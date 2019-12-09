Traders Betting Uber's Declines Are Far From Over

Uber's (UBER) stock has been in free fall since the end of July, and the stock's outlook only seems to be getting worse. Options traders are betting heavily that the stock continues to decline into January. The company has burned through massive amounts of cash in recent quarters with no light at the end tunnel.

However, the technical chart does suggest a change in this free fall may be coming, but not yet.

If you'd like to track all of my free articles on Seeking Alpha, you can do so on this Google Spreadsheet I created.

Betting Shares Fall

Options traders are betting that UBER stays below $30 through the middle of January. On December 3, the open interest for the January 10, $30 calls increased by 10,200 contracts. It would sound like a bullish bet at first. But when digging into the data from Trade Alert, it showed the calls traded on the bid and were sold for a price of $1.10 per contract. It was likely a covered call transaction; one where an owner of the stock sells the calls and collects the premium. In this case, the trader is betting the stock does not rise above the strike price.

Additionally, on December 9, there were some bearish bets placed. The open interest for the January 10 $25 puts rose by roughly 16,500 contracts. According to the data, these put options were bought and are bets the stock will fall. The puts traded for approximately $0.40 per contract, and suggest the stock declines to around $24.60, a drop of about 13%.

Technical Take

The technical chart does suggest the trend may be changing for UBER. The relative strength index hit a low 26 in early December and has been steadily rising despite the stock price making new lows. This pattern is known as a bullish divergence, one that would suggest that momentum is shifting from bearish to bullish. However, for that change in trend to be complete, the stock price would need to rise above a downtrend that has been in place since late August.

Additionally, there is a bullish reversal pattern forming called a falling wedge. However, the pattern is not complete, and it does suggest the stock make another move towards $26 before any move higher.

However, should the stock rise above the downtrend and above $29, it could result in shares climbing to as high as $33 and be the start of a longer-term move higher.

Fundamental Look

The one benefit for Uber is that its valuation has come down a lot since coming public. The one-year forward price to sales ratio has fallen to 2.7 from a peak of 4.1. It is also now trading at a discount to Lyft (LYFT), which trades at 3.1 times next year's sales estimates.

However, Uber burns through a lot more cash than Lyft. Since the beginning of the year, that amount is more than ten times the amount of Lyft, at $3.8 billion, to Lyft's $361 million.

Meanwhile, the two companies are expected to grow revenue at nearly the same pace over the next two years. With Uber's revenue expected to rise by 64%, to Lyft's 60% growth. The identical revenue growth and vast sums of cash being burned by Uber suggest that the stock should trade at a discount to Lyft, perhaps more than the present discount priced in by the market.

Uber's outlook for the short term suggests there is more pain in store for the stock. However, the longer-term prospects at least based on the chart suggest better days may lie ahead.

Follow Me If you would like notifications when I have new articles published, please hit the follow button at the top of the page. Get your 2-week free trial About The Author I first fell in love with the stock market when I was 16 years. Now, 25 years later and after a long career as a buy-side trader, I share all of my experience with you daily with timely thoughts throughout the day in Reading The Markets. I use fundamental, technical, and options market analysis to identify individual stock ideas for you. Get your 2-week free trial of Reading The Markets

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.