Siyata Mobile: Concentrating On Sales And Nothing Else

The company has partnered with two Tier 1 wireless U.S. carriers as well as First Net and will shortly announce a third U.S. carrier partner.

Siyata Mobile (OTCQX:SYATF) (TSX: SIM) is a Canada-based provider of vehicle-mounted 4G push-to-talk ("PTT") all-in-one wireless communication devices for commercial fleets such as taxis and trucks and for first responders such as police vehicles, fire vehicles, yellow school buses, and ambulances. There are no competitors for this product - no other company offers a similar product.

Siyata recently launched U.S. sales in the U.S. with two (1, 2) tier 1 wireless carriers and First Net. The U.S. addressable market is $13 billion according to the company investor presentation. There is early success with a reported $5 million in revenue for Q3, 63% higher than the prior year. Please refer to my previous articles (1, 2, 3) and company provided information for more details. In this article, I want to focus on the just-announced financing and how the company is now geared up to pursue sales, sales, and nothing but sales.

New Financing

Many of my readers and investors, in general, were surprised at the timing of the just-announced brokered private placement of up to $10 million in unsecured convertible debentures since the company was well funded with a reported $7.6 million in working capital and $1.9 million in cash as of the end of Sept. CEO, Marc Seelenfreund has previously said that the company will need to raise capital to meet its growth targets, but there is $4.6 million in existing convertible debentures that mature in June.

Investors want to see their money go to working capital and aren't interested in putting money into refinancing debentures. Marc had to device a way to get through the debenture wall and obtain needed working capital and that explains the timing of this news. The new financing aims to satisfy both capital needs and the maturing debentures by offering the existing debenture holders the right to participate in the new offering and is conditional on at least 50% of existing debenture holders participating. From the press release:

The Company has also agreed to offer to the existing debenture holders in the principal amount of $4,600,000 (the "Principal Amount") due June 28, 2020 (the "Existing Debentures"), the right to participate in the Offering by amending the terms of the issued and outstanding Existing Debentures on equivalent terms as the Offering (the "Amendment"). A condition to closing of the Offering is the participation of the holders of at least 50% of the Principal Amount of the Existing Debentures in the Offering by agreeing to the Amendment (the "Minimum Debenture Amendment").

I asked Marc why he didn't choose to issue more shares for this capital raise since the buyer from the announced financing is receiving the upside from stock price appreciation at the same price as buying the equity outright along with 12% interest payments plus a put option if the debentures aren't converted and principle is repaid and one warrant for each dollar of debt. Marc had to get around the debenture wall and although he didn't say it, the "freebies" are the price paid to get to the other side.

Sales

It took Siyata two and a half years to go through carrier testing to get to where they are - in a position to sell, sell, sell. Sure they have sales in Israel, New Zealand, Australia, and Canada, but the U.S market is larger than the other markets combined.

The third quarter was the first full quarter that the company had sales through a U.S. tier 1 wireless carrier. The current quarter is the first that the company will have sales through two U.S. tier 1 wireless carriers. The second carrier hasn't been named yet, but Verizon (NYSE:VZ) advertises on their website the UV-350, Siyata's main product. Management expects to make formal announcements naming the second tier 1 wireless carrier, adding another U.S. carrier and commencing of sales in a new country.

Today, the company welcomed Richard Hoy to its Board of Directors to enhance the company's sales effort. Mr. Hoy was the SVP of Operations of Ledcor, responsible for the Telecom Division in Canada. Perhaps unknown by many investors, Siyata has recently begun supplementing its U.S. partner sales efforts by hiring its own U.S. based sales team. Since the third quarter report on Nov. 15th, Siyata has announced:

The fourth quarter announced sales total is $6.5 million to $9 million and is potentially greater than revenue generated for the first three quarters of this fiscal year and all of 2018 fiscal year. It should be noted that the government contract is expected to be completed in early fiscal 2020 and will not be included in fourth quarter revenue.

Sales will continue at a brisk pace. There are over 20 ongoing trials with potential customers which include a global rideshare company, a large U.S. auto manufacturer, and the Australian government.

Technical Picture

I have been wondering and stated so in previous articles why Siyata's stock price had been in decline despite all of the positive developments. Look at the correlation between the TSX and SIM:

Source

I asked Marc about this correlation and he is well aware. Marc said that watch for divergence as Siyata's growth outpaces most companies and profitability becomes reality.

Insider Buying

Accel Telecom, Siyata's parent company owns over 20% of Siyata and CEO Seelenfreund owns about 15% of Accel. Accel, for the first time since spinning of Siyata, began buying back shares in late November, purchasing 60,000 shares in three transactions.

Risks

No change. This stock is about a new product introduced into a new market. Siyata has not faced any competition yet and I rate the stock as a low risk high return proposition.

Conclusion

Siyata offers a unique product that is well received. Siyata offers the only in-vehicle multi-purpose 4G communication device and sales have been super. This is a small company that has managed to attract and partner with the largest companies in the wireless industry.

There are numerous pilot testing projects under way with many potential customers. The stock price has fallen in tandem with the TSX despite very positive company developments. Siyata is now ramped up with new partners and a new U.S. based sales team. I am maintaining my price target at 300% upside from the current market price.

