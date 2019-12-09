Aston Martin: Lawrence Stroll Offers A Way Out

A deal might make sense from Mr. Stroll's point of view since there is potential for synergies between the luxury car maker and his other investments.

Shares of embattled luxury car maker Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCPK:AMGDF; OTCPK:ARGGY) jumped on reports that Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll could be considering an offer to acquire a large stake or even the whole company. British Autocar was the first publication to break the news. At first glance this might strike one as more of a wild rumor than a serious possibility. After all, Lawrence Stroll does not have too much experience in the car industry.

However, a closer look reveals that such a proposal might actually make sense from his point of view. While he made his fortune predominantly in the fashion industry, Mr. Stroll certainly has a passion for sports cars. In fact he owns one of the finest collections in the world, although his focus as a collector seems to be more on Ferraris (RACE) - among other models he owns a 250 GTO - than Aston Martins. Moreover, he is involved in motorsports as a team owner and even has his private racetrack in Mont Tremblant, Quebec, Canada.

His track record of successful investments in the past also clearly indicates that he has a hand for business, too. While fashion and luxury cars do not share too many common traits at first sight, at least they are both rather emotional products. And finance skills are helpful for virtually all kind of business. So I believe that - while remaining somewhat of a venture nonetheless - it would not be a totally unreasonable undertaking. I will elaborate on my thesis below and lay out what I believe are the key takeaways for shareholders.

Synergy Potential

Lawrence Stroll is heavily invested in various professional racing operations. This includes the Milan, Italy based Prema team which competes in the FIA, F2 and F3 classes and counts Scuderia Ferrari pilot Charles Leclerc among its alumni and record champion Michael Schumacher's son Mick among its current drivers among others. Yet the most significant investment in his motorsports portfolio is without doubt Formula One (FWONK) team Racing Point (formerly Force India). Mr. Stroll's son, Lance Stroll, is currently one of the team's drivers, his teammate being Sergio Perez.

Racing Point's 2019 F1 car driven by Lance Stroll, Lawrence's son; source: Racing Point F1

If a takeover would indeed come to pass, the team would probably be rechristened as "Aston Martin". Given that Aston Martin plans to launch a number of mid engine cars focused more towards performance than its existing line-up of predominantly front engine GT cars, a racing operation in the highest class might be an interesting marketing tool.

Aston Martin's mid engine Vision Vanquish concept displayed on the 2019 Geneva Motor Show; source: Aston Martin

To a certain degree there might also be technical cooperation. At the moment, Aston Martin has a partnership with Red Bull Racing which includes an engineering cooperation, the most notable outcome of which is the Valkyrie hypercar. The team's official name is "Aston Martin Red Bull Racing," but Aston Martin is merely a title sponsor.

The Aston Martin Valkyrie next to Red Bull Racing's 2018 Formula 1 car; source: Aston Martin

Notably, Daimler AG's (OTCPK:DDAIF) Mercedes AMG supplies the team with engines as does its Aston Martin V8 road cars. Red Bull Racing and its junior team Toro Rosso on the other hand are supplied by Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC). Since Red Bull fulfills the role of an unofficial works team for Honda, it is not clear whether the partnership with Aston Martin would endure (although it might given that Honda and Aston Martin are not direct competitors). In any case I believe the halo effect would be greater if Aston Martin competed as a works team (with Mercedes engines) rather than merely a sponsor of a team which would be associated more with Honda anyways. A deeper integration would also be facilitated by the fact that Racing Point is head quartered in Silverstone where Aston Martin has a technical base too.

The racing team in turn would arguably be more attractive to sponsors if it was the Aston Martin team rather than the Racing Point team - a name that is somewhat generic and has been believed by many to be only a temporary placeholder right from the start - due to the heritage associated with the Aston Martin brand alone.

Whom To Buy Out

In order to capitalize on potential synergies between Aston Martin and his other investments, Mr. Stroll would likely have to acquire at least a controlling stake. Aston Martin's largest shareholder is private equity group Investindustrial Advisors SpA (through a subsidiary) which controls a little more than 30 percent of the company. A similarly significant percentage of outstanding shares is furthermore in the hands of a number of Kuwaiti entities and individuals. So in order to acquire control, Mr. Stroll would possibly need support by either Investindustrial or the Kuwaitis. My gut feeling is that the Kuwaitis would be the more likely alternative of the two. Notably, they were - unlike Investindustrial - rather unwilling to provide further capital as of late. So this could be a welcome opportunity for an exit.

The Usual Suspects

Lawrence Stroll is by all means a fairly wealthy individual. Forbes estimates his net worth at $2.6 billion. However, despite the company having lost close to two thirds of its value since the IPO in October 2018, it would still cost probably somewhere between one and two billion dollar to acquire a majority stake and take it private (under the assumption that Investindustrial will hold on to its shares). Even for a billionaire this would be a considerable investment.

