Dassault Systèmes - Go Long After Temporary Headwind After Upcoming Q4 Results

In line with the group's solid earnings development in the first 9M '19, Dassault Systèmes (OTC: OTCPK:DASTY; [ETR: DSY]) has delivered quite a strong performance with stock returning 39% YTD - way ahead of its benchmark Eurostoxx50 index +22% YTD. The stock has largely benefited from a growing share of recurring revenues on the back of strong license growth last year as well as accelerating the adoption of the 3D EXPERIENCE platform - key future driver.

Chart 1 Strong 9M performance backed by solid fundamentals - Q4 should bring another buying opportunity

Data by YCharts

* Dassault Systèmes stock price is EUR denominated and trades in Paris Stock Exchange

However, strong H1 '19 development couldn't be upheld, and Q3 results were overshadowed by some large deal slippage and weakening in the automotive suppliers' industry, accounting for 1/3 of revenue (i.e. transportation & mobility). In its Q3 conference call management has alluded to some unwanted license volatility, in case those slipped deals will be further delayed. We believe, though, the potential impact should be contained given they account for c. 1/4 of total sales with the majority of revenues are recurring and highly predictable. The new development should be the consolidation of Medidata (former NASDAQ: MDSO) adding around €103m in revenues in Q4 (for 2 months) and around €765m in 2020.

The current high valuation levels don't leave too much room for upside with the fundamental value pointing to c. 15% upside while peer multiples imply virtually no upside. We reckon, following softer Q4 stock price will drop (but don't expect a large decline), providing a buying opportunity for investors.

Recap: H1 was strong; Q3 showed first signs of weakness and Q4 looks rather soft

Dassault Systèmes started the year quite solid, with H1 '19 sales climbing by 16.6% or 9.0 (organic) to €1.920b on a non-IFRS basis (incl. deferred revenue of acquired companies) - continuing solid growth dynamics from the previous year. The growth was driven across all brands which growth dynamics were quite strong ranging from high single-digit to double-digit growth. In particular, the group's 3D EXPERIENCE (discussed later) platform started to gain more traction as more industrial and aerospace OEMs renew their existing legacy systems. In fact, 3D EXPERIENCE showed 39% growth - beating all other segments. Following topline development, the non-IFRS operating margin has also improved (despite some dilutive M&A impact) to 31.8% or 135bps.

Being usually the weakest quarter, Q3 was additionally burdened by some large deals slippage (i.e. in ENOVIA brand with c. 10% sales) as well as weakness in the automotive supply chain - negatively impacting its largest brand CATIA (c. 30% sales). Despite this temporary weakness (as per the management), Q3 organic sales growth was still solid at 8.0% - largely offset by strong growth in recurring revenues +10% organic growth/+15% including M&A. Such positive growth dynamics in recurring revenues (c. 70% of sales) were largely due to 1) double-digit growth in subscriptions (the amount/contribution not disclosed) paired with 2) strong license sales last year (+9%) driving maintenance renewal this year. Non-IFRS operating margin has seen some sequential decline to 30.4% (Q1: 32.8%; Q2: 30.7%), however, compared to the last year has improved moderately by 150bps - once again explained by growing recurring revenues with better margin profiles.

Chart 2 - 9M '19 was solid - Q4 might be challenging

Source: Image created by the author with data from Dassault Systems

For Q4, DASTY expects top-line growth of between 15% to 19%, which includes 2 months' contribution of the Medidata (discussed later). Adjusting for it, estimated organic growth should stand between 5% to 9% (mid-point 7%) driven mainly be recurring revenue with an estimated organic growth of 9.6% to 12.5% or 25% to 28% including Medidata contribution. Given the already strong license run in H1 (c. 8% organic growth) as well as tough comparables from last year (+11% organic), Q4 license development should be challenged. In fact, we expect flat sales (Q3: -1% organic) and hitting the low end of the guided 0% to 5% growth range.

In its last conference call, the company has adjusted both its top- and bottom line for the full year 2019 to account for Medidata acquisition. In fact, it expects around €103m in sales contribution (for 2 months) coming from Medidata. The adjusted guidance reads 15% to 16% topline growth of 13% to 14% fx adjusted - stripping c.103m of Medidata and other adjacent acquisitions, estimated organic growth should go up to 8% to 9%. Our expected 8.5% organic sales growth put us at the mid-point of the estimated organic guidance for the full year. The main revenue driver are once again recurring revenues, which are guided to grow at 15% to 16% with an estimated organic growth of 7% to 8% - which compares to our expected 6.9% growth (low-end of the guidance).

