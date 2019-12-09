Sterling Has Entirely Inverted Its Brexit Connection

Now, we have sterling rising on the odds of a Conservative victory, entirely an inversion of the former relationship.

The reason being that the terms of trade would deteriorate, that usually lowers a currency value.

It has long been true that the more likely Brexit, then the lower sterling falls.

Sterling and Brexit

As I've been pointing out here at Seeking Alpha for some 18 months or so, the relationship between sterling and Brexit was simple enough. The more likely Brexit was to happen, the harder that break with the EU, then the lower sterling was going to sink.

This relationship has just inverted, the more likely it looks that the Tories will win the election - therefore, the more likely Brexit - then the higher sterling is moving.

The question is why the inversion? The answer being that the uncertainty of Brexit is now being seen - again as I have long said it should be - as more dangerous to growth than the specific terms of any Brexit deal. Thus, removing the uncertainty is more important than the Brexit deal, thus we see the value rising.

The Sterling Brexit relationship

The background understanding is that a currency value is determined by the value of the economy itself. That, in turn, is determined in part by the trade rules it faces.

Another way around of putting this is that if exports now face substantial tariffs, then the currency will fall in value. Because it is that which will make exports cost the same to those foreign consumers as they did before.

You can pick your explanation but an increase in trade barriers is taken to mean a fall in the value of that currency. So, Brexit, being outside the European Union's customs union and Single Market. British exports will face substantial tariff barriers, the value of sterling declines, the more likely Brexit is.

There's also a refinement to this, the more a hard Brexit seemed likely the lower sterling went - because that would mean greater trade barriers. The lighter Brexit appeared to be then it would recover. This has been the rough relationship over the past year or so - as I predicted back then it would be.

But, uncertainty

Another point I've been making is that uncertainty itself is damaging to economic growth. Indeed, Keynes himself pointed out that the great macroeconomic variable is business investment, that being driven by the animal spirits of businessmen.

So, the longer we don't know whether Brexit will happen or not, the longer we're uncertain about the terms of it, then the lower business investment will be. This is in itself damaging to the economy.

At some point the uncertainty is more damaging - because it's cumulative - than the actual change in trade terms that Brexit would bring about. I've been arguing that this has been true for a year or so now.

It appears that people now agree with me.

Conservatives and the election

The only political party committed to Brexit - the Brexit Party isn't going to win despite their being my own favored party - is the Tories. So, the more likely their election looks then the greater that certainty of Brexit taking place and in fairly short order.

At which point:

Pound-Dollar Aided by Conservative Poll Gains, Brexit Party Resignations, but Roadblocked on Charts

And:

Pound continues to climb as traders bet on Conservative party win

Sure, headlines aren't detailed economic analysis but they are an attempt to capture the essence of the story at issue.

The Tories look like winning this election, Brexit is going to take place in January. The uncertainty is largely over. Thus, sterling is rising strongly.

My view

The third thing I've been saying about the British economy is that even given the headwinds it is facing from that uncertainty it has still been doing well enough. Sure, we're not in a boom but neither are we in a recession - as it was predicted we would be the moment we'd had the temerity to vote for Brexit.

Thus, I've been insisting that the lifting of the uncertainty is going to lead to that underlying strength coming through. We're going to see a considerable increase in GDP growth as a result of Brexit actually happening, not the fall as so often predicted.

The investor view

The idea of a Corbyn victory is, in investor terms, too horrible to contemplate. So the idea that the Tories will win is comforting. But underneath that I think there is this Brexit issue bubbling up. Actually going ahead with the process will indeed be disruptive. But I think that the removal of the uncertainty is going to be of more effect than the act itself.

Thus I think that the British economy - and thus that part of the stock market that is relevant to it, the smaller domestic stocks, not the large multinationals merely listed in London - is on the verge of major growth.

As Goldman Sachs has also been saying, time to invest in British economy stocks, not just those listed in Britain.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.