2 Legacy Tech Stocks Yielding 3+% For The New Year

Investment Thesis

Today's stock market is arguably led by tech stocks, especially those focused on mobile, cloud, or social media. In fact, five of the six largest companies by market capitalization are tech stocks including Apple Inc (AAPL), Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), Alphabet Inc (GOOG), Amazon.com Inc (AMZN), and Facebook Inc (FB). These are all good companies to own but from the perspective of dividend growth, only Apple and Microsoft pay a dividend. But Microsoft is trading at a price-to-earnings multiple near 30X and Apple's stock price has gained ~65% year-to-date.

For dividend growth investors, there is little choice here since valuation matters. But there are two legacy tech stocks that should be on the radar of dividend growth investors: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) and International Business Machine Corporation (IBM). These stocks are arguably not considered tech leaders at the moment. They are both struggling with growing the top line and are clearly not leaders in the aforesaid categories. But from the perspective of dividend growth investors, they do have four desirable attributes lacking in other tech stocks: a decent yield, a growing dividend, a safe dividend, and a low valuation. In my opinion, this makes Cisco and IBM a buy.

Source: E-SPIN

Cisco Is A Leader In Networking

Cisco's stock price has gone nowhere this year. It is relatively flat compared to a roughly 24% gain for the S&P 500. In fact, Cisco is down more than 20% from its 52-week week high. Furthermore, the stock price is still below its all-time peak set in 2000. Cisco has long ago ceased to be a stock market leader in the tech space as other technology companies came to the forefront. But with that said, Cisco is a cash cow that still has large market share in providing hardware and software for networking.

The company is the dominant global supplier of switches, routers, firewalls, and other networking products making it the only real complete solution provider. Many of Cisco's products are mission-critical for network operations. This results in a moat as customers are less likely to change suppliers for mission-critical requirements. In tech, new competitors enter the market rapidly and technology becomes obsolete quickly. But Cisco conducts its own R&D and is also a serial acquirer of smaller companies acting as a consolidator in the networking space. In fiscal 2019, 7% of cash was used for completing five acquisitions including $2B for Duo and $600M for Luxtera. This is on top of eight acquisitions in 2018 and seven acquisitions in 2017. These acquisitions by themselves probably do not significantly move the needle on the top line but it brings new tech and talent to Cisco that can be grown.

Cisco's Is Highly Profitable

This has allowed Cisco to maintain its market dominance and pricing power. Since 2010, gross margins have been relatively stable ranging from 60.6% to 64.0%. Operating margins are actually increasing since the current CEO took over and are now around 26% - 27%. This illustrates Cisco still has pricing power and can control costs.

Cisco Systems Revenue and Margins

Source: TIKR.com

Cisco's Cash Flow and Debt

Furthermore, Cisco generates a copious amount of free cash flow. Since 2016 operating cash flow was over $13B. Capital expenditures are roughly $1B annually and Cisco has been spending about $2B to $3.5B on acquisitions each year since FY 2016. So, this leaves a large amount of cash for Cisco to allocate for investors. The company has been actively buying back billions of dollars of stock each year. The share count has dropped dramatically by about 1.3 billion shares over the past 10 years. If there is one negative on Cisco's capital allocation policy, it is that the company was recently using debt to repurchase shares. Total debt ballooned from ~$15.28B 10-years ago to ~$33.72B in FY 2017. But since then Cisco has been paying down debt, which now totals ~$24.67B. This sounds like a lot, but not for a company that is generating $13B - $14B in free cash flow annually and has interest coverage of over 16X. I like my dividend growth stocks to have strong balance sheets and Cisco clearly qualifies with a Total debt-to-EBITDA ratio of ~1.55X and Long-term debt-to-equity ratio of roughly 0.45.

Cisco's Cash Flow

Source: TIKR.com

Cisco's Dividend and Safety

Cisco started paying a dividend in FY 2011, which has grown at a double-digit rate until recently. At the current stock price, the forward yield is about 3.3% for FY 2020 assuming a 5% growth in the dividend. The dividend is well covered by earnings with a payout ratio of only ~45% based on an expected FY 2020 dividend of $1.47 and consensus FY 2020 EPS of $3.24. This is below my threshold of 65%. The dividend is well covered by free cash flow as well. In FY 2019, the dividend required $5,979M and free cash flow was $14,922M giving a dividend-to-FCF ratio of 40%. This is a good value and well below my criteria of 70%. Cisco's dividend will likely keep growing. The company is a now Dividend Challenger having raised the dividend for eight consecutive years. But I see no reason why Cisco cannot eventually become a Dividend Contender and subsequently a Dividend Aristocrat.

Cisco's Valuation

Cisco's stock price dropped after it reported Q1 FY 2020 results, which by itself was not bad since the top line grew 2% on growth in applications, security, and services. But Cisco forecast a (3%) - (5%) decline in year-over-year sales for Q2 FY 2020. Cisco's stock price decline means that the company is undervalued but not a bargain. Using the consensus 2019 EPS and a price-to-earnings multiple of 15.0 gives a fair value of $46.35. Other valuation models provide similar results. The Gordon Growth Model gives a fair value of $46.67 assuming 5% dividend growth and 8% expected return. Morningstar is known for using a fairly conservative discounted cash flow model and gives fair value of $48.00. The average of these three models is $47.00. Cisco is trading at $43.48 giving some upside on multiple expansion. Adding in the yield and forecasting 6% EPS growth for the next several years gives roughly over a 10% average annual return. This is pretty good in a fully valued market. Hence, I am a buyer of Cisco.

