Tesla: Nothing Matters, Until Everything Matters

What's an investor to do? Best idea: Stay away. My provisional plan: Call spreads.

Does any of that matter? Not yet.

While I was gone Tesla lost another half billion dollars, and now is about to face an onslaught of competition.

But I'm back, and there's much catching up to do.

It has been a while since I took a hiatus from Seeking Alpha, for reasons much discussed at the time.

I’ve been gone since July of 2018. Most of you know the story. I have remained deeply grateful to Seeking Alpha for its superb and supportive response. And now I'm back.

So, what did I miss?

1. Funding Secured

I also missed last August’s excitement when Elon Musk famously announced he had “funding secured” for a buyout of Tesla (TSLA) at $420 per share, with the “only contingency” being shareholder approval, causing an immediate and dramatic spike in the share price.

(Elon Musk at the Cybertruck Reveal)

2. The Robo-Taxi Pivot

Then, this past April, I missed an astonishing pivot in the Tesla business plan. On the eve of a capital raise, Musk, during a private conference call sponsored by Goldman Sachs and Citi told investors they should stop nit-picking with worries about gross margins, should view Tesla’s automobile manufacturing business as merely a backstop, and should instead focus on the fact that, within a year, Tesla would have a half-million robo-taxis on the road, with that number growing to one million by the end of 2020.

Even better, said Musk, Tesla owners who paid for Full Self-Driving would find their cars able to work 100 hours a week as robo-taxis, earning income while they slept. Each happy Tesla owner was certain to experience a five-fold appreciation in the car’s value.

3. The Guaranteed Rooftop Money Printer

More recently, on Sept. 7, Musk, making use of his favorite social medium, promised that installing Tesla solar panels on the roof of one’s residence would be “unequivocally a guaranteed, instant money printer."

4. 1,000 Solar Tile Roof Installs Per Week

But why go small time with legacy solar panels? Why not go big time with Tesla’s revolutionary solar roof tiles? On Oct. 25, 2019, Musk promised the solar roof tiles, first introduced more than three years earlier, soon would be widely available, with the company installing 1,000 such roofs each week by year end.

Tell us, Elon, how did all that work out?

Let's do a bit of follow-up.

1. Funding Wasn't Secured, Consequences Not Yet Clear

What about the “funding secured” at $420 per share? Obviously, funding was far from secured.

After a share price collapse in the wake of news that the SEC had filed suit charging Musk with securities fraud, Musk and Tesla went hat in hand to the SEC for a settlement (in a so-called consent judgment) that involved Musk promising he would never publicly deny the factual allegations in the SEC's complaint (though he remains free to do so in legal proceedings not involving the SEC), Tesla promising to provide oversight of Musk's Twitter postings, and both Musk and Tesla writing a $20 million check.

The settlement was followed several weeks later by a contempt proceeding in which the SEC took issue with a Musk tweet that had not been pre-approved in accordance with the consent judgment. However, Musk escaped any sanctions after the presiding judge suggested the consent judgment might be ambiguous and instructed the parties to put on their “reasonable pants” and redraft the consent judgment to make it more clear.

While Musk and Tesla appear to have escaped any further danger from SEC enforcement actions, the “funding secured” episode exposed Tesla to potentially massive damages in a putative class action lawsuit now slowly gathering steam in a California federal court.

(By the way, the contempt proceedings were triggered by a tweet claiming Tesla will produce 500,000 cars this year. Will Tesla do that? No, it will not. The number will be closer to three quarters of that amount. Which is, by any measure, a material miss.)

2. Three Weeks To Go, And No Robo-Taxis In Sight

What about the pivot to robo-taxis? Will there be half a million Tesla robo-taxis on the road when 2020 begins, or a million by the end of the year? Will there be even one?

I’ll stick my neck out and say, no, there won’t be even one. For the simple reason that autonomous driving is years if not decades away for every company now trying to develop it, and at least as judged by Navigant Consulting based on its comprehensive survey of the field, Tesla is a laggard rather than a leader.

(You can purchase the Navigant research here.)

Indeed, the recent release of Tesla’s “Smart Summon” (designed simply for parking lots, not public streets) was, to say the least, underwhelming, with Tesla owners posting videos showing their cars crawling along, haltingly and erratically, while snarling parking lot traffic and in some instances endangering pedestrians and parked vehicles.

Meanwhile, Tesla's Autopilot seems far from ready for prime time. The most recent example involved a Model 3 on Autopilot which, this past weekend, crashed into a police cruiser that was parked alongside a highway, flashing emergency lights and with warning flares in place, while the police were assisting a disabled motorist.

If anything, as recent hearings before the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation demonstrated, Tesla’s “Autopilot” claims are more likely to be constricted by regulatory oversight and scrutiny from consumer watchdogs (such as the Center 4 Auto Safety) than assisted by any near-term technological breakthroughs.

And will Tesla vehicles, in defiance of the entire history of mass manufactured automobiles, be the first cars whose value appreciates over time (and dramatically so) rather than steadily depreciates? For that to happen, Tesla would have to be the undoubted leader in autonomous driving, with Level 5 approval occurring imminently, and with any other competitors trailing years behind. Plus, Tesla would have to decide to forego the huge opportunity for profits it could capture by retaining its cars in robo-taxi fleets instead of selling them.

In other words, I regard the robo-taxi claims as preposterous at every level.

3. Tesla Solar Panels: Surefire Solutions

How about Tesla’s solar panels? Are they “unequivocally a guaranteed, instant money printer”? They weren’t for Walmart, which sued Tesla after roofs at seven different Walmart stores ignited thanks to what Walmart claimed was defective wiring and dodgy maintenance. There are several reports of fires at residential installs as well.