I do however doubt that Mr. Stroll would attempt to do this all on his own. Instead, I think it would be more likely for him to lead a consortium of investors. At least this would be in line with how he has conducted most of his businesses in the past. One frequent partner has been Hong Kong billionaire Silas Chou. The two have successfully partnered at numerous occasions including the investments in fashion companies Tommy Hilfiger and Michael Kors. He is also a member of the consortium that acquired Force India, now Racing Point.

As an acquisition of Aston Martin makes most sense, if it is to be teamed up with Racing Point, other members of that consortium might be interested in participating in that venture as well. Besides Stroll and Chou, Racing Point's investors include Swiss businessman Michael de Picciotto, Jonathan Dudman, the head of Monaco Sports and management S.A.M., Andre Desmarais, president and CEO of Power Corp. of Canada (OTCPK:PWCDF), John Idol, Chairman and CEO of Capri Holdings Ltd. (CPRI) and American billionaire John McCaw Jr., who like Stroll is a passionate car collector.

This group of individuals would without any doubt be able to come up with the necessary means to not only acquire Aston Martin but also to contribute fresh capital in order to ease the company's financial burden.

A Risky Project

Given the size of said burden, this would of course be a fairly substantial investment. Including the latest issuance of bonds with a total volume of GBP150 million - for which the company has to pay a staggering 12 percent interest - Aston Martin's net debt should be at least GBP950 million (about $1.25 billion) given that it reported net debt of GBP800 million as of Q3. To put that in perspective: during the nine-month period ended September 30th, Aston Martin generated revenues of GBP657 million, achieving an operating loss of GBP27 million.

And after all, there would be no guarantee that the company would automatically improve operationally under new ownership. In fact, a Formula One team alone is by far not enough to let sales of sports cars skyrocket as the example of Dutch manufacturer Spyker Cars NV and its venture into the sports (coincidentally the same team, prior to being acquired by Indian businessman Vijay Mallya in 2008 who subsequently renamed it Force India) demonstrates.

And it should not be forgotten either that Mr. Stroll has no experience in the road car business. His prior experience building brands like Tommy Hilfiger, Michael Kors and Pierre Cardin would certainly be helpful with Aston Martin's non-car operations. But at the end of the day the car business remains the first and foremost priority. Passion certainly helps but being a collector and aficionado is by no means a guarantee of success on the business side.

This is of course not to say that it may not work out. I have huge respect for Lawrence Stroll and his achievements and I would certainly wish him the greatest possible success if he would indeed lead an acquisition of Aston Martin. But a deal would nonetheless be a fairly risky undertaking business wise.

From A Shareholder Perspective

The good news is that for existing shareholders of Aston Martin the risk would no longer matter (provided they sold their stocks). To really make sense, any transaction should not only include Mr. Stroll and his consortium taking a majority stake, the company should also be privatized in order to restructure and turn around its financial situation. Hence in addition to buying out the Kuwaiti investors (as well as maybe Investindustrial, although I am not sure whether they would not prefer to stay on board), it would be advisable to also acquire the free float in order to be able to delist the company. So for shareholders a takeover attempt would be a good opportunity to achieve an attractive price for a company that otherwise would be facing quite a rocky road ahead.

Furthermore it is as of yet unclear how Investindustrial would react to an offer by a Stroll-led consortium. One possibility might be that they would decide to sell their shares. However, given that they seemed rather keen to increase their stake rather than decrease it only a month ago, I would not rule out that they would either demand quite a premium or even try to acquire a controlling majority themselves. Either way, remaining shareholders would be the beneficiaries, I suppose. Since several hedge funds have bet on a falling share price, there might also be a short squeeze in the short term.

Conclusion

All in all, I do believe that the perspective of a buyout would be great news for Aston Martin shareholders. As I have explained before, I doubt that the company would be able to compete on its own given its financial situation. So without a buyout, I would not see much upside potential but rather considerable risk instead. Amidst these dire perspectives, Lawrence Stroll might provide shareholders with a way out.

While it would certainly be an opportunistic acquisition, it would still be favorable to sell now at a premium than to rely purely on the hope that Aston Martin might one day reach the price level of the IPO again. Especially, as the rough, cold numbers point in an entirely different direction.

Mr. Stroll would certainly take a high risk, for which he may or may not be rewarded going forward. But the important point is that it would be his risk and that of his associates, not the risk of Aston Martin shareholders who would have the opportunity to cash out and relieve themselves of it. So while I cannot predict with certainty whether an acquisition would be a good deal for Lawrence Stroll, I am quite confident that it would be for anyone selling his or her Aston Martin shares to him.

A buyout is of course by far not a done deal yet, but taking into account the factors I alluded to above, it seems not unrealistic. Therefore my view of the stock has become somewhat more positive than it was a month ago.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RACE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: All research contained in this article was done with the utmost care. However, I cannot guarantee accuracy. Every reader is advised to conduct his or her own due diligence and research.

Also please note that this article was written on December 6th, so there might be more recent developments until the time of publication.