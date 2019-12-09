Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Presents at UBS Global TMT Conference (Transcript)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) UBS Global Technology Conference Call December 9, 2019 9:15 AM ET

Ruth Cotter - Vice President of Marketing, HR and IR

Tim Arcuri - UBS

I am Tim Arcuri. Thank you for joining us. I'm the semiconductor analyst here at UBS and very happy to have AMD. We have Ruth Cotter, who is the Senior Vice President of Marketing, HR and IR.

Thank you, Tim. Thank you for having us. We're happy to be here.

Q - Tim Arcuri

Thanks. Thanks very much. So I guess maybe the first question. Can you just sort of go over the state of the business today and maybe you can review what you said on the conference call and sort of what you're seeing for Q4, and sort of your outlook into next year?

Ruth Cotter

Great. Thanks, Tim. So, yes, we've had some great momentum. Essentially, we get out of bed every day to provide leadership and high performance computing. We do that in sort of two key areas, in the area of computing and graphics and the data center. We have unique IP when it comes to CPUs and GPUs inside the one company that we believe is very differentiating. And we've had some very solid momentum in our PC business, our desktops and notebooks, as well as our graphics and our data center CPU and GPU business for the last several quarters. And then we also have a semi-custom business where we do game consoles for Sony and Microsoft. And we've been gaining share. So we're very pleased with the share that we have been gaining. We've been growing revenue at a significant rate, and expanding gross margin so much so we're sort of approaching well within our long-term gross margin guidance of 40% to 44% as we think about building as a full stack of products across each of the portfolios in which we have been driving. So, we are very pleased.

Tim Arcuri

Great. And maybe we can dive then into Rome, I know that's the thing that everyone wants to talk about. So, if you talk to most investors, I think conventional sort of expectations right now are that you'll get that closed if not be able to exceed your Opteron share. So, can you just sort of talk about the milestones to get to the 10% by the middle of next year, and then whether you think going from 10% to sort of phase two of your share gain will be faster than it took you to go from low single-digits up to 10%?

Ruth Cotter

Great. So, Opteron was our prior generation of products when we were formally in the data center market. Today, our product portfolio is the EPYC brand. Our first generation of EPYC was called Naples, and just this August, we launched our 2nd Generation, codenamed Rome. We're at about 7% share today Tim, if you look at the IDC TAM of about 20 million units. We also are -- it’s our goal over time to get back to the historical levels which was 26%. But before we have credibility in such an aspirational goal, we need to get to double-digit share first. So, our target is to get to 10% share by the second quarter of 2020. In doing that, we used Naples as sort of the 1st Generation to really regain our reputation to launch our multi-generational roadmap into the marketplace, build out the ecosystem, get a nice pipeline in place and sort of drive qualification cycles that were necessary within the customer base. We did that. We now have a very even seat at the table wherein we now have Rome. We have got some really nice wins and positioning across HPCs, cloud and enterprise. You've seen the key OEMs increase the number of platforms that they’ve brought to market with Rome. You have seen us build really strong engagements with Microsoft, AWS, Google, Tencent, Twitter. So we’re building out that portfolio very, very nicely. And we believe the features that we are building across our multi-generational roadmap are really driving total cost of ownership which is one of the key imperatives to the customer base in the data center.

So we feel well positioned. I think it’s important that you continue to hear building us out our cloud and our enterprise portfolio between now and the second quarter of next year. That momentum will be important. The qualification cycle with Rome should be more efficient than last time, the Naples generation. So, you are seeing some efficiencies there because the ecosystem is broader. And then there is also a trend that you are seeing in certain areas in the cloud, in the data center where there is a desire for customization, there is preferred software and we are also ensuring that we have the right resourcing and we continue to build that out to ensure that we are able to support that with the feet on the street better, necessary as we continue to look towards growing share.

So, I would say, let us get to double-digit share first and then the historical highs over time may become a little more realistic in terms of investor expectations. And then, the conversation is how do you go beyond that? You have seen this Zen underpinning of our architecture for the roadmap. We're now on Zen 2 and Zen 3. And Zen 4 will come in time and that helps on that journey.

