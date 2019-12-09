Behind The Idea: Westpac's Problems Extend Far Beyond Money Laundering Scandal

Seeking Alpha published a recent Top Idea article on Westpac Banking Corp by contributor Harrison Schwartz.

Seeking Alpha: For those who haven't seen your Top Idea on Westpac, can you briefly summarize your thesis here?

Harrison Schwartz: The core short thesis against Westpac has two major components. The first is the well-known large money-laundering scandal that brought down the recent CEO and could result in a theoretical $330 trillion fine ($300 billion based on legal precedent). The bank is currently only assuming the fine will be around $1B and I imagine it will be quite a bit larger due to the number of alleged violations. It's tough to estimate considering how political the process is, but I would be surprised if it is less than $3B.

The second, which I find more interesting considering it is less well-known, is the bank’s huge exposure to the Australian mortgage market. The bank is the largest mortgage lender in Australia which did not see a large drop in home prices in 2008, they continued to rise much higher. In fact, the average Australian household is now far more indebted that the average American household in 2008. Westpac operates at very high leverage and, in my opinion, has been decreasing lending standards over the past three years despite a rising default rate. Home prices were falling earlier this year and have since raised a bit due to rate-cuts. Of course, those rate-cuts devalue AUD/USD which hits the Westpac ADR.

To make matters worse, Australia is economically dependent upon China’s growth which has driven the Australian economic growth for decades. Now that the Chinese economy is rapidly slowing, Australia may finally be headed for a recession.

I did not mention this in the article, but I recently went through IMF stress tests on Australian banks which showed that the major banks would likely marginally survive either a major slowdown from China or a major property crash (two of the three tested scenarios), they found the combination of the two (as is seemingly true today) would bring them to the brink of being below equity requirements. Add on a large money-laundering fine that further impairs its already low equity ratio and Westpac’s future looks very bleak.

Seeking Alpha: How does Westpac stack up in terms of housing bubble vulnerability as compared to the other major Australian banks like NAB and Commonwealth? Do those other banks also look to be in trouble?

Harrison Schwartz: Each of the ‘Big Four’ banks in Australia have considerable exposure to the mortgage market. I went through the last Basel 3 reports of each of the four banks to find the “exposure at default” mortgage exposure of each bank which is slightly different than direct “loans outstanding” as it aims to predict the total potential loss on default.

Commonwealth had the highest at $577B AUD. Dividing by its balance sheet equity value of $69B we get a “mortgage exposure to equity” ratio of 8.3X. Next is Westpac with an EAD of $562B compared to a book value of $65B (ratio: 8.6X). Then, N.A.B at $388B in exposure and $55B in book value (ratio: 7.05X). And, A.N.Z with $379B in exposure compared to a book of $61B (ratio: 6.2X). So, Westpac’s equity value has the highest exposure to the market among the largest banks, though it is high for all. To compare, one of the largest U.S mortgage lenders Wells Fargo has a ratio of 2.77X.

Of course, this is all before accounting for a $1-$10B fine against WBK’s equity value.

Seeking Alpha : The U.S. market had a lot of non-recourse mortgages, making it easier for homeowners to just walk away from their homes, without being sued or declaring bankruptcy. Are Australian mortgages also non-recourse, and if not, would that motivate homeowners to avoid being foreclosed on their homes, lowering the risk to Australian Banks?

Harrison Schwartz: For the time being, it is standard in Australia to have recourse mortgages meaning that homeowners in default will need to declare bankruptcy or risk foreclosure. This should benefit banks, though perhaps far less than banks believe. A post-crisis study from the Richmond Federal Reserve Bank found that the probability of long-term default is only 32% higher in non-recourse U.S states compared to recourse states. As is the case with Westpac, there is also evidence that recourse mortgages encourage higher LTV lending which offsets the would-be lower default risk.

In my opinion, recourse lending may also prolong and deepen an economic crisis since it makes it more difficult for in-default consumers to rebound. As an example, Ireland has extreme strong recourse and eleven years after the crisis, is still struggling with high non-performing mortgage loans and most of its surviving banks are still far below 2007 highs.

Seeking Alpha: In recent times, U.S. banks have made heavy use of interest rate derivatives to manage their risks. Has Westpac engaged in any interest rate hedging that could cushion its exposure to adverse interest rate movements?

Harrison Schwartz: On their last report Westpac had a total of $42.7 B in carrying value of interest rate derivative assets and $44.8B in liabilities (mainly swaps). Of those about 90% are in trading which is a sign that they’re using the swaps mainly for speculative purposes and only partially for reducing exposure. That said, it is worth pointing out that interest rate risk in the banking book (IRRBB) was the smallest of total level 2 risk-weighted assets on their last Basell 3 report at $2.7B compared to a total RWA of $422B.

