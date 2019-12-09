Siemens: Power And Gas Spin Off Will Not Trump Economic Headwinds

SIEGY trades at 13.5x EBITDA, which I believe is too robust for a cyclical name. As a result, I advise investors to sell SIEGY.

Financial markets continue to melt up and Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) has benefited. SIEGY is up over 15% Y/Y. Bulls who kept the faith in the company have been richly rewarded. The stock has bounced over 30% off its 52-week low. Management has taken bold strokes to revive the stock. The company recently announced it would spin off its Power And Gas unit amid declining demand for gas turbines. However, Siemens could face headwinds regardless of its attempt to change the narrative.

In Q4 2019 Siemens generated total revenue of EUR 24.5 billion, up 8% Y/Y. Top line growth was stellar for an industrial giant like Siemens. Revenue from Power and Gas rose 5% Y/Y. It represented 21% of total segment revenue and was the company's largest segment. Orders also grew 4%, which was a positive sign. The power generation business is being disrupted by alternative energy. Potential economic headwinds and the cannibalization by alternative energy does not bode well for Power and Gas long term. Renewable Energy grew by double-digits due to robust growth in onshore business. Onshore and services also saw significant order growth. Growth in Renewable Energy should help Siemens capture some lost sales from the decline in Power and Gas.

Digital Industries, which provides industrial software, rose by low single digits on the strength of software and process automation. The segment experienced some softness in factory automation and motion control businesses, particularly within the automotive and machine-building industries. This implies industrial software may not be immune to the vagaries of the global economy. Siemens Heathineers experienced higher volume in each of its businesses, led by its imaging business. Double digit orders in China and the U.S. seem to imply the segment has not been negatively affected by the lingering trade war. Siemens Healthineers is now 17% of total revenue and continues to be a stalwart.

Operating Income Ticks Up

Siemens also experienced a sharp increase in industrial EBITA of 20%. EBITA margin increased over 100 basis points versus the year earlier period. Rising revenue and expanding margins caused the out-sized growth in EBITA. A big driver was the fact that Power and Gas cut its losses. Its 2% EBITA margin was extremely low, yet it was up about 260 basis points versus the year earlier period. The segment had substantially lower severance costs versus last year.

Digital Industries grew EBITA by double digits on increased profitability in its software business. Mobility grew EBITA by double digits due to increased scale, while Siemens Healthineers was spurred by its imaging and advanced therapy businesses. It was an impressive quarter for Siemens, but the company still has room for improvement. Power and Gas and Renewable Energy had combined EBITA margins of around 2.7%. This was extremely low, given that Siemens's operating segments had combined EBITA in the double-digit range.

Will Power and Gas Spin Off Add Value?

Power and Gas has been facing serious headwinds for some time. Countries have shifted away from coal use, and the sale of large gas turbines are in decline. Power generation is also being disrupted by alternative energy sources. General Electric (GE) and Siemens are experiencing revenue declines and shrinking margins in their power generation businesses. General Electric previously stated its Power segment was a major part of its core operations. However, Siemens decided to spin off Power and Gas, implying its was no longer a core holding.

Siemens also segregated certain of its operations (Divisions Process Industries, Drives and Energy Management) into a new division called Portfolio Companies. The segment grew revenue by double digits, yet reported negative EBITA. Management clearly wants to highlight fast-growing segments like Digital Industries and Mobility:

Siemens is busy transforming itself from a dated industrial conglomerate into a modern digital energy, transport, and infrastructure player. But the Munich-based multinational (ticker: SIE.Germany) is having a tough time. Siemens’ deal with France’s Alstom for a high-speed train merger was blocked by the European Union for antitrust reasons. Siemens shares are at 114 euros ($126), almost the same level as three years ago. The share price is held back by a conglomerate discount that’s estimated at 40%. Germany’s economy flirted with recession last week, but if Siemens manages to morph into a business focused on digital industries and smart infrastructure, the move could boost earnings. Siemens is spinning off its conventional- and renewable-energy business next year, which is expected to add value.

Becoming a digital player or pursuing high growth businesses is a worthy pursuit. The future could be in helping industrial companies automate the production line or employing technology to manage smart buildings. The question remains, "Why can't Power and Gas and digital businesses co-exist?" Power and Gas is cyclical by nature. It appears Siemens is trying to shutter Power and Gas as the economy has peaked. The segment will face further headwinds if the economy falters. Is divesting Power and Gas a strategy change or is management simply trying to shutter a business that is out of favor?

The new narrative will likely focus on the potential for revenue growth and margin expansion at Mobility, Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure and Siemens Healthineers. These operations should give the company a higher trading multiple than Siemens currently commands. Will the sum-of-the parts become more valuable after the Power and Gas spin off? Thanks to central bank intervention there has been an incessant melt up in financial markets. If tax cuts and liquidity to shore up financial markets cannot spur SIEGY then why would a spin off of Power and Gas be any more effective?

Conclusion

In my opinion, a spin off of Power and Gas sounds like an attempt to shutter a cyclical business when the economy has likely peaked. I do not believe the spin-off will solve the company's long-term problems. If the economy falters then the digital operations of Siemens could also get hit. SIEGY trades at 13.5x last 12 months ("LTM") EBITDA, which I believe is too robust. Sell SIEGY.

