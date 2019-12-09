Drive Shack: Making Progress, But Still Highly Speculative

Introduction

Driveshack (DS) reported Q3 2019 earnings on November 12, 2019, and updated investors on the progress the company made over recent months. The former CEO, Ken May, resigned after taking a leave of absence, leaving a very capable former Top Golf executive Hana Khouri now in charge at the CEO role. The company recently opened three Generation 2.0 venues in Raleigh, Richmond, and West Palm Beach, which outperformed expectations, bringing in $6.5 million in revenue total, from opening to November 8.

While management was extremely positive both on the Q3 conference call and the Q3 slide presentation, the company still has plenty of work to do to prove themselves. The business isn't yet profitable, new locations have received mixed reviews, and the early success could just be the result of hype built around a grand opening for people trying the venue for the first time. It remains to be seen whether this early success is sustainable.

3rd Quarter Numbers

Drive Shack reported revenue in the 3rd quarter of $74.68M. While this is down from last year, the comparison isn't really fair, as the company is still in the midst of a transformation to an entertainment-based venue company rather than a traditional golf course operator. I think it serves investors better to look at results quarter over quarter for now. Summarizing the last two quarters produces the following results:

The company managed to increase revenue slightly quarter over quarter, but took a larger operating loss. This makes sense as much of the increase in operating loss was due to pre-opening costs from the three new venue openings. While these costs will exist in the future with new openings as well, they should be less impactful as time goes on and the venues bring in more revenue.

The decrease this quarter in net loss from operating loss came from a gain on the sale of long-lived assets and intangibles. Going into the fourth quarter, I would expect more operating and net losses for the company.

What 2020 Looks Like

Drive Shack will be a fascinating company to watch in 2020. This is when they'll either crash and burn or see significant success as the now completed venues go into a full year of operation.

The company plans on opening one more full drive shack venue in 2020 in New Orleans, as well as their first couple urban box style mini-golf venues, which I discussed in my last article on the company.

Management laid out their expectations for revenue and EBITDA for 2020, 2021, and 2022, and even suggested the stock could be worth $16 per share by 2022. While this price target isn't unreasonable if they can achieve $95M in EBITDA, it remains a highly speculative proposition. I'm not usually a fan of companies that make a point to discuss the potential of their stock price. I much prefer to see management execute with solid numbers, and let the stock price take care of itself. Results will show up in the stock price over time.

Conclusion

Management gave investors a clear picture of what to expect, however, until we see the new venues bring in profitable numbers, I think this stock remains highly speculative. If management can hit their target of $25M in EBITDA in 2020 on $307M in revenue, the stock could be a solid buy. If they dramatically miss these numbers, I would fear for the future of this company.

The company is seeing early success that can't be ignored, beating managements own expectations. Ultimately though, the company has yet to prove this is sustainable and still faces strong competition from Top Golf. As I stated in my last article, if the company can prove they are capable of reaching management's estimates, there is plenty of upside in this business. If they can't, well, the business may not exist in a few years.

