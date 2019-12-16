REIT Investors: 3 Ideas To Outperform In 2020 And Beyond

Some discussion on what the ideal REIT investment opportunity looks like in our eyes. Finally, we share an investment opportunity to consider.

We specialize in REIT investing and have identified three investment rules to maximize results in 2020 and beyond.

If you know what you are doing you may outperform REIT ETFs, possibly by a wide margin.

What’s your idea of a perfect investment?

That’s a tricky question, but those looking for high income, along with reasonably good price appreciation prospects over time – and with only modest risk – will certainly want to consider apartment communities, office and industrial buildings, shopping centers, and other similar real estate investments. While some time ago, these highly profitable investments may have been reserved to high net worth individuals and institutions, it's today easier than ever before to invest in real estate through high-yielding Real Estate Investment Trusts, or REITs in short.

Just like mutual funds, they allow investors of all sorts to invest in real estate without actually having to go out and buy, manage and finance properties themselves. Even better, REITs have historically outperformed literally every other asset class including large-cap stocks (SPY), value stocks (IWM), growth stocks (IWF), utilities (XLU), high-yield bonds (HYG), and even private real estate.

source

Put simply, REITs are very close to being “ perfect investment”. They are strong outperformers, pay higher income, and are less risky on average. Going into 2020, we are especially bullish because of three reasons:

Valuation: Relative to most other asset classes, REITs continue to trade at reasonable valuations, particularly so if you know where to look. Fundamentals: NOI is showing steady growth, REITs have good access to capital for new acquisitions, and balance sheets are historically strong. Market Environment: Finally, we believe that the current market conditions strongly favor defensive income investments. GDP growth is slowing down and interest rates are declining. The mix is highly favorable for REITs and other real asset investments.

Unfortunately, most people never invest in REITs because they simply do not know where to get started. The REIT market is very vast with more than 200 names – and it can easily get overwhelming to new investors. What makes it even more difficult is that each REIT is very unique in its structure, investment strategy, targeted properties, management quality, and balance sheet safety

At High Yield Landlord, we follow a simple framework that has allowed me to successfully navigate the REIT market for a decade now. Below we discuss 5 ideas that will help you maximize results as we head into 2020.

#1 - Focus on Underpriced Small-Cap REITs

Most REIT investors blindly invest in large-cap companies which are well-known to everything. Unfortunately, these are typically the REITs that are

with little chance of generating alpha, we believe that we have a head start by focusing on the less crowded, yet more lucrative small-cap segment where quality fundamental research can be profitable.

Today, large-cap REITs trade at 20x FFO which is about fair value in our opinion. In comparison, small caps trade at just around 12x FFO – or a 40% discount to larger peers.

source

We believe that this creates an opportunity for the more entrepreneurial investors who are willing to do some digging because there's no valid reason to justify such a large valuation differential.

In many other market sectors, small caps commonly trade at a premium to large caps because they tend to grow faster. With REITs, you can get the best of both world: high yield and high growth if you know where to find small cap opportunities.

#2 – Target REITs Trading at Discounts-to-NAV

There exists massive disparities in REIT valuations with some trading a massive premiums to NAV while others trade at large discounts to NAV. Today, several REITs trade at over 50% premiums including Realty income (O), Omega Healthcare (OHI) and Innovative Industrial (IIPR).

According our experience (and academic studies), such lofty valuations lead to poor investment results in the long run. Conversely, REITs trading at discounts to NAV have historically produced superior returns. It's just common sense that buying real estate for materially less than what it's worth is a strategy that can result outsized cash flow and appreciation in the long run.

As such, we target primarily REITs that trade at sizable discounts to NAV. We believe that this “value” approach to REIT investing will continue to produce alpha-rich returns because:

We enjoy greater margin of safety by buying below intrinsic value.

We have superior appreciation potential.

While we wait, we enjoy a greater cash flow yield.

Each investment won’t perform well by following this approach (e.g we invested too early into MAC) but a well-diversified portfolio is expected to outperform indexes in the long run.

Our portfolio is today priced on average at an estimated ~19% discount to NAV - meaning that each dollar invested in our selected REITs buys us $1.23 worth of real estate.

#3 – Adopt the "Landlord" Mindset to REIT Investing

In today's world, most analysts are focused on the next quarter's earnings, the month-to-month performance of their portfolio and 25 basis point interest rate hikes. It leads to what we call "short-termism" - or the concentration on short-term results for immediate profit at the expense of long-term security. With more information than ever before at our finger tips, we are compelled to transact more than we should and tend to lose track of the bigger picture.

In 2018, we saw this happen regularly as investors traded in and out of REITs from one month to another due to slightly changing interest rate expectations. One month, REITs were down 15% - just to recover all the losses and more in the coming weeks.

This is not what we would call an efficient marketplace; and, we sought to adopt a private "Landlord" approach to REIT investing to avoid falling victim to the emotional marketplace. Landlords do not care about 25 basis point interest rate movements; they won't trade in and out based on what Trump said (or did not say); and most importantly, they are much more passive in their approach and do not overreact to meaningless information.

In this sense, we added the three following investment principles to our "Policy Statement" at High Yield Landlord:

Long-term focused: always ask ourselves if we would be happy to hold a given investment for a minimum of 5 years without any quotation.

Owner mindset: we see REITs as real estate investments, and NOT as stocks. We are real estate owners, not "stock market traders". We mind fundamental performance of the properties, and NOT the short-term share price performance.

Focus on risk, not volatility: risk is the possibility of a deterioration in business fundamentals. Volatility is the sentiment of the market expressed in the ups and downs of share prices. They are two different things in our mind.

(To read our full version "Investment Policy Statement, click here)

With our landlord approach to REIT investing, when others were panicking for the wrong reasons, we were buying on the cheap - allowing us to profit from other's madness.

High Yield Landlord - Ideal Investment Example

To put theory into practice, we present one 6.5% yielding REIT that we are currently eyeing for a future potential investment: Kite Realty (KRG)

source

KRG is a high-quality REIT that is having some temporary issues that are solvable within 12-24 months. Yet, due to the market's excessive focus on short-term results - the company is today priced at a hefty 30% discount to NAV and a well-covered 6.5% dividend yield.

As such, we earn generous dividend income while we wait for the management to fix the issues (redevelop and lease vacant space) and create value to shareholders. This is the ideal type of REIT investment that we like to target because:

(1) We can take the landlord approach and buy at a deep discount.

(2) We are buying solid assets with potential for value creation.

(3) We get paid handsomely to wait for long-term appreciation.

We are finalizing our due diligence and may soon add KRG to our Core Portfolio. At High Yield Landlord, we are very selective. From over 200 opportunities, we have cherry-picked the 20 best REIT/MLP/CEF opportunities to generate superior income and total returns in the long run:

Our Core Portfolio currently pays a 7.75% dividend yield with a 69% payout ratio despite a yield that's almost double the REIT index. Beyond the dividends, the core holdings are trading substantially below intrinsic value at just 9.5x FFO - providing both margin of safety and capital appreciation potential (REITs trade on average at 18x FFO).

Our Portfolio Value is sitting at all-time-highs, but it still remains undervalued by ~20-30% according to our own estimates of fair value.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.