IBM Is A Company in Transition

IBM is a company in transition as it slowly tries to remake itself from a provider of information technology services and equipment to one focused on enterprise hybrid cloud. Unfortunately, for IBM's investors, this has been a slow process and the stock price reflects this. The stock is trading well below its all-time high set in 2013. The stock is also trading below its 52-week high. IBM's transition is not a wholesale change as IBM still focuses on consulting, databases, middleware, and mainframes. This is not the leading edge of tech. But with that said, these businesses generate lots of cash. Furthermore, IBM is the global leader in mainframes and has a significant presence in consulting and software.

The problem for IBM is that enterprises are moving to the cloud and the company is not yet a major player in this area. To accelerate change, IBM acquired Red Hat in 2019. IBM's Cloud & Cognitive Services focuses on software, which is growing and this is where Red Hat now resides. The jury is still out whether this move will drive IBM's growth in the cloud. IBM's cloud business has been growing at a low-to-mid single-digit rate. This is not bad in absolute terms, but it pales in comparison to the double-digit cloud growth rate of Amazon, Microsoft, and Google. But with that said, IBM has a moat with its mainframe and consulting businesses. Mainframes are a unique part IBM where it essentially has no competitors. Mainframes are thought of as obsolete, but they still run mission-critical operations for businesses today since they have very high reliability rate and thus companies are not likely to change. Furthermore, IBM's mainframes, for the most part, run IBM's software strengthening the moat. IBM's consulting business benefits from established relationships that drive sales for IBM's other businesses.

IBM Is Profitable but Margins Are Under Pressure

This combination of businesses has made IBM profitable, but margins are now under pressure. Gross margins have ranged from 45% to 50% over the past decade but are at the lower end of that range now. The decline in the top line has not been met with a similar reduction in selling, general & administrative expenses. This has pressured operating margins, which are now in the mid-teens versus about 20% - 22% before. Similarly, net profit margin is down as well.

International Business Machine Revenue and Margins

Source: TIKR.com

IBM's Debt Situation

IBM took on a significant amount of debt to buy Red Hat. This combined with large share buybacks using debt has in effect reduced flexibility of the balance sheet. IBM's debt is split into core and Global Financing. The latter is debt is offset by notes and account receivable and short-term financing receivables. It is the core debt that has increased dramatically. Short-term debt and long-term debt spiked to $14,594M and $58,445M, respectively at the end of Q2 2019. Interest coverage, which used to be very healthy at over 20X at end of 2017 is now only about 4.7X. Even worse, net debt-to-EBITDA went from about 2.0X to ~4.1X. But with that said, IBM is making headway on reducing debt. It has paid down ~$6.7B since end of Q2 2019, and short-term debt stood at $8,530M and long-term debt was $57,797M at end of Q3 2019. This is progress but IBM has a long way to go in getting its balance sheet in order. But IBM is generating about $3.5B - $4.5B in operating cash flow per quarter. The dividend costs about $1.4B per quarter so there is plenty of leeway to reduce debt, especially since share repurchases were suspended. As I said before I like my dividend growth stocks to have sold balance sheets. IBM's Red Hat acquisition stressed the balance sheet and adds risk. But the robust cash flow should let IBM pay down debt rapidly.

IBM's Dividend and Safety

IBM's lackluster performance over the past several years has caused the yield to become one of the highest for common stocks at about 5%. This is well covered by earnings, unlike many other high yielding stocks. The payout ratio is about 50% assuming a forward dividend of $6.48 per share and consensus 2019 EPS of $12.80 per share. This is a good value and meets my criteria of 65%. The dividend is also covered by free cash flow. In Q3 2019, the dividend required $1,436M and free cash flow was about $3,031M giving a dividend-to-FCF ratio of 47%. This is below my threshold of 70%. IBM has paid a growing dividend for 24 consecutive years. Next year it will become a Dividend Aristocrat assuming the dividend is raised. I do not expect a large increase considering the debt level but a small one to keep the streak of increases alive.

IBM's Valuation

IBM is an undervalued stock but, of course, that is for a reason. Using consensus 2019 EPS and price-to-earnings ratio of 11.0 gives a fair value estimate of $140.80. The long-term P/E ratio is about 12.0 so this is discounted due to IBM's challenges. The Gordon Growth Model gives a fair value of $162 assuming a 4% dividend growth and 8% desired return. Morningstar's discounted cash flow model gives a fair value of $128. The average of the three models is $143.60 versus a current stock price of about $133.38. But adding in the yield opt multiple expansion and forecasting 3% EPS growth for the next several years gives about 10% average annual return. Hence, I am a buyer of IBM

Final Thoughts on Cisco and IBM

Cisco and IBM have been left behind in the recent bull market mostly due to the lack of significant top and bottom line growth. Especially when compared to other tech companies leading the stock market today. But both companies have decent yields that are covered by earnings and cash flow, a growing dividend, and relatively low valuations. I think both stocks are buys at this point. But if I had to choose between the two, I would pick Cisco since management seems to be executing better. IBM has struggled and current management has been criticized for lack of execution. But with that said, from the perspective of undervalued dividend growth stocks I view Cisco and IBM as buys.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSCO, IBM, MSFT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.