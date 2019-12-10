Glencore Shares Under Pressure

Perhaps the most notorious commodities trader of the last century was Marc Rich. After beginning his career in the mailroom at Philipp Brothers in the 1950s, he climbed the ranks at what was then the world's leading raw materials merchant company. In the 1970s, Mr. Rich left the firm after a bonus dispute.

After tax evasion and trading with the enemy charges in the US forced him to leave for Switzerland in the 1980s, his company grew and dominated many commodity businesses. While Philipp Brothers disappeared as the raw materials trading business changes, Marc Rich and Company thrived. In one of his final acts as President of the United States, former President Bill Clinton pardoned Marc Rich.

Marc Rich passed away in Switzerland in 2013. However, his legacy lives on in the company he founded, which is today Glencore PLC (OTCPK:GLNCY). The commodity trading and producing company with a market cap of over $38 billion is a powerhouse, but the legacy of its past continues to weigh on its share price.

I worked at Philipp Brothers from the late 1970s through 1997 and rose through the ranks to run several commodities trading businesses for the company. I know some of the traders and managers at Glencore. I have nothing but respect for their knowledge of the market and skills.

One of the world's great trading companies

The legacy of one of the most talented commodity traders in history, Marc Rich, lives on at Glencore PLC. Ivan Glasenberg, the company's CEO, was a protege of Rich. He joined the company as a coal marketer in South Africa in 1984 and has been CEO since 2002.

When I worked for Philipp Brothers from the 1970s through the late 1990s, one of the strengths of the company was its global reach and network. Philipp Brothers was a commodities trading company with offices around the globe. Where the company did not have an office, it had an agent or affiliate. The flow of information and relationships created a competitive advantage in the raw materials world.

Glencore has representation in over fifty countries around the world. The company had 158,000 employees and contractors in 2018. GLNCY sources physical commodities and products from its global supplier base and sells them to customers across the world. The marketing arm of the business controls the third-party merchant business, but the company is also one of the world's leading producers of a wide range of raw materials.

A significant commodities producer

Glencore produces and markets a diverse portfolio of metals and minerals, including copper, cobalt, zinc, nickel, and ferroalloys. The company is also a leading producer and marker of coal, with mines in Australia, Africa, and South America. In the energy sector, GLNCY is a leading marketer of crude oil and oil products sourced from a range of suppliers across the world. The company has a substantial shipping portfolio and access to a variety of logistics, storage, and investment capabilities. In 2018, the company controlled five million barrels per day of oil. GLNCY owns oil production assets in Cameroon, Chad, and Equatorial Guinea.

At the same time, the company is continuously looking for new opportunities when it comes to commodity assets. In 2018, GLNCY attempted to buy Bungee Limited, one of the ABCD companies with the agricultural assets that feed the world. The company's board of directors reviews all major acquisitions. Anthony Hayward is the company's nonexecutive Chairman, who was the chief executive of British Petroleum from 2007 through 2010. Mr. Glasenberg is the insider on the board. Other members of the board, including Peter Coates, Leonhard Fischer, Martin Gilbert, and Patrice Merrin, have impressive resumes in the mining and financial sectors. John Mack was the CEO of Morgan Stanley, and Gill Marcus was a member of the South African government who worked for the African National Congress from 1970 to 1994 before returning to government as a member of the nation's Parliament.

A legacy of scandals

Marc Rich moved to Switzerland in the 1980s to avoid the reach of the US government. Glencore continues to maintain its headquarters in the town of Baar in Switzerland. At a recent investor meeting, Mr. Glasenberg said that he is looking to retire sooner than later and turn over the reins of the company to the next generation. Scandals and corruption probes will continue to pepper his legacy.

GLNCY continues to face investigations in the US and Brazil. Last week, the UK's Serious Fraud Office announced it is looking into suspicions of bribery by the company. GLNCY's deals in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Chad, Russia, and Kazakhstan have all caused problems for the company. In those nations, the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and other laws around the globe make it impossible for many western companies to do business. However, Glencore found a way, which led to problems for the company. Aside from regulatory and perhaps criminal issues, a slew of civil litigation and class action suits could follow.

The price action in GLNCY shares reflects the trail of scandal that follows the company these days.

Lower highs and lower lows and underperformance

GLNCY shares have been making lower highs and lower lows over the past two years.

The chart shows that the share price has halved in value from the January 2018 high at $11.68 to $5.68 per share as of Monday, December 9. GLNCY has a market cap of $38 billion and currently pays its shareholders a 7.04% dividend. The low in GLNCY shares over the past two years was at $5.29. The stock is trading a lot closer to the low than the high over the period.

It is a challenge to find a good comparison for GLNCY's performance because it is a hybrid as a leading commodities trading house and raw materials producer. However, the evidence tells us that the company is underperforming both the leading trading houses and diversified producers these days.

When it comes to the traders, companies like Trafigura, Vitol, and Gunvor have all had great years when it comes to 2019 trading results. While none are traded publicly, favorable market conditions and price volatility have fueled profits.

The shares of two of the leading diversified commodities producing companies in the world have done better than GLNCY.

Rio Tinto Group has a market cap of $94.305 billion and pays its shareholders a 5.45% dividend. RIO shares have traded in a range from $44.62 to $64.02 over the past two years. At $55.88 on December 9, RIO shares were above the middle of the trading range.

BHP Group has a market cap of just under $131 billion and pays its shareholders a 5.14% dividend at a share price of $52.38 as of December 9. The shares have traded in a range from $40.58 to $58.97 over the past two years. At the most recent level, the stock is above the midpoint, and the trend of higher lows and higher highs reflects a bullish trend.

The bottom line is that higher profits for trading companies and bullish price action in the leading diversified raw material producing companies mean that GLNCY is a laggard in the industry.

Can a new era of management revive its dominance?

Mr. Glasenberg is likely to step aside sooner rather than later and hand the company off to a new generation of leadership. Before that happens, GLNCY has lots of challenges facing the company when it comes to investigations in North and South America and Europe.

It is not the first time Glencore has faced adversity. In the 1980s and 1990s, the company was a profitable pariah as the fugitive Marc Rich avoided the clutches of the law in the US until his controversial Presidential pardon.

In early 2016, the company almost went out of business under the weight of a mountain of debt.

The long-term chart shows that the shares dropped from a high of $15.70 in February 2012 to a low of $1.95 per share in January 2016. The debt that came from the Xstrata acquisition almost pushed GLNCY into bankruptcy in early 2016. However, Mr. Glasenberg and his deputies bought shares, cut expenses, shed non-essential assets, and turned the ship around. A timely rebound in commodity prices helped to save the company in 2016, and the shares rose to a high at $11.68 in early 2018.

As we move into 2020, GLNCY faces adversity once again. The shares could fall further from the current level. I am not a buyer of GLNCY shares at the $5.68 level. However, I will continue to watch the price action in the stock. At a far lower level, I would dip a toe into the water on the long side. GLNCY has a four-decade record of pulling a rabbit out of its hat and surviving even under extreme financial and legal circumstances.

There is tremendous experience on Glencore's board of directors, and the company has some of the best trading talents in the raw materials asset class. GLNCY is not going to disappear, but the shares could move lower. A change in management is on the horizon, which could eventually cause the stock to rebound. All the pieces are in place for profits at GLNCY, but management transition is overdue, given the current issues hanging around the company's neck.