Tim Arcuri

Can you talk -- I think one thing that's different today obviously is that your customers have a multi-generational roadmap and they have a lot of confidence that you're working not only on Milan but Genoa after that too. So, I think that's due in early 2022, so you have two more generations that you have given visibility to your customers on. Can you sort of talk about how important those are to you to get to the mid-20% share? Can you get back to your historical share with just Rome and Milan? Or do you think that the intersection of that prior peak will come out with Genoa?

Ruth Cotter

Sure. So, 3rd Generation Zen and 4th Generation Zen are the underpinnings of the next set of products that, that you referenced that we will be bringing out in the data center. Server share shifts slower than what you would see in the client space in PCs. So you’ve sort of seen that trend as we gained critical mass and momentum in that portion of the market. The multi-generational aspect is imperative, because you're dealing with one of the key arteries of the customers in which we are engaging with. So letting them down, whether you're disappointing in terms of feature set, time to market, IPC improvements, total cost of ownership improvements are non-negotiable. And that's really important. So steady progress, steady improvements, showing IPC improvements like we did from Naples to Rome with a 15% uplift, when it came to single core performance, north of 20% when it came to multithreaded performance. That kind of improvement is really, really important.

And then as you think about access -- unified access to memory, the efficiency that you bring there is also very important, lowering latency. So that feature set as we move through the third and 4th generations of Zen and making sure that we're maintaining that is important. And we’re also moving along the technology node curve as well. We're at 7-nanometer. We have a leadership position there that we're very pleased about. And we expect to continue to drive that moving forward in partnership with TSMC.

So it's a multi-generational effort our customers have now bought in. We've enhanced our reputation in the data center, which has been important. We have built out the ecosystem which is something in the past, how quickly could AMD do that, we're very well positioned. We've made a lot of investments in particular in software, which has been important to complement the strength of our hardware. And that's been another box that's been ticked and now really, it's -- we are continuing to build out the resourcing of feet on the street that's comparable and commensurate to the market share as we build that out. So all-in-all seeming very well positioned. Tim I wouldn't make a call as to what the target is for achieving 26% share yet, but we're certainly heading in the right direction in a steady fashion.

Tim Arcuri

Great. Thanks for that. I wanted to ask if you can try to segment out really the reason why you're gaining share, because obviously you have a unique architecture, but you also have a process node advantage as well. So how do you think about which of those is really more important and is driving more of your share gain? Is it the unique architecture or is it process node?

Ruth Cotter

Tim, it was always our expectation and intent that we would lead on architectural features and strength and leadership. The process node, we just happened to have a leadership position because of the competition situation. So we always wanted to lead in architecture first. We are an architectural company. As I said earlier, our focus is to maintain leadership in high performance computing. We will expect and anticipate in time the competition will come back in terms of the process nodes technology. So, if we're on parity, the assumption is that we would lead on architecture. So that's our core competency. That's our DNA and that's actually where our focus will be.

In addition, though I would say one of our differentiators that we believe and you will hopefully hear from customers as you engage with them is how we partner with our customers. We partner very deeply with them. They're very involved in our roadmap in a way whereby we're soliciting their feedback and their inputs about not only their problems today, but the problems that they're forecasting for the future and how can we solve and resolve them. And in doing different, flavors of innovation for them, they're very appreciative of us and they find us an easier company to partner with than perhaps others. And that's also differentiating because we solve problems from a technology perspective, and not necessarily business model first.

Tim Arcuri

Great, thanks. One thing that you always hear your competitor talking about is the importance of single core performance. And they do have an advantage in single core. How big of a decision point is that for your customers?

Ruth Cotter

So I think, look historically, we've all played to our strengths and AMD’s strength has certainly been in multithreaded performance. We knew that we needed to enhance our single threaded performance, but we would not achieve that with the 1st Generation of our Zen architecture. So now that we're here with the 2nd Generation, you are seeing significant improvements. In the data center, like I mentioned earlier we've shown significant single core IPC uplift which is good. That transcends down into our PC roadmap as well. With our Ryzen generation we have leadership in single threaded performance at the 8 core and 16 core space. So we feel really good.