Chart 3 High share of recurring revenues and strong installed base support revenue growth

Source: Image created by the author with data from Dassault Systems

For the mid-term the management guides for high single-digit sales growth implying 8% to 9% (in fact in 2018 capital market day presentation the 2018-23-CAGR is at 9%). This growth is an all-inclusive growth, meaning future M&As are included (we reckon only adjacent M&A, no large ones as Medidata), in fact, the company expects around 30% of it should come from M&A activity, 40% from 3D EXPERIENCE platform product cycle and the residual 30% from industry diversification. Our organic sales CAGR of 7.9% (2018-23) (on a stand-alone basis) is roughly at the lower end of the guidance or including Medidata acquisition at 12.5%, as we believe Medidata growth dynamics exceed that of Dassault Systèmes.

Chart 4 Key mid-term growth drivers

Source: 2018 Capital Markets Day

Software segment - hybrid approach is the way to avoid any sales dip

Unlike some of its closest peers (e.g. Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK), etc.) who switched entirely to subscription-based models, Dassault Systèmes drives the so-called hybrid approach. This allows the company to offer a broad spectrum of paying and deployment options (from on-premise/license based on cloud/subscription-based) and avoiding any disruption in its operating performance. The software segment, in which it reports all of its software related revenues, accounts for the bulk of the group's sales (c. 90%) and is split into licenses with around 25% and subscription and maintenance with c. 85% of total software sales.

Dassault Systèmes offers a wide variety of software solutions spanning from 3D modeling to the product life cycle management ("PLM") for a wide range of industries. However, its core industries mainly include transportation & mobility (c. 31% of total sales), industrial & equipment (c.17%) and aerospace and defense (c.13%), which together make more than 60% of total sales. Given high exposure to these cyclical industries, the company's goal was to further lift the share of diversified or new industries, which currently makes around 32% of total sales and includes such markets as home & style, shipping, consumer goods, and life sciences, among others. In particular, with the acquisition of Medidata in June 2019 - the largest acquisition in the group's history (please see " Excursion: Medidata acquisition brings more diversification and sustainability") has established life sciences as the fourth core industry with a share of c. 20%.

Dassault Systèmes drives, similar to one of its closest peers Nemetschek (OTC: NEMTF) [ETR: NEM]), a non-invasive management approach while keeping the acquired brands untouched. This allows the targets to enjoy its full freedom while at the same time benefiting from the financial resources and huge customer base of Dassault Systèmes. Being very active in the M&A market, the company has accumulated a lot of brands, addressing different industries and verticals. The key product families include:

CATIA brand- makes c. 33% of total software sales - the largest brand in the product portfolio. It's a 3D design and product life cycle management ("PLM") suit that is primarily targeted at large automotive, aerospace OEMs, among others. With CATIA architects, product designers, and system engineers can design using computer-aided design ("CAD"), build using computer-aided engineering ("CAE") and manufacture using computer-aided manufacturing ("CAM") solutions. This software allows building large and complex products (for instance with the software it's possible to design and manage production facilities). It is also a part of the so-called 3D EXPERIENCE platform - an integrated model-based system engineering and collaboration platform. In the past 3 years (2015-18), CATIA showed rather slow growth dynamics of c. 4% and below group's 7% CAGR (both on fx adj. basis). However, on the back of the strong momentum in the 3D EXPERIENCE platform, the 9M '19 revenue accelerated to 8% with the overall growth is expected to pick up to 6.2% in 2019 vs 4.2% last year, implying softer sales in Q4. Going forward, the growth should be mainly driven by increasing adoption of the 3D EXPERIENCE platform as more clients opting for a cloud-based suite.

Solidworks brand - is the second-largest brand with a total share of 24% and can be compared to a much slicker version of Catia. Solidworks is primarily used for product creation of much smaller objects (such as screws, screwdrivers, etc.) as opposed to Catia and therefore is catered to the mainstream market (i.e. small- and midsized clients). This brand was once the outperformer is terms of growth delivering c. 12% CAGR in the past three years, which was partially explained by acquisitory growth, upselling into the existing customer base and market share gains in Asia. Following extraordinary high growth in the past years, the dynamics have decelerated to 5% in 9M '19, as Europe and America struggled to sustain solid growth of the past. Many investors remain skeptical regarding its future growth, as the annual new license acquisition declined to around 40,000 compared to 55,000 in the past. During the Q3 conference call, the company argued that only 22% of the targeted customers utilize Solidworks, implying substantial upside opportunity. In particular, web-based Solidworks apps and 3D EXPERIENCE on the cloud should help them to further gain market share (from c. 18%) and return to the double-digit growth. Going forward, we adopt a more conservative view and stick to solid growth of 6.5% CAGR on the back of market share gains mainly in the Asian market and further upselling driven by 3D EXPERIENCE platform as customers recognize the value of collaborative work.

