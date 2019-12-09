IsoRay Likely Has Further To Rise

The company is displaying impressive revenue growth, margin improvement and it isn't bleeding much cash anymore.

But there is another big market in treating brain cancer and a number of smaller additional applications.

The company's market cap is small in relation to its first big target market, prostate cancer.

The company's Cesium-131 based cancer treatments are effective, cheap and produce less side effects than other radiation.

We argued more than a year ago that IsoRay (ISR) had exciting prospects, and this indeed turned out to be the case. From mid 2018 when we wrote our previous article things have moved up on multiple parameters with strong revenue growth and operational improvements:

So it's a little disappointing that this hasn't been reflected in the share price, at least not until very recently:

While the improvement has been steady, the shares have lingered and only recently taken off in a parabolic fashion. In a sense, this actually didn't come all that unexpectedly, as we wrote previously:

Their Cesium-131 based brachytherapy solutions show a lot of promise, not only in combating prostate cancer where they get most of their revenues. The company has a chance to scale up with the FDA approval, but they will have to speed up to warrant the current share price.

They have indeed sped up things, and they are now warranting that share price, and while the share price will likely remain to be volatile, we think that the underlying growth is likely to continue so despite the volatility the trend should be up.

The company has developed Cesium-131 based radiation therapies to combat various forms of cancers. Most prominent among these is prostate cancer, where they are applying a therapy called prostate brachytherapy, which involves placing devices containing radiation in the prostate gland close to the cancer cells. From the May IR presentation:

Cesium-131 has unique properties that make it a potentially interesting source of radiation to treat a series of cancers, from the 2019 Q3CC:

Cesium-131's unique ability to deliver a highly targeted dose of intense radiation therapy, while limiting the radiation exposure to surrounding tissue, is potentially well suited for many aggressive cancers.

The last two points (the low cost and out-patient one day treatment) are particularly attractive for hospitals and payers and will be added reasons for market demand.

Brachytherapy has also been included in proposals that bundle payment for radiation treatments. As the lowest cost option, this is likely to further boost demand.

The treatment benefits compared to other radiation therapies, from the May IR presentation:

The company has summarized the data of a 10 year study of the effectiveness of Cesium-131 in treating prostate cancer here and summarized in the IR presentation:

A broader source of clinical evidence is provided here (May IR presentation):

Q1 results

Total revenue increased 48% y/y but 20% sequentially so there is clearly an acceleration going on. The driver was the company's core prostate brachytherapy business (which is 90% of their revenue), increasing 51% y/y.

The sequential acceleration is more noteworthy as in previous years Q4 to Q4 revenue used to be flat to down. We'll get to the growth drivers below. The company registers 10% of revenue as "other sales," which contains (from the 10-Q):

Other sales includes, but is not limited to, brain, lung, head/neck, gynecological treatments, and services. Other sales, net increased by 30% for the three months ended September 30, 2019 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2018. Initial applications for these other brachytherapy treatments are primarily used in recurrent cancer treatments or salvage cases that are generally difficult to treat aggressive cancers where other treatment options are either ineffective or unavailable.

So there is already a nucleus of revenue streams from uses beyond prostrate cancer. Apart from revenue growth there was also a notable margin expansion:

The gross margin expansion is driven by leverage and significantly lower isotope cost after supply-chain changes. Operating expenses increased only 1% y/y (or 5% excluding a $73K one-off gain) so there was a good deal of operational leverage with revenues growing 48%.

However, management doesn't provide any guidance and the operating cost especially were driven by some one-off benefits:

The 45% y/y decrease in R&D is going to revert back to normal, the decrease was the result of a mutually agreed termination of a grant agreement. Even so, R&D expenditures are low, just $233K in Q1 so even a doubling of this won't have a terrible effect.

S&M increased 26% y/y to $815K

G&A increased 13% to $1.1M.

There was a one-off gain of $73K from a change in estimate of asset retirement obligation as a result of a lease term extension.

Rising revenue and margins certainly have conspired to reduce cash needs:

These are still negative but free cash flow was a negative $750K in Q1 so even without further improvements the company has enough cash ($4.6M) to last for at least a year, unless this deteriorates again. We don't think that's likely given the good deal of leverage in the business model. The company doesn't have any debt.

Growth

Blue build not officially launched but is in two hospitals already

Education

Additional therapies

Driving the growth of their prostate cancer treatment are:

Educating and training the market

Efforts to increase reinbursement

New product: Blue build.

Given the 51% growth of their prostate brachytherapy revenues, efforts are paying off and management argues they are gaining market share. Education is playing a crucial role with the company's successful training collaboration with Texas Oncology to be duplicated elsewhere.

The company was also present at the ABS annual prostate brachytherapy workshop in Denver with more than 100 brachytherapists participating, a 10 year high.

Management was able to demonstrate its Blu Build Delivery System (see below) to every single attendee. These efforts are reflected in the 26% y/y increase in physician customer accounts.

CMS staff have recommended that IsoRay be granted the ICD-10-PCS codes. Management is optimistic of receiving formal notification of approval in the spring, taking effect on October 1, 2020. This will certainly be a boost for usage.

The company will also formally launch its Blu Build Delivery System, from the May IR presentation:

In fact, Blu Build is used in two hospitals already even before its formal commercial launch and management argues it's key to fuel growth.

Besides prostate cancer, the company has other market opportunities, from the May IR presentation:

The brain tumor market has already been set in motion as the company supplies to GT Medical Technologies, which is introducing GammaTile centers all over the country, from the May IR presentation:

From GT Medical Technology website:

In a clinical study, GammaTile Therapy gave the average patient approximately 10 extra months without a local recurrence with extended overall survival.

At present, there are 8 GammaTile centers across the US. And use cases are likely to be expanded, speaking about GT Medical (Q1CC):

In their most recent update, we understand that they are working with the FDA on an expanded indication for GammaTile to include newly diagnosed brain tumors.

And there are other opportunities beyond prostate and brain cancer, although these two remain the biggest opportunities, from the May IR presentation:

The company has zero international sales and this might be a future avenue for boosting revenues as well.

Valuation

Valuation metrics have trended down, until the recent spike. The company has 66.4M shares outstanding and another 10.76M from incentive pay, so 77.2M on a fully diluted basis, giving the company a market cap of $46M.

Analysts expect sales to increase from $10.1M (FY 2020 ending in June) to $14.32M (FY2021) and EPS to improve from -$0.06 to -$0.04 over the same period.

Conclusion

It's hard not to get optimistic about the prospects of the company, with revenues growing at a blistering pace, new markets opening up and with an impressive amount of leverage both in gross as well as operating margins, resulting in a considerable decline in the cash burn rate.

