainable growth looks like in the new world. Still, the $20 million per month growth estimate from the investor presentation seems to be conservative and, given Broadmark's track record, be eminently achievable.

Key data points for tracking the growth trajectory are as follows:

Dec 31st Jun 30th Sep 30th Post-merger fully invested2 Outstanding Loans $590 million $722 million $805 million $1,023 million Cash $105 million ($331 million including merger) $114 million Annualized earnings run rate $119.8 million $113.1 million1 $166.4 million

The recent 10-Q contains approximately $2.1 million of commission payments to Broadmark Capital ($8.4 million annualized) which will be eliminated post-merger and should be added to this number for comparison with the pro forma numbers for June and "fully invested" from the investor presentation. However, there should also be a partially offsetting subtraction for additional compensation expense, the amount of which I am unable to determine. Therefore I have made no adjustment for either, although I suspect that this understates the true pro forma number. Again I will be watching the earnings trend closely over the next two quarters. Fully invested implies 90% of AUM deployed in mortgage loans with a 10% cash cushion. If able to continue the $28 million per month deployment rate of the last three months, Broadmark would achieve full investment by the end of May 2020.

Comparing Broadmark to its Peers

In valuing Broadmark relative to its peers we must first determine which companies are properly members of its peer group. It's reasonable to start with a list of all mortgage REITs, but it makes no sense to include those companies which are purely Wall St. financial operations buying agency-backed MBS with borrowed money, profiting on the spread, and hedging yield curve risk with complex derivatives. That leaves us with fifteen REITs who originate and service at least some of their own loans, and this is in fact exactly the list that Broadmark's advisers arrived at in the S-4, and which is summarized in the October investor presentation.

Source: October 2019 Investor Presentation

Only two of these REITs, Sachem Capital (SACH) and Manhattan Bridge Capital (LOAN) engage in construction lending similar to Broadmark. The remainder is largely focused on CRE lending and only two of those are internally managed: Arbor Realty Trust Inc., and Ladder Capital Corp.

Therefore we will focus mainly on SACH and LOAN which are structured similarly to, and serve a similar market to, Broadmark:

both are internally managed

both make construction loans in judicial foreclosure jurisdictions (CT and NY respectively) which significantly increases the time and cost of foreclosure

both are an order of magnitude smaller than Broadmark with market caps of ~$100 million and ~$60 million respectively and are probably too small for most institutional investors. LOAN has only four employees.

SACH makes loans at max LTV of 70% and its mean LTV is 68%. LOAN targets a max LTV of 75%, and a max LTC 80%. The max LTC number for construction loans is probably the more restrictive of these two targets and, while LOAN does not disclose its mean LTV, I estimate that the max LTC constraint keeps it at or below 65%.

both LOAN and SACH generate revenue from interest and fees of approximately 14% of loans outstanding as compared to Broadmark's 20%

Most importantly for valuation purposes

neither SACH nor LOAN has a viable strategy for sustainable growth which is accretive to shareholders; instead, they must either resort to secondary public offerings that dilute shareholders or increase debt which increases risk. Given the much lower revenue they generate from their loans, it is likely that neither would be successful in an attempt to grow by raising private capital similarly to Broadmark as they would be limited in the return they could offer investors.

LOAN has never placed a single one of its loans into default since it commenced business in 2007. While the total number of loans it has originated is only a small fraction of Broadmark's, this is obviously an excellent track record, and better than Broadmark's.

SACH, although it has not yet realized any losses, as of its most recent 10Q has a total of $13.2 million in REO plus loans in default, which number has doubled in the last nine months and is almost 15% of its outstanding loans. This level of defaults in a real estate market which is not in decline is concerning.

Both SACH and LOAN employ leverage, and both make use of a floating rate credit line (SACH currently paying 6.5%, and LOAN 6%) with fairly restrictive covenants. In particular, should there be a significant fall in the value of the collateral backing their loans both credit lines could become immediately repayable. If this occurred it would likely trigger cascading forced sales of distressed assets and an inability to fund blocked loan commitments for ongoing construction projects which could easily result in losses of 50% or more of book value. It was in fact just such an experience suffered by one of Broadmark's principals in the last recession which resulted in Broadmark's determination to avoid leverage entirely.

Summarizing this information in a table:

BRMK LOAN SACH AUM (millions) $1,136 $61 $109 Debt (millions) $0 $28 $25 Debt / Equity 0 0.85 0.30 Gross revenue as percentage of loans outstanding 20% 13.5% 14.2% Net income as percentage of loans 14.5% 7.9% 9.6% REO + defaults as percentage of loans 2.4% 0% 14.8% Estimated loss (% TBV) on 35% drop in real estate prices1 12% 11% 27% Estimated loss (% TBV) on 35% drop if credit line pulled2 12% 40% 53% Current dividend yield 9.9%3 7.6% 10.1% Sustainable EPS growth rate 7.2%4 0% 0%

This is a back-of-an-envelope estimate based on normal distribution of LTV with standard deviation calculated from current default rate and adjusted for leverage. I assumed LOAN's standard deviation is half of BRMK's and I have deliberately increased the loss estimate for Broadmark by 50% from 9% to 12% and made no similar adjustment to SACH and LOAN. This is a back-of-an-envelope estimate based on anecdotal evidence of a similar mortgage fund losing ~50% of its value in the last recession when its credit line was pulled, current REO and default rate, and the amount of leverage employed. Based on fully invested run rate earnings of $166.4 million, where full investment is expected to occur by the end of 2Q2020. Based on private REIT raising and deploying capital at $20 million per month, generating incremental net income of $1 million per year to Broadmark.