Enovia brand - makes around 12% of the total sales and offers product data management ("PDM") and product life cycle management ("PLM") to primarily small - and mid clients. In the past 3 years, the growth was solid at c. 7%, with the highest growth acceleration coming in 2018 (+14%y/y), on the back of the market share growth. The double-digit growth has also continued in 2019 (9M '19 +10%) on the back of growing large deals. According to the management, Enovia is the second-segment (after Catia) to benefit from 3D EXPERIENCE migration. Being one of the integral parts of the 3D EXPERIENCE platform, we expect it to see to return to a double-digit sales growth in the coming years.

Other brands which mainly cater to non-core or new industries account for more than 30% of total sales and include such brands as:

- DELMIA: product test and design of manufacturability of products in a simulated, virtual environment. In 9M '19 the brand showed an accelerating double-digit growth dynamics as manufacturing products start to gain more traction.

-SIMULIA: simulation software for electromagnetics, fluids, materials, and structures among others. Similar to DELMIA it has shown double-digit growth in 9M '19, as Solidworks customers increasingly buy these applications.

- BIOVIA: discovery, formulation, simulation, and analytical software catering specifically to the life sciences segment with an estimated 10% of the total software revenue. As mentioned above, Dassault Systèmes expanded its life sciences product portfolio with Medidata acquisition, which we believe will be combined with the existing BIOVIA brand going forward.

Chart 5 3D EXPERIENCE fully-fledged hybrid platform

Source: Machinedesign

Overall, we see software revenue growing organically at 7.2% in 2019 which puts us at the upper-end of estimated organic guidance of 6.2% to 7.2% or all-in growth of 12% to 13%. The key growth driver should be recurring revenues, which we see growing at 6.9% organically - placing us at the lower end of an estimated guided 7% to 8% growth range (15%-16% all-in growth guidance). In the mid-term, we expect to see softer license growth of 4.6% (CAGR 2018-23), as the company continues its smooth transition into a subscription world, with recurring revenues growing at 8.3% (organically) and ahead of its 3-year average organic growth of 6.3%.

Chart 6 M&A and organic growth boost software development

Source: Image created by the author with data from Dassault Systems

Excursion: Medidata acquisition brings more diversification and sustainability

In June 2019, Dassault Systèmes has announced the acquisition of a NASDAQ-listed Medidata for $5.8b and paying only a 6.6% premium over 50 days average. Medidata is a cloud/SaaS-based full life cycle management software provider for the life sciences industry. According to the company,

18 of the top 25 pharmaceutical companies and nine of the top 10 contract research organizations are customers, noting 13 of the top 15 drugs sold in 2018 were powered by Medidata’s technology.

In 2018, Medidata generated $636m in sales with a 23.2% adj. EBITDA margin (comparable to DASTYs' definition, however on US-GAAP basis). According to the article (in french), the management expects growth between 13% to 15% by 2023 and margin improvement starting next year. We estimate valuation multiples were around 8x EV/Sales and 32x EV/EBITDA on the 2019-20 basis, which is way higher than it usually pays (c. 2-5x EV/Sales). With this, by far the largest acquisition in the group's history, Dassault Systèmes continues to diversify its largely industrial focus and supplementing its current product portfolio and making it more sustainable to economic swings.

Chart 7 Medidata - the largest acquisition in the group's history

Source: Dassault Systèmes presentation

In order to finance the acquisition, the company raised €3.65b in Eurobond of which c. €3b/$3.3b will be used to finance the acquisition (57% of total purchase price), with the rest being cash. The financing terms call for a 0.16% interest rate (S&P rating: A-/stable outlook) and a 7 years average maturity. Following the acquisition, we calculate financing leverage rising to 2.9x (Debt/EBITDA), however on a pro-forma basis to only around 2.4x vs 0.9x in 2018 - still manageable for DASTY.

Chart 8 Diversifying its product offering with Medidata

Source: Dassault Systèmes Q3 Conference Call

Medidata acquisition boosts recurring revenue profile

As mentioned earlier, Medidata is a pure cloud/SaaS provider with a substantial share ( > 85% of sales) of recurring revenues, the rest being the so-called professional services ( c. 15%). Assuming the topline growth of 15% CAGR (2018-23) of Medidata coupled with DASTYs' organic growth of 7.9%, recurring revenue share should pick up to 86% by 2023 from 62% in 2018.