There's more multithreaded applications today in the data center than before. It's important that we can show leadership there. Our customers knew that it was a journey and it would take a couple of generations for us to get there. And now I would say it's not a main conversation on the table because we've shown we've closed the gap and we've provided leadership in certain areas. So for us, again it comes down to the feature set, how can we differentiate in terms of the overall interface connectivity and then what does that mean for power performance and features?

Tim Arcuri

Maybe just to follow up on the architecture issue itself, there seems to be some perception that your advantage comes down to the fact that you have more cores because you have process leadership. But I think it goes beyond that. Can you just talk about how important it is that you do have higher core count?

Ruth Cotter

Right. Well with Moore's Law showing certainly more core count is one of the solutions to enhancing performance and we've seen that. But to your point, core count is not everything right and more cores doesn't necessarily echo leadership. So for us it's been back to what are we able to do in terms of the overall design and we've introduced a chiplet strategy that is really important. It's allowing us to do things around memory and interface in a way that might not normally scale towards these high end nodes. And so that those feature sets have been really important. Our Infinity Fabric is sort of part of our secret sauce as we think about the overall interface from day-to-day within the one socket. That's been important as we thought about doubling IO and memory going from our 1st Generation to 2nd Generation Rome. So it’s these features as we continue to enhance those moving forward generation over generation, we think that's the real differentiator.

Tim Arcuri

Great. Maybe we can shift a little bit to near-term demand trends, and particularly what you're seeing in HPC and hyperscale. It sounds like you're not seeing any of the tariff related programs on the enterprise side that your competition is seeing. Maybe if you can talk just a little bit about the demand trends in both HPC and hyperscale?

Ruth Cotter

Yes. So, we're doing well. We're not only growing our pipeline, but nice customer acquisition in HPC and cloud. We're not seeing any unusual trends as perhaps others in the marketplace might be. We're seeing steady momentum. We've been on this journey now for a couple of years as we think about building out our data center portfolio. And in doing so, it's really been a global effort and focus on we're not seeing any perceptible shifts in trends from one geography to another. But we're in a different place. We're in sort of share acquisition mode and customer acquisition mode. And given our share in the marketplace, we might not have the exposure obviously that others would in a larger share position.

Tim Arcuri

Maybe just a question on China. Can you just sort of remind people what your traction is in China in data center? Are they any more or less interested in the roadmap in the U.S. customers?

Ruth Cotter

Yes. Our customer set in China I would say is similar sort of to the key focus areas and care abouts as it might be in North America or other markets. It's all about total cost of ownership. Performance obviously being a key. Price is not the first factor in terms of securing a design win. So we feel well positioned. It's obviously an important market across many of our segments, it’s not just data center. And again, nothing unusual or particular to call out.

Tim Arcuri

Great. Maybe we can shift to the client business. And can you talk about the impact that you're seeing from the shortages that your competitors are having? Most of it's at the low end. You don't really seem to be taking too much advantage of that. But maybe you're seeing more of an indirect benefit. So, can you just talk about what you're seeing sort of either directly or indirectly as a result of their shortages?

Ruth Cotter

Sure. So look we're very excited about our client business and desktop and notebook PCs. And we’ve just launched our 3rd Generation of Ryzen in the desktop space this year. It's doing very well. In our most recent quarter you saw a nice uptick in both units and ASP. We're very competitive across the full stack of products on the high-end with 3rd Generation Threadripper that we just launched last month, all the way down to the lower end of the market in desktop. We've grown share at a very steady clip this year. And so we're very pleased with that momentum.

And in the notebook space, we've also been doing very well. For both desktop and notebook, it's been a mix of commercial and consumer. So we really like gaining more share in the commercial portion of the business. It's longer term business. It's a nice ASP business. We've invested a lot in terms of manageability and security to ensure that we have the right portfolio for our commercial wins in notebook and we'll follow that up with our 7-nanometer notebook offerings early next year, which is yet to be launched.