These metrics suggest that, before factoring in EPS growth, Broadmark and LOAN should be similarly valued as the risk of loss appears to be similar with LOAN's superior underwriting being approximately offset by its leverage. Broadmark does have an edge as LOAN could be exposed to significant losses if its credit line were pulled, and LOAN's tiny market cap makes for an illiquid stock which is too small for institutional investors. SACH is clearly inferior to Broadmark in every respect. Therefore, allowing for Broadmark's growth, I would suggest that a fair yield for Broadmark would be in the 6% - 7% range which, assuming the cash from the merger is fully invested, would suggest a market cap of $2.4 billion to $2.6 billion. Allowing for warrant and option dilution that implies a stock price of $16.34 - $18.85 by the end of May 2020.

The remaining thirteen mREITs are much harder to compare Broadmark against, as they operate in a different market and employ different business structures.

The two internally managed mREITs both originate and service CRE loans including risky mezzanine loans, employ considerably more leverage, and LADR also acts as a pseudo mortgage bank bundling and securitizing loans itself for resale. Both trade at a premium to tangible book value (average 1.3x) and the average yield is 8.25%. ABR at least has a growth strategy based around originating and reselling mortgages while retaining an ever-growing pool of MSRs. At a yield of 8.25%, Broadmark's stock price, once fully invested, would be $14.05.

The eleven remaining mREITs are externally managed:

they trade at an average of 1.04x book value and 8.8% yield

Broadmark could be viewed as the sum of an externally managed REIT with $1,136 million AUM and an asset management business with TTM net income of $33 million which has a three-year historical growth rate of 50%, and management is projecting forward growth of ~20%.

If we value that asset management company at 20x earnings, then we get a back of an envelope value for Broadmark of $1.84 billion which equates to a stock price of $12.93, although I think this method undervalues Broadmark as it ignores the superior risk/yield profile Broadmark achieves on its AUM as compared to the vast majority of these externally managed REITs.

The net of all of this is that, based on peer comparisons, I am very comfortable with a stock price target of $15.

Broadmark Discounted Cash Flow Analysis

In my world, no valuation is complete without a discounted cash flow analysis. I will consider three scenarios.

1. The "likely" scenario where

we experience a mild fall in real estate prices in 2021, with a recovery in 2022

outside of 2021, Broadmark is able to raise and deploy capital at a rate of $20 million per month per its plan of record and considerably below its performance over the last twelve months

again outside of 2021, Broadmark's margins remain steady.

during 2021, Broadmark realizes a 3% capital loss, is unable to deploy additional capital, and is forced to reduce its prices, dropping the overall revenue on outstanding loans by 2% and the rate paid to investors in the private REIT by 1%.

after the end of 2026, Broadmark grows its dividend by 3% annually.

I should observe that my "likely" scenario produces lower projected income over the next three years than management are forecasting.

2. The "pessimistic" scenario where

we experience a serious fall in real estate prices starting in 2021, with a recovery starting in 2024

outside of this period, Broadmark is able to raise and deploy capital at a rate of $20 million per month per its plan of record and considerably below its performance over the last twelve months

again outside of this period, Broadmark faces stiffer competition and its revenue falls by 2% with net income falling accordingly.

during the recessionary period, Broadmark realizes net losses of 15% on its capital, is forced to shrink its loan book by 25% and cut its rates by a further 2%.

after the end of 2030, Broadmark grows its dividend by 3% annually.

3. The "optimistic" scenario where

we do not experience a significant drop in real estate prices during the next ten years

Broadmark is able to raise and deploy capital at $25 million per month i.e. the same rate it has managed over the last nine months.

Broadmark maintains its pricing and margins

after the end of 2030, Broadmark grows its dividend at 3% annually

In all cases, my starting assumptions are based on information from the recent 10-Q and October 2019 investor presentation from which one can glean the following (all numbers in millions):

12/31/18 06/30/19 09/30/19 Assets Under Management $907 Mortgage Notes Receivable $590 $722 $805 Cash $102 Additional Cash To Balance Sheet From Merger $229 Average of Mortgage Notes Receivable During Period1 $656 Annualized Revenue $141.2 Annualized Net Income $119.8

1. Estimated as the average of the amount at the beginning and end of the period

Plugging these start point numbers into my DCF model, and allowing for the exercise of all options and warrants at expiry yields the following valuations for each scenario:

Discount Rate Pessimistic Likely Optimistic 10.00% 12.72 18.95 24.36 12.00% 9.65 14.73 18.71

These numbers again leave me very comfortable with an investment at current prices and my target price of $15, where it appears that I should be able to count on getting a >10% return even in the event of a nasty crash in the real estate market similar to the one that occurred in 2008.

And finally, I would like to conclude with a request for feedback on my pessimistic scenario. I am specifically concerned about the extent to which rates might fall, and the impact of lower demand for construction loans on the size of the loan book. I have not been able to find any data from 2008 upon which to base my estimates and must, therefore, confess that I just made them up. So, if any readers are able to provide useful input here, please do so.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRMK, BRMK.WS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.