Overall, the acquisition provides not only diversification from cyclical industries but also promotes the overall revenue visibility going forward.

Chart 9 Growth in recurring revenue amid Medidata and organic subs growth

Source: Image created by the author with data from Dassault Systems

In addition, growing share of recurring revenue also boosts its resilience to economic cycles. In fact, in order to see how Dassault Systèmes sustained the last financial crises, we have looked at the sales and earnings development. As can be seen from the chart below, in 2009 sales dropped by -9% while non-IFRS operating margin slipped only by - 50bps. However, in the next two years, topline picked up considerably by 21% and 14% with margin improving by 540bps and surpassing its pre-crisis levels. It's worth mentioning, that at that time recurring revenue share was at only 55% and only 30% of revenues came from diversified (i.e. defensive industries). Comparing this to the current business set-up (post-Medidata acquisition) with recurring revenue expected to grow to 86% and diversified industries accounting for more than 40% of total revenue - the robustness of the business model is undeniable.

Chart 10 Robust business model

Source: Image created by the author with data from Dassault Systems

Services segment - consulting arm of software

Like any software company, DASTY runs the accompanying services business providing consultancy, deployment, and support for its clients. In total this segment accounts for c. 13% of the total revenue and is largely margin dilutive (gross margin 11.8% vs 94.7% in the software segment). Over the past 3 years, the revenue grew at 5.8% CAGR, with the visible growth acceleration happening in 2018 (+10.5% y/y) as the 3D EXPERIENCE platform started to gain more customer interest resulting in high consultancy fees.

Overall, 9M '19 sales dynamics have substantially improved to 14% (organic) from c. 6% last year and was driven by the ongoing 3D EXPERIENCE deployment in the core segments, such as manufacturing. As the 3D EXPERIENCE platform starts to gain more traction, we would expect to see the sales to continue benefiting from it, translating into solid organic growth rates of 9.3% CAGR 2018-23. In addition, the recent Medidata acquisition should bring more than €100m in revenues accounting for c. 20% of the total services sales and thereby boosting the overall growth dynamics in the segment.

Chart 11 Services to start gradually gaining more traction

Source: Image created by the author with data from Dassault Systems

Profitability - Medidata burdens margin development

In 9M '19, profitability has also improved with the non-IFRS operating (EBIT) margin (company defined) went up by 140bps to 31.1% - upper end of the guidance. The margin was burdened by 100bps from M&A, adjusting for it and fx impact, organic margin growth was +200bps. As more customers opt for the 3D EXPERIENCE platform, which in turn is driving cross & upselling, the margin benefits become visible. Following Medidata acquisition, the company has revised its non-IFRS operating margin to 32% from 32% to 32.5% - implying 50bps margin dilution, as we assume acquisition costs are excluded from this non-IFRS metrics (please see below).

In Q4 '19, DASTY competes with some very tough comparables and guides for 33% to 33.5% non-IFRS operating margin - a decline of -335bps - explained by back-end loaded profitability last year. We reckon the Q4 margin would be somewhat higher than the company's guided range at 34.6% as Q4 tends to be the strongest quarter in a year and the management hinting at its conservative guidance in its Q3 conference call.

We highlight DASTYs' non-IFRS operating profitability excludes amortization of intangible assets as well as stock-based compensation and acquisition and integration costs - explaining the difference between reported and adjusted margin figures. We view this approach as common among its peers however, acquisition and integration costs, is in our opinion, represent a part of operating expenses (given that M&A is an integral part of its strategy). For forecasting purposes, we will comply with the company's definitions.

Chart 12 Moderate margin improvement in 9M '19 backed by growing recurring revenues and 3D EXPERIENCE migration

Source: Image created by the author with data from Dassault Systems

Going forward, we believe DASTY will be able to drive its operating income margin on the back of ongoing migration to the 3D EXPERIENCE platform (i.e. cross-upselling) and new product introductions. On a stand-alone basis (i.e. excluding Medidata acquisition) non-IFRS operating margin should climb to 34.8% or moderately picking up by 290bps by 2023, as we don't see much room for margin improvement beyond the above-highlighted drivers. However, including the recent Medidata acquisition, with a less attractive margin profile - 31.5% vs 20.1% DASTY vs Medidata, respectively, burdens the group's margin improvement. In fact, we estimate the combined group's margin should accelerate only slightly to 32.6% or 70bps from 2018. For our forecast, we took market consensus for Medidata with a rather moderate margin improvement to 20.9% or + 220bps by 2023. This implies an average margin dilution of 162bps which, given the size of acquisition (c. 5x larger than its usual acquisition) is roughly in line with the group's historical M&A dilution impact of 100bps. We emphasize we didn't include any synergies in our estimates, as the company didn't share any insights regarding their magnitude, but only hinting to "margin improvement". For such big acquisitions, the average margin synergies can range between 200bps to 500bps after integration, which would represent an additional upside to our estimates.

