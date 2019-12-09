Housing Supply Crunch Will Likely Be Alleviated In 2020

Will the U.S. residential real estate market experience a major slump in 2020? A number of prominent real estate analysts and investors believe so. However, a number of statistics reveal a remarkable level of strength just below the real estate market’s surface. Here I’ll make the case that the market’s strength will increasingly become evident for all to see in the coming year. I’ll also argue that 2020 will be the year that the long-term U.S. housing supply shortage will begin to be alleviated as more affordable home units gradually hit the market.

Throughout 2019, investors received a steady barrage of mostly negative commentary on the health of the U.S. real estate market. Despite falling mortgage rates through much of this year, one narrative used by pundits was that the uncertainty created by the slowing global economy was resulting in diminished interest in home sales and new home construction. Others pointed to lofty home prices in major U.S. metropolitan markets, arguing that high prices were keeping a large number of prospective homebuyers from entering the market.

One reason for rising home prices is the fact that many homebuilders have focused their efforts mainly on high-end and luxury houses in the years since the 2007-09 housing crisis. This has resulted in a dearth of affordable housing for middle-income wage earners. This problem is compounded now that a growing number of millennials are seeking to own their first home. The shortage of affordable housing was highlighted in a report by Realtor.com, which argued that continued supply pressures will be a disruption to the real estate market next year.

The Realtor.com report’s conclusion was against conventional wisdom, however, in that it predicted a tough year for home prices in 2020 – in part due to the supply shortage. Yet a closer look at the leading indicators for the real estate market points to a more sanguine outlook for housing in the year to come.

The inventory shortage in the U.S. housing market has indeed been a major concern for some time now. Even as nationwide home sales rose this fall, housing inventory saw its steepest decline since May 2018. A recent RE/MAX National Housing Report observed that U.S. housing inventory fell 9% on a year-over-year basis in October across the 54 housing markets tracked by the report. As inventory is expected to remain low for some time, this will provide underlying support for the long-term recovery in U.S. real estate which began nine years ago.

And while the demand for affordable housing continues to grow on the part of first-time homebuyers, that demand will slowly begin to be met in the coming years. Shown here is the trajectory that new home building permits has taken since bottoming out in 2009. The upward trend in new home permits which began in 2011 was a gradual one, but it’s recently begun to accelerate higher. New permits hit their highest level in over 12 years in October in a sign that builders have commenced a serious response to the supply crunch. This trend is also a confirming sign that demand remains healthy and that builders anticipate a stronger real estate market in 2020.

Source: St. Louis Fed

In the latest report released by the U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, privately-owned residential housing unit permits rose by 5% on a monthly basis in October. New home permits also rose 14% on a year-over-year basis in October. The latest stats also revealed that privately-owned housing starts for October rose 3.8% compared to the previous month and 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Housing completions were also higher in October, by 10.3% on a monthly basis and 12.4% on a yearly basis.

Source: Census Bureau

Along with the rising trend in housing starts shown in the above graph, an even more important component of future housing market strength is reflected in the chart shown below. This highlights the trend in homebuilder sentiment, which is an extremely useful for gauging what builders are anticipating in the coming 6-12 months. When homebuilder sentiment is rising, stronger nationwide real estate prices are normally the result. The following graph provided by Scott Grannis compares homebuilder sentiment with the trend in U.S. housing starts. Sentiment among those with the most “skin” in the game remains buoyant, which supports a continued bull market in real estate.

Source: Calafia Beach Pundit

Grannis also points out that the volume of new mortgage applications now roughly half what it was during the peak years of the U.S. real estate bubble in 2005-06. This strongly suggests that the housing market recovery still rests on a firm foundation.

It’s also worth noting that as of the end of November, the S&P 500 real estate sector has been one of 2019’s top-performing sectors with a 30% gain. Real estate equities have been on a rip-and-tear this year, thanks in part to ultra-low mortgage rates. Yet it should also be noted that historically when real estate stocks have performed this strongly on a sustained basis, it has normally resulted in a strong real estate market in the months to come. This is because real estate equity investors typically discount the 6-9 month housing market and commercial real estate outlook when evaluating the companies involved in those ventures.

Shown below is the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ), which many analysts use as a proxy for the broad U.S. real estate equity market. As you can see here, VNQ remains above its rising 200-day trend line and near an all-time high. Prior to the previous bear market, VNQ sent a leading signal to investors by commencing a sustained decline in early 2007. Investors were also given a “heads up” by VNQ a few months prior to the October-December global market plunge of 2019 (of which rising interest rates played a key part). With interest rate fears on the backburner, VNQ remains in a position of strength and has provided no indication that informed investors anticipate any major trouble for real estate in the intermediate term.

Source: BigCharts

A final consideration in our analysis of the real estate market is that the all-important U.S. 30-year fixed rate mortgage average remains near historic lows. More importantly, from the perspective of real estate market timing, a double-digit year-over-year percentage increase in mortgage rates is when investors should start worrying about the intermediate-term market outlook. Yet as of early December, the yearly percentage change in 30-year mortgage rates has plunged to its lowest reading in decades. Historically, readings this low have produced excellent buying opportunities for real estate investors. This is another supporting factor in favor of a stronger real estate outlook in the coming year.

Source: St. Louis Fed

In conclusion, several leading indicators are reflecting strength in the broad U.S. residential real estate market. A combination of low interest rates, low housing inventories, and rising demand for housing among first-time buyers have converged to form a favorable supply/demand equation going forward. Sentiment among homebuilders is optimistic, that those builders are increasingly responding to the market’s demand for more housing units. Consequently, investors should anticipate a buoyant housing market in 2020 as the supply crunch of recent years begins to be alleviated. Real estate investors should also remain bullish as most factors point to higher home prices across most metropolitan markets in the year to come.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPHQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.