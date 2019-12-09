Societe Generale In A Position To Switch From Stabilization To Actual Growth

SocGen shares have rallied meaningfully from their lows, but the market still prices in barely any core earnings growth at all (and/or takes a much harsher view on operating risk).

With an improved capital structure comes an improved set of options for management, including restructuring the capital base and reinvesting for growth, particularly in the international business.

A surprisingly strong CET1 number in the third quarter may not be completely sustainable, but SocGen has definitely made real progress shoring up its capital.

Shareholders of Societe Generale (OTCPK:SCGLY) (“SocGen”) have endured more than a decade of substandard performance, with the bank underperforming not only relative to other French banks like BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQY) and Credit Agricole (OTCPK:CRARY), but to a wider set of quality European banks as well. SocGen’s problems have been legion, putting the company into a very poor capital position and necessitating numerous defensive asset sales and restructuring efforts.

At long last, though, there are more than just signs of progress. SocGen’s capital improvement in the third quarter may have been helped by timing factors, but the bank’s capital position is nevertheless in a much better place and most of the heavy lifting on restructuring is likely done. If SocGen can avoid any major missteps, and if the global economy doesn’t deteriorate too much from here, this long-troubled bank may finally be in a position to go from defense to perhaps actually pursuing growth again.

Progress On Capital Is A Welcome Sight

One of the key goals of SocGen’s management has been shoring up the bank’s capital position. As of the third quarter, the CET1 ratio improved to a surprisingly strong 12.5%, 50bp better than in the prior quarter and about 40bp better than expected. The timing of regulatory headwinds helped, as did some securitization activities, but the fact remains that this metric continues to improve. Couple that with the idea that CET1 capital requirements could be lowered to compensate for Basel 4 risk-weighted asset inflation (a view put forth by Unicredit’s (OTCPK:UNCFY) at that company’s recent capital markets day), and SocGen may finally be in a place where decisions are no longer made primarily to shore up capital.

With a stronger capital position, I also believe SocGen may have more options with respect to its capital return policy. While the company is in better shape to pay its dividends in cash, regulators in Europe appear to be more receptive to the idea of share buybacks than in the past. Many European banks trade below their tangible book values, at multiples that even the low expected returns on tangible equity would suggest are unreasonably low, and I suspect that an inability to buy back stock has played at least some role in this divergence. Should SocGen be given the option to buy back shares, it could be a value-enhancing measure for long-term shareholders.

This doesn’t mean that the capital-centric restructuring is finished. While the bank has successfully deleveraged its CIB business (reducing risk-weighted assets by about EUR 20B through the third quarter), selling the private banking businesses outside France (something already under consideration) would likely boost CET1 by another 50bp with minimal earnings impact. On top of that, SocGen now has options to restructure its capital base, particularly with respect to replacing higher-cost subordinated debt with cheaper preferred and non-preferred debt – a move that could lead to a non-trivial improvement in pre-tax profits.

While not directly relevant to capital restructuring, SocGen’s cost restructuring can still produce benefits from here. Management has put a lot of effort into taking costs out of the French retail business (as well as the Russian retail ops), and the benefits are only starting to materialize. Likewise, the bank has only just started the restructuring of its Global Banking and Investor Solutions business, where the bank has long had a surfeit of assets generating too little (44% of risk-weighted assets generating ROEs of below 5%).

Opportunities To Grow

Although SocGen has trailed BNP and Credit Agricole in terms of performance in France for several years now, the company did do incrementally better in terms of NIM performance in the third quarter, and loan growth accelerated to 6% - one of the best results the bank has produced in a while. As a reminder, SocGen has been devoting a lot of time and attention to shoring up its business with more affluent retail customers, while also building up its small business lending (through Credit du Nord) and digital mass-market banking (through Boursorama). While France is never going to be a high-growth market for SocGen, I believe there’s a path forward now to better results from a business that still generates more than a quarter of the bank’s pre-provision profits.

International banking likely remains the bank’s best growth opportunity, as management looks to continue to leverage strong market positions in Czechia (or the Czech Republic), Romania, Russia, and Africa.

My expectations for the Czech operations are more moderate than management’s; SocGen already has an 18% lending share and a strong position with affluent retail customers, and I just don’t see the Czech economy growing all that fast, though I suppose there’s room to grow the small/medium-sized business operation further.

Russia and Romania both offer opportunities to benefit from relatively under-banked economies where customers may well appreciate SocGen’s relatively solid credit rating and reputation. Russia in particular has seen SocGen gain share with affluent retail and corporate customers who view it as something of a safe haven next to Sberbank (OTCPK:SBRCY) and VTB.

Then comes Africa, where SocGen is present in 19 countries and where banking penetration in its served markets is below 25%. Although I can appreciate how and why many investors expect significant growth from this business, I’d point to a few areas of caution. First, this is a small business, so even exceptional growth is not going to move the overall needle that much. Second, there’s a real risk that non-bank fintechs, including mobile service providers like MTN Group (OTCPK:MTNOY), basically do an end-run on banks and prevent traditional banks from ever gaining major share with retail customers.

The Outlook

Management has been fairly consistent now in establishing a rather conservative set of priorities and operating strategies – when it comes to the international banking opportunity, for instance, management has talked down any expectations of growth by M&A. Past management teams dug a pretty deep hole, but it looks like this more conservative stance is finally paying some dividends.

I actually haven’t changed my modeling assumptions all that much; rather, I believe the market has been waking up to the potential benefits of what management has been working on and achieving. To that end, I’m still only looking for low single-digit core earnings growth, not to mention a single-digit ROE that will not exceed the bank’s cost of equity anytime soon.

Even so, that low level of core earnings growth (along with ongoing capital returns), can support a fair value close to $8/ADR, as can the bank’s likely return on tangible equity over the next 12 months.

The Bottom Line

SocGen shares are up about 15% from my last update and closer to 40% from the 2019 low, but still look undervalued. SocGen still isn’t close to being the best bank in Europe, but it has improved more than the market has acknowledged. It remains to be seen if management can successfully transition from defense to offense and achieve real and meaningful growth, but there is still plenty of doubt reflected in the price and that may appeal to more contrarian investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SCGLY, MTNOY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.