Ascendis Pharma: Technology To Remove Stringency Of Dosage Regimen At Heart Of Success

The first candidate of this pipeline, once-weekly TransCon hGH targeting pediatric growth hormone deficiency, has proven to be equal or better than once-daily SoC genotropin.

ASND’s TransCon technology, at its core, removes the stringency of dosage regimen of existing effective therapies by making those molecules long acting without increasing molecule size.

We started covering Ascendis Pharma (ASND) some months before its spectacular rise after positive phase 3 data for its TransCon hGH drug candidate targeting pediatric growth hormone deficiency. Now, there are two issues we need to look at as we update our coverage of ASND. One is competing drugs and how ASND’s drug is differentiated from them. And the second is the question of current upside given the spike in the stock, which will depend on the company’s market potential for the lead candidate as well as on the rest of its pipeline.

Competition and product differentiation

Now, as to competing drugs, we said there was genotropin, a human recombinant growth hormone from Pfizer (PFE), the standard of care, and its variations; and we counted three other long acting growth hormones or LAGH drugs in various stages of development. These were somavaratan, HGH-CTP, and somapacitan, from Versartis, Opko/Pfizer, and Novo Nordisk (NVO) respectively.

At the time of our previous report, we said:

Last year, somavartan failed a pivotal study and Versartis is no more. Opko’s HGH-CTP (somatrogon) failed a phase 3 trial in 2016 but has an ongoing phase 3 trial fully enrolled as of August 2018. NVO’s somapacitan, the most promising among the competition, is lagging by almost 5 years, with a phase 3 trial just started but not yet recruiting, and set to complete in 2024.

So we need to check for updates on two drugs, HGH-CTP (somatrogon) and somapacitan.

Somatrogon recently reported phase 3 results. This was a once-weekly dose in pre-pubertal children with GHD and it showed non-inferiority to once-daily somatropin injection as measured by annual height velocity at 12 months. Some of the other highlights of the trial were as follows:

the least square mean was higher in the somatrogon group (10.12 cm/year) than in the somatropin group (9.78 cm/year);

the treatment difference (somatrogon – somatropin) in height velocity (cm/year) was 0.33 with a two-sided 95% confidence interval of the difference of (-0.39, 1.05)

change in height standard deviation scores at six and 12 months, key secondary endpoints, were higher in the somatrogon dosed once-weekly cohort in comparison to the somatropin dosed once-daily cohort

at six months, change in height velocity, another key secondary endpoint, was higher in the somatrogon dosed once-weekly cohort in comparison to the somatropin dosed once-daily cohort.

Somatrogon was generally well tolerated in the study and comparable to that of somatropin dosed once-daily with respect to the types, numbers and severity of the adverse events observed between the treatment arms.

As for somapacitan, Novo Nordisk recently declared phase 2 results, and its phase 3 trial is ongoing. In the phase 2 trial, patients received 0.04, 0.08 or 0.16mg/kg/week of the drug candidate or 0.034mg/kg/day somatropin. “According to the data, HV for the 0.04, 0.08 or 0.16mg/kg/week doses of Novo Nordisk’s drug was 7.8, 9.7 and 11.5 cm/year, respectively, while the figure was 10 cm/year for once-daily somatropin.” Now, this is a phase 2 trial and it is also using a different branded growth hormone drug control so it is difficult to compare the data with the other trials. However, Opko’s drug seems to have done relatively well.

Coming to ASND’s TransCon hGH, its phase 3 trial data from the hEIGHT trial was as follows:

Not only did the drug demonstrate non-inferiority to genotropin, it also showed superiority at the highest dose while maintaining a favorable safety and tolerability profile.