Obviously the competition has had quite a bit of shortages in the marketplace that are widely publicized. Our focus really has been though -- is to drive the Ryzen brand and we're not the AMD of five or six years ago that would have been very dominant in the low end of the market. We really have a very nice full stack of products and it’s important that we continue to manage that brand and enhance our reputation in the higher end of the market. So you’re actually seeing our traction in Ryzen 7 and Ryzen 5 portions of the market, as we think about the momentum that we're building and that’s what we are trying to protect and carve out because as shortages come and go, we obviously want the longevity to gaining share in that higher end of the market which is really important to us.

Tim Arcuri

Yes. It seems like maybe there is indirect benefit that we have yet to see, because customers are even more concerned about being single sourced and so maybe it’s going to indirectly help you have discussions that extend throughout the stack.

Ruth Cotter

Yes. That's a great point Tim. The fact that AMD continues to come in the door of the customer with a roadmap that essentially hasn't changed in the last two years is very, very compelling, even for those portfolio customers who might have been waiting and unsure, or for whatever reason, you cannot ignore a multi-generational roadmap and the stability of those roadmaps but also how that’s intersecting as of today December 2019 with consistent execution and performance on behalf of company, and also how we bolstered and strengthened the financial viability of the company but also our balance sheet, all very compelling and things that might have been construed to be negative by customers in the past. Under Lisa’s leadership as our CEO over the last five years, we have really checked every box of perhaps the reason to be challenged by AMD from a customers’ perspective and we are now showing leadership. And the fact quite honestly that we are also on 7-nanometer, to your earlier part, the competition had trained the customer somewhat to believe that technology node leadership was the prowess. And whilst we always argue and continue to argue the differentiator is architecture. Having that leadership position is very, very compelling from the customers’ eye. And all of that combined means it’s very difficult to ignore us. And as you take your go forward roadmap where is the AMD increasingly intersecting that, what is the pipeline that we are building with the customer base across notebooks, across desktop, across the data center and graphics? Really looking like moving forward. And to your point that's the unseen and unknown right now but we are very excited about the prospects.

Tim Arcuri

I think the point you are making really is that, even if your competition went fabulous and sort of nullified the current manufacturing edge that you have, that there is an architecture advantage that you still would have on top of it?

Ruth Cotter

Right.

Tim Arcuri

Can you talk just back on PC? Your share has been slowly climbing, if you look at the data out of Mercury. Can you talk about where you are seeing the most engagement, desktop and mobile and sort of why you are winning?

Ruth Cotter

Yes. Sure. So if you look at Mercury data, desktop share has increased 5 points in the last 12 months and notebook share 4 points in the last 12 months. The traction in desktop has been exciting. It’s been at the mainstream portion of the market. It’s really important for us if we’re in share gain mode. That's been important in terms of the depth of the portfolio in which we are offering. We have always done very well in the DIY channel and that's an area we know really, really well. We have been growing share there and very nicely. Within the OEMs, building out our platform representation and the depth of those platforms has been important. And then, in commercial desktop it’s important that we continue to grow there as I mentioned earlier.

In the notebook space, it's been a particularly exciting story, because we've done it without our next generation set of products yet, right? Those are coming next year on 7-nanometer. Our notebook momentum has been very good in the consumer space. But also as we think about security and manageability, investments that we've made in the commercial market for notebooks, we've seen very nice traction there. You see us in the Lenovo ThinkPad, very nice representation in HP and their commercial offerings that are doing very well.

And then, in addition, layering on in the consumer space, the very top of the market with our Threadripper offering, whilst that's a smaller portion of the market, the leadership that we can provide there really has a halo effect as you cascade down in terms of influencers. And if you look at just some of the Black Friday data, right, we were the top selling CPU on Amazon across its 1 through 10 offerings. And in the graphic space, we were at four of the top 5 selling offerings.