(from Walmart v. Tesla complaint)

4. Solar Roof Tiles

There are a handful of ongoing installations of Tesla solar roof tiles in the United States. Installation is requiring several weeks of time, with sizable crews (another example here). In other words, it's a far cry from both the eight-hour installation time and the 1,000 installations per week promised by Musk.

Will the product ever be profitable? Will property insurers accept the risk of the largely untested roof? Will Tesla find enough skilled installers who want to devote significant time and resources to installing the roof tiles, with their complex wiring? Will the roof tiles, once installed, live up to the promises about durability and energy generation?

TBD. Color me skeptical, naturally.

What else did I miss?

So, yes, I missed all those things, and much more:

I also missed, in the five quarters I’ve been absent from Seeking Alpha, a cumulative $516 million in GAAP losses.

Tesla is on course for another GAAP loss in 2019 in the range of $800 million to $1 billion, which will extend to 10 the number of consecutive years of losses for Tesla since going public (with no profitable years). (Has any other public company survived with a decade string of unbroken losses?)

And yet, nothing mattered.

And yet, none of these failures or problems seems to have mattered.

The stock price, while it has gyrated wildly, is close to $335 as I write this.

As each old Tesla promise expires unfulfilled, a new one supplants it. Those who were convinced the Tesla Powerwall, the Tesla semi, and the Model 3 would bring consistent profitability now appear equally exuberant about the prospects for the Model Y, the Shanghai factory, the Tesla pickup, and equally confident that Tesla will be endlessly able to access cheap capital in the era of interest rate suppression. (Here's just one recent example among many.)

Will the long line of inflated claims and broken promises by Tesla’s CEO, the corrosion of its corporate culture, and the failure of its products to achieve profitability ever matter? There are, I suppose, at least three possible answers.

Possibility 1: The Failures Will Never Matter Because Tesla Is a Religion.

No, the failures will never matter because they haven’t yet mattered and there’s no reason for that to change.

Tesla’s share price is supported by the fervor of its deeply devoted fans. The float is small - some big institutional investors, such as Baillie Gifford, appear besotted with Tesla's CEO. As much or more as the Tesla phenomenon is finance, it is religion. The believers are true believers. They have not wavered in their belief so far, and they likely never will.

This answer, though, is a resort to investing nihilism. A belief that irrationality can sustain itself indefinitely, immune from the gravity of facts.

While Tesla bears certainly must come to grips with the long-lived nature of the Tesla bubble, nothing irrational persists forever, especially in the world of finance. The hard question is always when, not if.

Possibility 2: The Failures Will Never Matter Because Tesla Will Be Profitable.

No, the failures will never matter because ultimately the Tesla bull thesis will be vindicated. Tesla will remain the ascendant EV producer and/or the leader in autonomous driving and/or the leader in fully integrated renewable energy production and storage, and therefore will grow into its valuation.

This is a respectable answer, even if I don't agree with it, for numerous reasons. For example, it ignores the onslaught of competition Tesla is about to face in a world where all OEMs are not only compelled to produce EVs, but are incentivized (because of mandates and penalties) to sell them even at a loss.

This answer also ignores Tesla’s serial unprofitability, its ongoing dependence on the open arms of capital markets, the collapse of demand for the Models S and X, and the weakness of organic demand for the Model 3. (Don't believe me? Ignore The Netherlands and United Kingdom, where tax laws are pulling forward demand, and examine instead what’s been happening in Tesla’s historically two largest markets: the United States and Norway.)

And, most obviously, the notion that Tesla can grow into its valuation ignores the fact that Tesla is trading at a forward multiple of about 95, compared to the range of between 6 and 10 for other OEMs. That's a whole lot of optimism built into a valuation.

Possibility 3: The Failures Will Matter, Even If No One Knows When.

Yes, the failures will matter. The Model Y is no more likely to be profitable than the Model 3 has been. Indeed, the Model Y will not only cannibalize Model 3 sales, but will be selling into a market with many compelling competitor EV offerings.

The solar roof tiles will never be more than a highly expensive and troublesome niche product. Tesla is now marketing the product solely in hopes of taking the edge off the plaintiffs’ claims in the pending Delaware derivative lawsuit challenging the SolarCity acquisition.

And before we take seriously the semi or the Cybertruck, we should first ask where Tesla will find the capital to develop those products.

Actionable Investing Advice (?!?)

All, I suppose, a long way of saying I’m back in business here at Seeking Alpha. And, as every article here is supposed to feature actionable investing advice, let me offer this: The stock remains crazy dangerous. Stay away from it unless you’re a pro.

Here's what I can do: Give you my best take (mightily helped along by the extraordinary Twitter TSLAQ phenomenon) about where Tesla is headed in terms of people, products, problems, prospects for (non-) profitability. Then, you can decide just how much risk you wish to take. Hold me accountable when I'm materially wrong about a forecast. But don't blame me when, for example, I foresee a quarterly loss or a product failure, and it comes to pass, and the share price rises.

How am I investing in Tesla these days? With a small part (5% or so) of my portfolio. And I’m using call spreads, hoping options do what they usually do: Expire worthless. Because the religion is still strong out there.

More about whether and how to trade this stock, how 2020 is shaping up, and many other Tesla topics, soon.

Open Note to Elon Musk

By now, most readers here know I have something of a history with you, Mr. Musk. Let's put that behind us, shall we? If you believe I've made a factual error in any article I publish, then feel free to contact me directly (montana.skeptic@gmail.com) and tell me what I got wrong.

If I agree I got it wrong, I will immediately and loudly post a correction at the end of the article (and link to it in the next article I publish).

And even if I disagree, I'll set forth your correspondence in full, and take care to call special attention to it.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am short Tesla via long-dated OTM call spreads. You, by contrast, should avoid shorting this stock in any form or fashion until further notice. And if you do it anyway, don't blame me.