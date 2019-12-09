BIF: You Might Be Better Off With An Index Fund

If the fund winds up and distribute assets to shareholders this would deliver a quick 15% return to shareholders, but this outcome seems unlikely.

Introduction

While a quick glance would indicate that the closed-ended fund Boulder Growth & Income (BIF) is a way to buy Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B, BRK.A) at a 15% discount, but I will endeavor to show here why the discount to fair value is justified. The market may not always price securities accurately, but BIF is rightly available below NAV. While the shares are not overpriced, investors would be just about as well off with a standard index fund or constructing the fund themselves, as I'll show below.

So what is in BIF? As of 9/30/19 the holdings, allocation, and annualized distribution were as follows, per their quarterly update here.

As you can see, BRK makes up about 1/3 of the total portfolio holdings. Factor in BRK investments like JPM and WFC and about half of your investment is directly correlated with Mr. Buffett’s business. This comes as no surprise, as the man behind BIF, Mr Horejsi, was an early BRK investor. The Horejsi family controls just under half of the fund, which is both an opportunity and one of the main reasons I’m not too excited about this investment.

The fund underwent a major change in FY15, as four smaller funds were merged together to get to the BIF we have today. For further reading on the fund’s history, go here. As a result, I have only included performance since Jan-15 in the total return graph below to reflect performance. As you can see, the S&P, BRK, and BIF are all highly correlated, with the S&P holding an edge over the last 5 years.

Key Fund Features

So what does an investor receive by investing in BIF?

BRK at a “Discount” – Yes, you will own shares of BRK and, to a lesser extent, about 30 other stocks at about 15 % discount to NAV currently. Those rumors are true. Dividends – BRK famously pays no dividends, but with BIF an investor tracks Buffet while receiving regular distributions. For retirees who rely on dividend payments this is a way to have your cake and eat it too if you want BRK exposure. Note to investors – recent BIF dividends have been partially classified as a return of capital. Slight Diversification – For those who like to follow Buffet, this fund offers an opportunity to track his positions with a bit of differentiation away from his current holdings. Trailing 5 year volatility for BIF is about 1% lower than the S&P 500, compared to BRK.B being about 4% higher. Expense Ratio – Here lies the biggest negative of BIF, which cancels out #1. While an index fund will track the S&P for free, and you can hold BRK stock directly with no carry cost, BIF takes a 1.22% management fee each year from investors. While management fees are not uncommon with a closed ended fund, for one that doesn’t do much managing, this eliminates the advantage that appears to be presented by the fund.

Note – BIF does not utilize any material leverage in their investing strategy, or short-selling, both of which are sometimes used by CEFs to create alpha or increase expected returns.

Present Value of Management Fees

Taking the 1.22% annual fee and dividing it by an annual cost of capital rate gives you the “discount” you are expecting with a fund. Assuming the fee continues in perpetuity, the discount justified would be:

5% DR rate: 24.4% discount to NAV 7.5% DR rate: 16.2% discount to NAV 10% DR rate: 12.2% discount to NAV

Now, depending what your target return may be, this rate could be different, but based on the current fund discount people seem to be hitting BIF with about a 7.5% rate, which doesn’t seem unreasonable given long term trends in the S&P. Seeing as the discount rate has narrowed over the last couple years, it appears investors are reflecting the lower discount rate environment in their valuations of BIF.

Now, other CEFs have expense ratios without being this discounted, but by going back through historic BIF annual reports, investors will see that not much active management is being done. Usually the fee represents the “alpha” that a manger is attempting to capture and investors are willing to pay for, but BIF takes a much more passive approach.

DIY BIF

Still want to invest in BIF? Here's how you can do it for yourself, while cutting out the middle man. M1 Financial allows investors to construct their own portfolio with set percentage allocations to various stocks and funds for no management fee. One could also manage the allocations themselves in a portfolio as desired.

The "DIY" BIF I created in their app is as follows:

33% BRK.B

11% MFS (Government Bonds)

9% JPM

7% CSCO

7% YUM

5% CAT

5% WMT

5% WFC

4% UTF

4% PFE

3% VTR

2% CVX

2% JNJ

2% VZ

1% AXP

Correlation between these two portfolios will be almost 100%. The DIY fund contains 15 holdings, charges an expense ratio of 0.18% due to the MFS and UTF funds, and yields 2.67% as a whole. Given BIF's net yield is about 2.4% after reducing for the management fee, the synthetic BIF we just created provides the same value with more investor control. Want to increase yield? Drop BRK a few percentages and increase VZ or add your favorite dividend stock. Hate CAT? You can now own "BIF" without it or swap it for something else.

Caveats

The most significant value-creating event for BIF would be if the fund decided to wind up and distribute assets to shareholders. Less any associated expenses, this would close the value gap and deliver a quick 15% return to shareholders. I don’t think this is likely given the current management team would need an incentive to cut off their steady ~$20m stream of fees for managing the fund.

Management could also adjust their management strategy, which could be a positive or a negative, or reduce their fee. Again, I view these possibilities as unlikely.

Conclusion

While BIF has attractive aspects like a discount to NAV and allowing you a significant interest in BRK while receiving dividends, I don’t see the benefits outweighing the onerous Management fee for a fund not doing materially active management. As shown above, BIF can essentially be emulated by an individual investor without any need for an asset manager. Barring an unlikely catalyst even closing the NAV valuation gap, investors would be wise to expect the discount to continue.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.