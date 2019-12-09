Stocks, Bonds, Bills And Inflation Returns For The 94 Years Ending December 2019

There are plenty of stories in the details of the past 94 years, 1926-2019.

The last year of the current decade is almost over. It’s about 95% complete, close enough to estimate how 2019 will turn out. In the following, we present a decade-by-decade review of US stock and bond returns over the past 9 decades, followed by a detailed review of stocks, bonds, T-bills and inflation.

Stock and bond returns over the past decade are near their respective norms, but the returns per unit of risk (Sharpe Ratios) are well above. It’s been a good decade with average returns far below average risk.

Stocks earned 13.39% per year, exceeding their 10% average return. Bonds earned a little less than their 6% average return, delivering 5.13% per year. On a risk-reward basis, stocks tripled the .35 average, earning 1.03% per unit of risk (standard deviation). Similarly, the bond Sharpe ratio of .94 is more than double the historical average. Also of interest, the bond Sharpe ratio for the past decade is the highest in the post-war era.

There are more details in the following table. I leave it to you to seek out the stories that these results tell, and hope they’re helpful to putting history into perspective.