Chart 13 Medidata burdens group's margin

Source: Image created by the author with data from Dassault Systèmes, FactSet, Medidata

Strong cash flow generation pattern

Dassault Systèmes has always shown a pretty strong FCF (excl. M&A) profile, growing at 12% CAGR (2015-18) and a decent cash conversion ratio of around 80% (cash flow from operations to non-IFRS EBITDA). This can be largely explained by:

Low capital requirements (i.e. CapEx), on average accounting for 2.1% of total sales

Low working capital requirements (i.e. "NWC"), on average accounting for c. 0.7% of the total sales

We emphasize that CapEx investments (incl. tangible & intangible) are rather low because the majority of its know-how is acquisitive. In the past three years (2015-18), it has on average invested 7% of its total sales in M&A.

Going forward, we see the key drivers will remain intact with CapEx staying at the historical levels of 2.1% while subsequently declining to 1.8% in the long run. We assume no M&A activity going forward, however, would expect a similar pattern to continue (despite large Medidata acquisition, as per management). Our FCF (excl. M&A) estimates show a solid growth of 12% which is in line with the historical growth range and translating into FCF yield of 4.0% by 2023 - an improvement of 90bps (based on our conservative/excl. synergies profitability assumptions).

Despite raising €3.65bn of Eurobonds in September 2019 to (partially) finance the largest acquisition of Medidata (as mentioned earlier), leverage still remains quite low at 2.9x in 2019 while declining to 2.2x in 2020 on the back of rising EBITDA.

Table 1 Solid cash generation is an inherent part of the business model

Source: Image created by the author with data from Dassault Systèmes

Limited upside potential on the current high valuation levels - wait for another buying opportunity

Dassault Systèmes has delivered quite a strong performance so far, with the stock returning 39% YTD and elevating its trading multiples to above peer levels. We run our growth and profitability forecasts through the DCF model and derive only a moderate upside of 15% to the current levels. We highlight, that we didn't take into account any synergies arising from Medidata acquisition, but rather priced in the mid-term margin dilution (since Medidata margins are way behind those of DASTY). Including those synergies, of around 200bps per annum, would lift its fundamental (DCF-based) stock value to €165 implying roughly 20% upside.

We have also looked at some of its peers and compared their multiple levels to those of Dassault Systèmes. In particular, P/E multiples show some sizable discount to its peers of around 20% - implying possible multiple expansion. Other multiples, such as EV/EBITDA and EV/Sales show a different picture, with Dassault Systèmes trading at a premium of c. 16% to its peers. We have also looked at some of the underlying market key valuation metrics, such as sales growth and profitability to compare the underlying fundamental drivers.

Overall, peer valuation delivers a pretty wide stock price spectrum ranging from €82 (EV/Sales) to €199 (P/E) with the average price at €144 - roughly current stock level implying limited upside.

DCF model - factored in a) all in- topline growth of 12.5% CAGR (2018-23), while subsequently declining to 4% long-term growth rate; b) conservative non-GAAP operating margin improving towards 32.6% by 2023 and picking up to 35% in the long-term (excluding any synergies from Medidata); and c) WACC of 6.5% reflecting strong balance sheet and good earning's visibility. The model yields a fair value range of between €143 and €180 with mid-point at €160, translating into a 15% upside.

Table 2 Breakdown of the DCF model

Source: Image created by the author

Table 3 Peer valuation delivers mixed results - generally imply limited upside

Source: Image created by the author with data from marketscreener.com

Chart 4 DASTY's sales growth is way ahead of its peers, while...

Source: Image created by the author with data from marketscreener.com

* Financial year differs from the calendar year

Chart 5 ... its adj. EBITDA margin lags behind

Source: Image created by the author with data from marketscreener.com

* Financial year differs from the calendar year

Conclusion

Dassault Systèmes is one of those high-quality value stocks with solid growth dynamics and decent profitability. Backed by the recent acquisitions and product innovations, it has not only improved its earnings visibility but also diversified its revenue streams away from cyclical industries. Despite trading at relatively high multiples, we still see some moderate upside potential to the current stock price. However, we would wait for the stock price to come down (decline should be rather contained, though) following soft Q4 results and only then consider buying it.