So in the consumer space, you're really seeing that coming through. And then in terms of the representation of the platforms in the commercial market is very interesting. And we're also pleased as we look into 2020, and the pipeline of momentum that we're building to drive there. Our historical high of desktop share was about 25%, if you look at Mercury data, and 17%, if you look at notebook share, and we see no reason why we won't go through those share numbers. Let's get to our historical high first and then we can talk about where we go next. But that deepness of the stack and that high-end to low-end and that full stack of products is very important as we think about managing our overall portfolio and driving gross margin expansion moving forward.

Tim Arcuri

You mentioned graphics. So maybe we can talk about GPU. One thing that I always -- one sort of question that I always get from people is, how do you manage the allocation of resources between CPU and GPU? And if you look at your graphics competition, they're spending at a corporate level about double what you're spending in R&D. You don't tell us exactly how much R&D splits between CPU and GPU. But if I assume that it splits roughly by revenue, then there's sort of outspending you 6 to 7 to 1 on -- just on graphics, just on GPU. So how do you compete when your customer is spending that much more on GPU than you? Let’s say when your competition is spending on much more GPU than you?

Ruth Cotter

Well, I think we're competing pretty well. So look philosophically, I would say, we're quite lean in our approach and our focus generally in terms of allocation of dollars and where those are allocated. We really believe innovation is spurred through focus. And that's something that again, Lisa when she became CEO really honed and activated the company around, which is, we’re a high performance computing company and therefore all that we do needs to intersect high performance computing.

The competition obviously are in many markets and have focus areas that we don't particularly have. But for the common markets, where we do intersect, our overarching goal is for Radeon everywhere. And as we think about that, we're thinking about the gaming discrete GPU market. We're thinking about the supercomputing market with when we have with Oak Ridge using also our graphics as well as our CPU.

We're looking at game consoles, obviously, in the gaming market and the GPU momentum there. And we make our focused efforts in terms of investments on the process technology side, which you leverage across the entire company, and then in terms of the specific architecture or DNA, and then software. So our investments within hardware, and we've very, very good hardware. We've talked about software, we've been investing there consistently for the last two years. I think in particular, in the datacenter, the first level of libraries and compilers that we have in place are great and we're now moving into Tier 2 and Tier 3 as we think about the next round and wave of investments. But it's important not to discount the engagements and partnerships we have around co-developments with many of our customers. Again, going back to that strength of our partnership with customers and our ability to protect their IP, if you think about Sony and Microsoft rearing up with AMD for their upcoming next generation of offerings, you've not seen that before and that’s the strength to our testament in terms of the partnership, but there's a lot of co-development obviously that occurs between both of us that we can leverage as well. And we also entered into a newer agreement with Samsung where we co-develop as well around high performance graphics for the mobile cell phone space as an example. So I would say we approach R&D in a more honed and focused space than the competition. We are in less markets than they are. And at the markets we are in, we co-develop with many of our customers and leverage that.

Tim Arcuri

And how important is it that you're the only -- at least today, you're the only company that has a discreet GPU and a CPU. So that's an advantage that you really haven't brought to bear yet, I feel like. So how important is that and sort of how can you exploit that over the next couple years?

Ruth Cotter

Yes, look we've talked about the unique advantage by having in-house CPU and GPU IP and -- but there is a lot of efficiency that you can leverage by having both major IP arteries in the company. I think that's an obvious in space -- in the game console space, but the ability to translate that into other markets has not necessarily been as obvious. I think you're beginning to see the early days of the promise of that in the data center and that Oak Ridge National Labs win that we had on the CPU and GPU side, I think you'll see the strength of the prowess of that offering in the datacenter. And then in time you'll see it waterfall and cascade across the rest of the products. But it's not just the uniqueness of the IP, it's the efficiency for the customer in dealing with one supplier for both those key pieces of IP is also quite differentiating.

Tim Arcuri

I’m actually getting a lot of questions on what you said about the software stack. And so maybe can you just elaborate a little bit on the investments you've made in the software stack because that's we can all focus on hardware, but software is becoming much, much more important. So can you elaborate on that?

