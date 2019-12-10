Bullish Prospects For ICE Shares In 2020

In 2005, the IPO of the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) experienced incredible demand. The company virtually doubled the IPO price to $24 to $26 per share and increased the size of the offering to 16 from 10 million shares based on demand. In 2016, ICE shares split five for one.

Many stocks experience corrections after an IPO, ICE shares never did. The shares were trading at $92.56 on Monday, December 9, which translates to around $463 per share or an eighteen-fold increase from its trading level in 2005.

ICE's suite of products has grown exponentially over the past decade and a half. Today, the company owns exchanges around the world, including the prestigious New York Stock Exchange. ICE makes money from trading and clearing fees and selling data to the ever-growing addressable market of investors and traders. ICE shares were trading a stone's throw away from its all-time high at the end of last week. The prospects for next year are more of the same with it comes to the path of the company's stock.

A busy year ahead

Volatility in markets across all asset classes is likely to continue throughout 2020 and could increase dramatically at times. As we move into a new decade on January 1, all of the issues that dominated markets in 2019 are still factors that will impact prices during the coming year.

The trade war between the US and China continues. The next significant event on the timeline will come on December 15 when US tariffs on Chinese exports to the US are scheduled to take effect. The US expanded the trade war to include steel and aluminum exports from Brazil and Argentina. President Trump claimed that devaluation of the South American currencies has created an unfair advantage for Brazil and Argentina.

The next deadline for Brexit is at the end of January. There are no guarantees that the UK and EU will arrive at a deal that is acceptable to both the EU leadership and the UK Parliament after a series of extensions.

US sanctions on Iran continue to choke the Iranian economy. Recent protests throughout Iran have caused more than 1,000 deaths. Iran remains a clear and present danger to the Middle East and world peace. At the same time, any incidents that impact the production, refining, or logistical routes for crude oil could cause volatility in the crude oil market that could ripple through other asset classes.

Protests in Hong Kong could destabilize Asia if China eventually responds with significant force. North Korea resumed missile testing, and the rhetoric between Washington and Pyongyang has been rising.

Global interest rates are at historically low levels, and all signs are that they are not heading higher any time soon. The flood of liquidity is a factor that continues to cause the value of all foreign exchange instruments to decline.

Meanwhile, the 2020 Presidential election in the US will likely come with the backdrop of impeachment. While President Trump looks set to survive a trial in the Republican-controlled Senate, the election could be the most contentious in US history. The rise of the progressive wing of the opposition party could cause significant shifts in US policy starting in 2021.

The markets will face all of these issues and more over the coming year, which is a prescription for price volatility in all asset classes.

Markets reflect demographics and the political and economic landscapes

A myriad of factors determines the path of least resistance of asset prices around the globe. Demographics, when it comes to population and growing wealth around the world, have increased the addressable market of investors and traders. The expanding market participation translates to increased volumes in all markets.

At the same time, the political landscape can cause volatility and price distortions, as we witnessed throughout 2018 and 2019. The wave of protectionism often results in surpluses of raw materials in one part of the world and shortages in others. A perfect example these days comes from the market for pork. The outbreak of African Swine Fever in China killed millions of pigs and caused a shortage of pork. In the US, lower demand for exports and a bumper hog crop caused a glut of the animal protein. While the hog market is an example of the impact of protectionist policies, the trade war has created the same situation in many other markets.

Meanwhile, policy shifts when it comes to the environment could impact the production and consumption of fossil fuels over the coming years. The Democrats are likely to incorporate the "Green New Deal" into their 2020 platform. If the opposition party wins the election, the odds of a substantial change in energy policy in the US are high. Since the US is the world's leading producer of gas and oil, a shift in energy policy could shift dominance back to OPEC and other leading energy-producing nations around the world, causing increased volatility in energy and other world markets.

Finally, asset prices tend to appreciate during periods of economic expansion and vice versa when the global economy contracts. Fear and uncertainty over the health and wellbeing of the global economy tend to cause risk-off periods in markets across all asset classes.

The bottom line is the current state of the world is likely to lead to increased volatility in prices, which often translates to higher volumes in markets.

Volume is gold for ICE

For any exchange, volume is the mother's milk of profits. When it comes to the Intercontinental Exchange, each time a contract or share trades, the exchange earns a small fee. At the same time, when that trade clears, the ICE receives a clearing fee. Higher levels of trading volumes lead to greater demand for data from market participants. ICE charges for their data, which is another revenue vertical for the company. Therefore, the increased volume is golden for the Intercontinental Exchange as it translates to profits.

On December 4, the Intercontinental Exchange reported that futures and options open interest was 3% higher on a year-on-year basis and 18% higher from the end of 2018. Across the board volume increases in energy, agricultural products, metals, equities, interest rates, and currencies are likely to continue into 2020.

ICE had a market cap of $51.542 billion as of Monday, December 9. The average daily trading volume in the stock was over 2.23 million shares. ICE currently pays shareholders a 1.17% dividend at a share price of $92.56.

The price chart for ICE shares since 2005 speaks for itself. The stock has been a bullish beast.

ICE consistently exceeds expectations

The Intercontinental Exchange does an excellent job of managing and exceeding the market's consensus expectations when it comes to quarterly earnings.

The chart shows that ICE beat consensus estimates over the past four consecutive quarters. In Q3, the company reported earnings of $1.06 per share, exceeding the estimates by 10 cents. The average of 17 analyst estimates when it comes to the price of the stock stood at $102.76 per share as of December 6 with a low at $99 and a high at $108 per share. Most analysts have an outperform rating on ICE shares.

New highs ahead

The all-time high in ICE shares stands at the October 2019 peak at $95.56 per share. At $92.56, the stock was within a stone's throw of the high. The trend over the past decade tells us that we should expect a continuation of higher highs in the stock.

The current price to earnings multiple on the stock was at 25.12 times earnings at the beginning of this week. The prospects for a busy year in markets across all asset classes in 2020 are highly supportive of ICE earnings and the price of the stock.

Any dip in ICE shares should create a buying opportunity. ICE makes money when markets move higher or lower. The more volatility, the better for exchanges where volume, open interest, clearing, and the demand for data is a function of price variance.