Now, looking at the science, what we observe is that TransCon hGH has been developed using a unique methodology which retains the molecular size of the drug to the same level as found in nature. Normally, long acting growth hormone technology increases half-life by increasing molecular size. This decreases renal and receptor-mediated clearance. However, these larger molecules may compromise tissue penetration. A critical statement from a study reads - “Protein-enlarged GH analogues may have restricted access to GH receptors in some target tissues (such as growth plates and adipocytes) due to increased molecular size while still effectively stimulating normal hepatic IGF-1 production due to fenestrated (OPEN) sinusoidal endothelium.” What TransCon hGH does is, it temporarily links an inert carrier to GH of standard size, which improves half-life. However, at the opportune moment, using physiological pH- and temperature-induced linker autohydrolysis, the unmodified 22 kDa GH is released into the target tissue, providing, in effect, the best of both worlds.

The above technological difference effectively makes TransCon hGH trump over the 119 kDa somavartan. However, somapacitan is also 22 kDa - “Somapacitan has been modified from native human growth hormone to increase its binding to the plasma protein albumin, making it suitable for once-weekly dosing” - so the differentiation there will be more along the line of timeline and observed therapeutic difference than anything else.

Bottomline of the above discussion is that ASND’s TransCon hGH is well-differentiated from other LAGH competitors, and demonstrates non-inferior, even superior profile, to once-daily GH.

Market potential and upside

We discussed the market potential of TransCon hGH in our previous article. With a current market cap of about $5.5bn, ASND is looking at a potential total market size of $3.5bn. We then said that “...However, over 40% of patients miss the stringent dosing regimen, leading to suboptimal results.

The growth hormone market is a $3.5bn market growing at a 2.4% CAGR. Pediatric indication comprises 90% of the market. The market comprises the same short acting drug in various formulations and delivery modes.”

So, the pediatric GH market is roughly $3.15bn. At least 40% of the group of patients that comprise this market miss their dosage of once-daily GH. Hypothetically, then, this is the patient population that will most benefit from an LAGH that works; that gives TransCon GH a direct market potential of $1.26bn. However, this is simplistic; even those who manage to give themselves the stringent daily dosage will find a long-acting dosage of similar efficacy beneficial, and given realistic prices, will shift. Then we come to the question of superior efficacy as has apparently been demonstrated by TransCon hGH. That’s another percentage of potential patients.

Now let’s take a look at the pipeline based on the TransCon technology.

So we have another $3+bn of market being targeted by its internal endocrinological pipeline, all of which are in clinical stages and should get a boost by the first approval probably late next year. TransCon PTH for hypoparathyroidism has Phase 2 top-line data due Q1 2020 – TransCon CNP for achondroplasia Phase 2 has been initiated. There is an oncology pipeline with first IND next year - oncology target molecules are IL-2 b/g, TLR 7/8 Agonist, and VEGF-TKI. Then we have another $8bn market potential in partnered technology, with Roche in ophthalmology and Sanofi in diabetes. All this constitutes the value of the company’s scientific assets.

What about the technology itself? In our discussion, we haven’t yet touched on the TransCon technology. In simple terms, the technology allows the company to transiently “enlarge” a small molecule by adding it to a physiologically inert carrier. This is why it is called TransCon - transient conjugation.

Basically, there are three components to the prodrug, as follows:

Look at it like a set of two clamps linked together by a smaller clasp to form a longish chain. The length of the chain - the molecular size - allows it to extend its half life. However, the transient nature of the coupling allows it to break off and become a small-er molecule drug as and when required. This gives scientists at the company good control on the therapeutic duration they are looking for based on indications. Moreover, there are two things here, one, systemic delivery using a linker with soluble carrier moiety, and local delivery with a hydrogel carrier. The idea here is to produce a higher value, lower risk pipeline due to the known efficacy of the parent drug - the TransCon technology simply removes one barrier from the existing technology - stringency of dosage regimen. I can envisage a wide variety of applications for such prodrug technology.

Bottom Line

ASND has effectively doubled in 2019. Such companies present high-risk entry points under most circumstances. However, the length and potential variety of the pipeline here suggests that the story may not yet be over for this European biopharma - in fact, the story may just be beginning.