Ruth Cotter

Yes, so look I mean as we think about the end-to-end platform and the offerings in which we're supporting, whether again it's on the PC space or the data center, then software is important. It’s obviously very compelling as you think about our efforts and transition into the GPU data center. And in the last couple of years we've been hiring a significant number of software engineers to the company to be fair to the competition on the GPU side. They've been very consistent in their investments in that space. We've been a little erratic in the past dependent on company performance. So I would say for the last few years we've really doubled down recognizing that that’s a key focus. A couple of years ago there were some customer wins that made public how strong they thought our hardware was, but we lost a win to the competition because of our software. So again, that sort of made it obvious in the marketplace. We feel really good about our positioning and the investments that in particular, David Wang, who leads our GPU architectural efforts, has been making over the last few years. I would say for the GPU data center space, we've really nailed the first Tier 1 set of libraries and applications and compilers. And now we're sort of going into the splinter off set of applications. The other area though is a lot of data center customers obviously enjoy customization. Many of them have their own flavors of software. And so you're teaming within those large customers, it’s also important to ensure that we can provide them with the support and effort that they need. And we're working within that customized envelope as well.

So, it's kind of a multi-pronged approach. But we're certainly making the investments. It's got the focus, it's got the dedication. And through the win and momentum that you see with Tencent and other customers more recently and their announcements, I think it showing the progress that we're making.

Tim Arcuri

Thanks for that. Maybe can we talk about data center GPU? It's been a lumpy business recently. Can you talk about your strategy in data center GPU? Where are you targeting to take share? And why did you win the Stadia business?

Ruth Cotter

Yes, so we're excited about the data center GPU market. We think there's a lot of opportunity there. We still believe though there's quite a lot of experimentation that's continuing in that space. I would say we're taking a very steady focused approach to that market out of the gate. So you have seen it lumpy in 2019. We've said that it will lift here again in the fourth quarter. The largest sort of win that we have is the Google Stadia win, which is cloud gaming. We're excited about that partnership with Google.

We do have other wins, they're just not announced as of yet and we look forward to getting some of those names and momentums out there in the marketplace.

Our hardware is very strong and very sound. Our history obviously in the gaming market and particularly as it pertained to the Stadia win is attractive as we think about the ongoing momentum there, our ability and ongoing investments in software, but also our ability to customize with the customer to engage with them in terms of their in-house requirements is also something that is differentiating. But moving forward, you should continue to expect us to be discerning and steady in our approach to data center GPU business. We want sticky business. We want to win business that has longevity, and not just to get in there for a few wins on -- whilst somebody is deciding do I want to GPU and FPGA or an ASIC, there's still a lot of that conversation ongoing. So, I think, look, it's important. It's gross margin accretive. It's nice business. But you'll also see is intersect the data center GPU through parallel wins with our CPU, like the Oak Ridge National Labs win and others.

Tim Arcuri

Yes. Just on that point, I always get people pushing back and saying, well, yes, they had the most to lose, because they had the largest exposure to console business. So they -- that -- so the only reason why won Stadia was because they had the most to lose on the semi-conductor side. So, just to be clear, that was a performance-based win, that is not a pricing-based win?

Ruth Cotter

Right. No, no, no, I mean, looks it's performance first. Really, it is performance first, but it's also your roadmap, is very important to the earlier part of the conversation that we had, right? What does that multi-generational roadmap looks like? Somebody's just not interested for one generation. It's over time and over years, and how are we intersecting to their needs and wants and cares as a customer is very important.

Tim Arcuri

Thanks for that. Maybe we can talk a little bit about manufacturing and then about the P&L. I think you still have some residual wafer commitments from GlobalFoundries. And I have been asked a few questions whether this is a liability that we should be worried about down the road or is the tail your business big enough that you would easily satisfy the wafer commitments that you still have from …?

Ruth Cotter

Yes. So, look whilst we’re aggressive in terms of transition to 7-nanometer, it's been quite a transition for us with TSMC. We also have a lot of legacy products in our portfolio that may have caused some question about why gross margin wasn’t even stronger in the third quarter or exiting this year than where we are at. And we have a legacy portfolio that we continue to manage through, of which GlobalFoundries would be key supplier for us. They're a great partner and we have obviously an ongoing relationship with them and we have a wafer supply agreement in place with them. And we feel well positioned about our ability to meet our commitments there, but also in the engagement of the overall partnership. And we will continue obviously next year to see us to transition on ongoing portion of our portfolio to the 7-nanometer node with mobile in particular which we will launch. But there is a still a lot of product momentum that we have at legacy nodes that will more than suffice for our requirement.

Tim Arcuri

Just on that point, TSMC is obviously a main leading edge partner today but the technology is in some ways sort of tied even more into Samsung because of the IDM legacy for both the GlobalFoundry process and also Samsung's process. We have -- Nick is here today. So, do you need to engage with another foundry partner or would that more likely come once the GlobalFoundry engagement expires out in 2020?

Ruth Cotter

I think given our size, two foundry partners is plenty for us to manage within the supply chain. So we're very happy with TSMC on the leading edge and GlobalFoundries more on the trailing edge as our customer set. If we were to introduce a third partner in that mix, it would just be too much given our side. Out in time, we'd have to see what would happen. But for now, where we’re at, we feel well positioned with what we have.

Tim Arcuri

Great. Thank you. If we can talk about gross margin, you have done a very, very nice job on gross margin. But I think there is some offsetting factors, maybe next year the return of semi-custom is going to in some ways drag on the margins and ramp of Rome will pull up the margin so there is sort of some conflicting factors next year. So, how do we think about the trajectory of gross margin the next year?

Ruth Cotter

Yes. Look, to your point, we are very pleased with the momentum we’re driven with gross margin. We’re well within the long-term guidance that we have provided of 40% to 44%, expecting to exit this year at 44% which is kind of nice coming out of the fourth quarter. As we head into next year, we expect to continue to push more of the product portfolio to 7-nanometer which will be good news because our new products combined have a gross margin of 50%, or higher, which is a nice place to be. But we do have semi-custom which is below the corporate average. Semi-custom will lift in the back half of the year with the holiday launch expectations from our customers in that phase. What that and how much that offset is? I'm not going to provide guidance today and we will provide more color on that next year as we think about what that overall profile looks like. We are also coming due though Tim on owing you a new long-term model as we sort of think about what that will be. So, we'll look forward to having a Financial Analyst Day and hopefully in the first half of the year, where we can map that out more clearly for folks.

Tim Arcuri

And it seems just on gross margin that maybe next year you have margins that are net-net fairly good in the first half, and net-net drag down a bit because of the ramp in semi-custom in the back half, but it's probably fairly flat throughout the year next year. But the really big gross margin year is to the extent that you're going to break above your current model that, that would have been more 2021 as you really get the Rome effect and effect of the data center share gains really hitting in 2021 more than 2020?

Ruth Cotter

Yes, I don't want to get too far ahead of my skis just in terms of how we're looking at and what the specific amount of expansion could be over the next couple of years. But all-in-all, I think if you look at the new product portfolio, continuing to drive up the stack. You've seen units and ASPs lift nicely. I think next year there's continuing opportunity to lift as well in the unit and ASP space across the board and the new products. You do have somewhat of a dilutive impact with semi-custom, as you say, how much will that be?

And then with the hitting the double-digit share mark for data center, in particular growing our data center GPU, which are nice at the higher end of our gross margin profile, and moral goodness, and depending on where semi-custom sales kick in then, right, how much more can the trajectory of the new product be is the exciting question.

Tim Arcuri

Maybe just as a last question just on the semi-custom. Can you sort of help us think about how the rev rec will work given ASC 606 and the timing of the product launches from your customers? How is that going to work next year?

Ruth Cotter

Right. So I think the first half of 2020, certainly, you'll see semi-custom lower for the first half of the year and then the higher lift will be in the second half of the year just based on their launches. That's a little bit smidge difference in sort of the most recent year. But given it’s a launch year, you'll see semi-custom lower in the first half, higher in the second half. And we'll move forward from there.

Tim Arcuri

Great. Well, we've run out of time, but thank you, Ruth.

Ruth Cotter

Thank you Tim. Appreciate the opportunity.